Buccaneers Voted #1 in Customer Service and Stadium Technology Again by NFL Fans

For the fourth consecutive year, and the eighth time in the past 10 seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have earned the top ranking in customer service experience satisfaction among season pass members, as detailed in the National Football League's annual Voice of the Fan report for the 2021 season. The team was also voted #1 in stadium technology, which is considered as the most impactful category in determining overall fan experience satisfaction.

The Voice of the Fan is a league-wide study that provides extensive analysis of the in-game experience as well as the year-round season ticket member experience, which is gathered through surveying thousands of season ticket members and game attendees across all 32 teams.

"Our priority is always to exceed the expectations of our season pass members every time they attend an event at Raymond James Stadium," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "These top rankings in key categories are a source of great pride for our organization, but we are never satisfied with those accomplishments. Our commitment to continually improving all areas of the stadium experience remains as strong as ever."

The Buccaneers have perennially ranked among the league's top-performing teams in overall season pass member satisfaction dating back to 2012. The team has previously received the number one rating in customer service satisfaction in 2012, '13, '15, '17, '18, '19, and '20.

The No. 1 ranking for stadium technology marks the third time in the past five years that the Buccaneers have been recognized as the league's best in the all-important category. In recent seasons, the team has implemented fan-focused technology that includes upgraded 5G highspeed wireless access points through a partnership with Extreme Networks and Verizon, as well as cashless transactions, and mobile ticketing.