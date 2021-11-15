Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans, Devin White Hit Rare Milestones

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans caught Mike Alstott on the Bucs' all-time touchdown list in Sunday's game, while ILB Devin White had a tackle-sack combo the league has seen only a handful of times

Nov 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football Team, 29-19, on Sunday afternoon and have now dropped consecutive decisions for the first time since Weeks 11 and 12 of last season. It was obviously not the results the Buccaneers wanted, as the offense had its least productive game of the season and the defense had enormous difficulty getting off the field on third downs.

Even so, there were some noteworthy individual performances in the game for Tampa Bay, and some very significant milestones reached. And that's what Data Crunch is for.

For instance, wide receiver Mike Evans is undoubtedly unhappy today. After the game, he called it "extremely frustrating," a thought echoed by several teammates. But it is also true that Evans is one touchdown closer to capturing one of the most momentous records in franchise history. That probably doesn't provide much solace at the moment, but it is yet another milestone in what is shaping up to be a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

The record, of course, is for the most touchdowns scored in team history, and with his 40-yard score on Sunday at FedExField Evans pushed his total to 71 and came level with another Buccaneer great named Mike. That would be Mr. Alstott, the A-Train. The score on Sunday gives Evans a chance to break Alstott's record under the prime-time lights when the Buccaneers take on the Giants next Monday night.

Most Total Touchdowns, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Season TDs
Mike Alstott FB 1996-2006 71
Mike Evans WR 2014-21 71
James Wilder RB 1981-89 45
Jimmie Giles TE 1978-86 34
Kevin House WR 1980-86 31
Cameron Brate TE 2014-21 30
Joey Galloway WR 2004-08 29
Chris Godwin WR 2017-21 29
Warrick Dunn RB 1997-2001; 08 28
Doug Martin RB 2012-17 28

If and when Evans breaks Alstott's record he will be the first NFL player since Rob Gronkowski in 2016 to usurp the top spot on a franchise's touchdown list. Evans would also join Gronkowski as the only two active players who hold franchise TD records, and the only one still playing for the team whose record he broke. Actually, he is already in both of those groups because he is tied for the Buccaneers' top spot. If he takes over sole possession of first place that would leave Buffalo (Andre Reed and Thurman Thomas) as the only NFL team with two players sharing its all-time touchdown lead.

Evans may have just tied Alstott on the touchdowns list, but thanks to the four two-point conversions he has scored in his career (compared to three for Alstott) he was able to pass the former Pro Bowl fullback for fourth place on the team's all-time scoring list. Evans also got some new company on that top 10 list, as kicker Ryan Succop pushed former kicker Bill Capece out of the 10th spot with his seven points on Sunday.

Most Points Scored, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Season Points
Martin Gramatica K 1999-2004 592
Michael Husted K 1993-98 502
Connor Barth K 2009-13, 2015 477
Mike Evans WR 2014-21 434
Mike Alstott FB 1996-2007 432
Matt Bryant K 2005-08 416
Donald Igwebuike K 1985-89 416
James Wilder RB 1981-89 276
Jimmie Giles TE 1978-86 204
Ryan Succop K 2020-21 199

Evans' big play in Washington was his ninth touchdown catch of the season, pulling him to within one for the NFL lead in that category in 2021.

2021 NFL Leaders in Touchdown Receptions

Table inside Article
Player Team Yards
Cooper Kupp Rams 10
Mike Evans Buccaneers 9
Tyreek Hill Chiefs 8
DK Metcalf 4 tied w/ Seahawks 7

One of Evans' 71 career touchdowns was a fumble recovery in the end zone, which leaves him with 70 touchdown receptions, which is the most by any NFL player since he entered the league as the Bucs' first-round draft pick in 2014.

Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2014-21

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Rec. TDs
Mike Evans Buccaneers 70
Antonio Brown Steelers/Patriots/Bucs 68
Davante Adams Packers 65
DeAndre Hopkins Texans/Cardinals 65
Tyreek Hill Chiefs 55

You may also have noticed in the first chart on this page that Evans isn't the only active player on the Bucs' all-time touchdown list. Cameron Brate and Chris Godwin are also in the top 10, and Brate actually moved up a spot on Sunday with his first TD grab of the season, a six-yarder in the third quarter. Brate now needs just two more catches to pass Kevin House for the fifth spot on the list.

Brate also put a bit more distance between himself and teammate Godwin on the team's career touchdown reception list, where he now stands fourth.

Most Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Season TDs
Mike Evans WR 2014-21 69
Jimmie Giles TE 1978-86 34
Kevin House WR 1980-86 31
Cameron Brate TE 2014-21 30
Chris Godwin WR 2017-21 28
Joey Galloway WR 2004-08 28

Godwin didn't have a touchdown catch against Washington but he did catch another seven passes for 57 yards. He is tied for seventh in the NFL in receptions, and by pushing his career total north of 300 on Sunday he also moved up another spot on the Bucs' all-time list. He is now sixth, passing Keyshawn Johnson and closing in on Alstott and Warrick Dunn for the fifth and fourth spots.

Most Receptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Rk. Player Seasons Recs.
1 Mike Evans 2014-21 573
2 James Wilder 1981-89 430
3 Mark Carrier 1987-92 321
4 Warrick Dunn 1997-2001; 08 306
5 Mike Alstott 1996-2006 305
6 Chris Godwin 2017-21 301
7 Keyshawn Johnson 2000-03 298
8 Kevin House 1980-86 286
9 Michael Pittman 2002-07 284
10 Jimmie Giles 1978-86 279

Tom Brady threw those two touchdowns to Brate and Evans, of course, and now has 27 TD passes, the most by any quarterback in franchise history through the first nine games of a season. The old record was…well, not that old as it was Brady's 20 last year. Brady's 220 passing yards in Sunday's game were a season-low for him in 2021 and that allowed Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes to pass him on the NFL's yardage chart on Sunday night (2,940 to 2,870), though Mahomes has also played one more game than Brady. Brady's touchdown total remains in the NFL's top spot, regardless of number of games played.

2021 NFL Leaders in Touchdown Passes

Table inside Article
Player Team TD Passes
Tom Brady Buccaneers 27
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 25
Matthew Stafford Rams 23
Joe Burrow Bengals 20
Dak Prescott Cowboys 20

Though Head Coach Bruce Arians declined to call it a "silver lining" after Sunday's game, the Buccaneers' defense did rack up five sacks of Taylor Heinicke for a loss of 30 total yards, the team's highest mark in both categories this season. Two of those sacks belonged to inside linebacker Devin White, who recorded the fourth multi-sack game of his career. That's the most multi-sack games by a player who was not a defensive lineman or edge rusher in franchise history.

White also filled up his stat line on Sunday with 18 tackles, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. Those 18 stops were the most by a Buccaneer in game since Kwon Alexander racked up 21 at Dallas on Dec. 18, 2016. Combining that many tackles with multiple sacks is extremely rare in the NFL. According to Pro Football Reference, White's performance marked just the fourth time since 1987 that an NFL player has had at least 15 tackles and at least 2.0 sacks in the same game.

Games with 15-Plus Tackles and 2-Plus Sacks, NFL (1987-2001)

Table inside Article
Player Teams Opp. Date Tackles Sacks
Devin White Buccaneers WFT 11/14/2021 18 2.0
Roquan Smith Bears Lions 11/28/2019 16 2.0
Vincent Rey Bengals Ravens 11/10/2013 15 3.0
Patrick Willis 49ers Bucs 12/23/2007 20 2.0

White's fellow inside linebacker, Lavonte David, set up the aforementioned Evans touchdown catch by stripping the ball from Washington receiver Dax Milne in the fourth quarter. It was David's first forced fumble of this season, but that's an act he's well known for in his career. David now has 25 forced fumbles since entering the league in 2012, the fourth-most by any NFL player in that span. Davis is the only player in the top 10 of that list who is not a pass-rusher.

Most Fumbles Forced, NFL, 2012-21

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Team(s) FF
Chandler Jones OLB Patriots/Cardinals 29
Robert Quinn OLB Rams/Dolphins/Cowboys/Bears 28
J.J. Watt DE Texans/Cardinals 26
Lavonte David ILB Buccaneers 25
Khalil Mack OLB Raiders/Bears 23
Von Miller OLB Broncos/Rams 23
Ryan Kerrigan DE Football Team/Eagles 22
Aaron Donald DT Rams/Dolphins/Cowboys/Bears 20
Carlos Dunlap DE Bengals/Seahawks 20
T.J. Watt OLB Steelers 20

In addition to White's two sacks, outside linebackers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson had one each on Sunday, as did defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. That was Suh's third sack of the season and it pushed his career total to 67.5. Only two interior defensive linemen have had more sacks than Suh since 2010.

Most Sacks by a Defensive Tackle, NFL, 2010-21

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Sacks
Aaron Donald Rams 91.5
Geno Atkins Bengals 75.5
Ndamukong Suh Lions/Dolphins/Rams/Bucs 67.5
Cameron Heyward Steelers 61.5
Gerald McCoy Bucs/Panthers/Raiders 59.5

