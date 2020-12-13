Good Bye! Bucs Roar Back from Week Off with Big Win Over Vikings

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Vikings got the ball first and started off with a handoff to Cook for five yards. The Bucs had good coverage on second down but Cousins took off around left end for a gain of 13 yards, with five more tacked on the end due to a defensive holding penalty. The same pattern, a seven-yard Cook run and a Cousins scramble, led to a third-and-one at the Bucs' 43 and Cook easily converted around right tackle. However, the Bucs' defense then forced a third-and-four and killed the drive when Barrett trapped Cousins for a loss of eight. That sack also pushed the Vikings out of field goal range and the resulting punt rolled to a stop at the Bucs' 12.

The Bucs also started off with a healthy dose of Jones, and his first three runs plus a catch by Godwin got one first down and made it third-and-three at the 33. Brady saw Gronkowski open on a deep post but just missed the connection and the Bucs had to punt. Pinion boomed a 61-yard punt and the Bucs' forced Minnesota to start anew at their own 16.

Cousins quickly got the Vikings some breathing room with a 15-yard strike to Thielen between two defenders. Two more Cook runs got another first down at the Minnesota 31 and two plays later the Vikings were in Bucs' territory after another 15-yard catch by Thielen. The Bucs then forced a third-and-seven and an incompletion but the Vikings got another chance due to an offsides call on DL Ndamukong Suh. A draw play to Cook got just enough to move the sticks and the first quarter ended on a six-yard swing pass to RB Ameer Abdullah that made it first-and-goal at the five. Two more Cook runs, the last from the one-yard line, got the ball into the end zone for the game's first score, though K Dan Bailey subsequently missed the extra point try.

Unfortunately, Tampa Bay's next drive went three-and-out when Brady overthrew Chris Godwin over the middle on third-and-seven, and Pinion's second punt was lower and shorter, giving the Vikings good field position at their own 34. It took the Vikings one play to get across midfield, with rookie WR Justin Jefferson spinning out of a tackle to pick up 17 yards on his first catch. On the very next play, Cook shot right up the middle for 12 yards to the Bucs' 37. A horse-collar tackle by Carlton Davis at the end of a short catch by Jefferson made it first-and-10 at the Bucs' 14, but the drive ended up coming up empty. Suh stopped Cook on a second-down run and then sacked Cousins on third down to force a field goal try. Bailey missed it wide to the right from 30 yards out.

The Bucs got their third drive off to a good start with Brady's play-action pass to Evans for 20 yards. Three plays on third-and-four, Brady stood in the pocket for a long time before delivering a perfect 48-yard touchdown strike down the middle to Miller. Ryan Succop's extra point gave the Bucs a 7-6 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Vikings countered with a 15-yard screen pass to TE Tyler Conklin to open the ensuing drive followed immediately by a 14-yard run by Cook to the Bucs' 46. The third play of the drive was a 13-yard rollout pass by Cousins to TE Irv Smith but the Bucs then put Minnesota into a third-and-10 situation at the 31-yard line, which became third-and-15 after a false start. Cousins nearly converted it with a deep out to Justin Jefferson but CB Carlton Davis arrived just in time to swat the ball out of the receiver's hands. The Vikings sent Bailey out to try again, this time from 54 yards, but it also missed badly to the right.

That turned the ball over to the Buccaneers at their own 44 with four-and-a-half minutes left in the first half. Brady's 16-yard completion to Godwin got the ball into Vikings territory and down to the 37. Jones converted a third-and-one with a three-yard run to the Minnesota 25 but a subsequent third-and-six dump-off to McCoy came up three yards short. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, an unnecessary roughness call on Minnesota's Harrison Smith kept the drive going. Rookie CB Jeff Gladney was then flagged for pass interference against Mike Evans at the goal line, which erased an interception and made it first-and-goal at the one. From there, Jones leapt over the top on first down for the touchdown, giving the Buccaneers a 14-6 lead with 44 seconds left in the half.

Amazingly, the Bucs were able to tack on three more points. Tampa Bay's defense forced a quick three-and-out and with the help of a couple timeouts got the ball back at their own 28 with 21 seconds left. After a nine-yard strike to Godwin, the Bucs used their last timeout with 15 seconds left. Brady then found Antonio Brown for a 16-yard gain to the Vikings' 47 and then hustled the offense up to the line for a spike with one second left. That left time for a 'Hail Mary' pass, which was successful in that it led to an end zone pass interference flag against Vikings LB Troy Davis. That gave the Bucs one more untimed down from the one-yard line and they chose to send Succop out for a 19-yard field goal to make it 17-7 at halftime.

The Bucs got the ball first to start the second half and immediately drove for another touchdown. The biggest play of the drive was a 29-yard sideline catch by Evans down to the Vikings' six, but McCoy set that up with a 10-yard catch and a 14-yard run. On second-and-goal from the two, Brady faked a handoff and rolled right, throwing over the top to Gronkowski in the back of the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. Succop missed the extra point to keep the Bucs' lead at 23-7.

The Bucs nearly got a three-and-out on defense on the next possession, as Suh got a hand on Cousins on third-and-six but the QB escaped and found Conklin on the left sideline for a gain of 14. The Vikings then converted one more short third down before facing a third-and-one at the Bucs' 30. Suh stopped fullback C.J. Ham short of the sticks but the Vikings went for it and Cook just stumbled across the line for the first down. Three plays later, the Buccaneers stopped Cook for just four yards on a third-and-10 screen, but the Vikings lined up to go for it on fourth-and-six, perhaps considering their kicking woes. Minnesota then burned a timeout but still went for it, and converted on Conklin's seven-yard catch over the middle. Two plays later, Cousins hit Smith inside the five-yard line and he was able to power the ball over the goal line. The Vikings went for two and got it on a quick pass down the line to Jefferson, who ran it in from two yards out to make it a 23-14 game.

The Bucs' next drive started with a false start and an incompletion. A short pass to Brown turned into an 11-yard gain on second down to make it third-and-four, but a quick pass to Miller was well defended and broken up by Gladney, resulting in a punt with one minute left in the third quarter. Pinion's punt angled out of bounds at the Vikings' 22.

Minnesota shot right out of the gate with a 25-yard pass down the left seam to Smith, which proved to be the final play of the first quarter. After flipping sides, Cousins noticed dozens of empty yards of grass in front of him and scrambled down to the Bucs' 39. S Antoine Winfield, Jr. just missed on a blitz on the next play, with Cousins getting off a nine-yard pass to Smith. A designed run up the middle for Cousins converted another third down and made it first-and-goal at the Bucs' eight-yard line. Two plays later, Winfield got home on another blitz, sacking Cousins and forcing a fumble that Cousins managed to fall on back at the 20. On third down, Barrett followed with another eight-yard sack and the Vikings had no choice but to send Bailey out for a 46-yard field goal. Bailey missed again, keeping the Bucs' lead at nine points with exactly nine minutes left.

Brady converted a third-and-eight early in the ensuing possession with a sharp sideline strike to Brown, and Jones broke free around right end on the next play for 16 yards down to the Vikings' 36. The drive stalled at the 30-yard line but Succop came on to drill a 48-yard field that increased the Bucs' lead to 12 points with just over five minutes remaining.

The Buccaneers' defense forced two incompletions to start the next drive and after a four-yard completion went for it on fourth-and-six. Cousins kept the drive alive with a 12-yard laser over the middle to Jefferson. Moments later, with 3:36 left in the game, the Vikings had to go for it on fourth down again converted again on Thielen's nine-yard grab. Thanks to a Patrick O'Connor sack, the Vikings' next fourth-down attempt needed 14 yards and never had a chance when Pierre-Paul caught a scrambling Cousins and dropped him for the Bucs' sixth sack of the game. Pierre-Paul also stripped Cousins on the play and recovered the fumble to give the Bucs the ball at Minnesota's 44 with just over two minutes left.