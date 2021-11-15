Mike Evans, Devin White Hit Rare Milestones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football Team, 29-19, on Sunday afternoon and have now dropped consecutive decisions for the first time since Weeks 11 and 12 of last season. It was obviously not the results the Buccaneers wanted, as the offense had its least productive game of the season and the defense had enormous difficulty getting off the field on third downs.
Even so, there were some noteworthy individual performances in the game for Tampa Bay, and some very significant milestones reached. And that's what Data Crunch is for.
For instance, wide receiver Mike Evans is undoubtedly unhappy today. After the game, he called it "extremely frustrating," a thought echoed by several teammates. But it is also true that Evans is one touchdown closer to capturing one of the most momentous records in franchise history. That probably doesn't provide much solace at the moment, but it is yet another milestone in what is shaping up to be a Hall of Fame-worthy career.
The record, of course, is for the most touchdowns scored in team history, and with his 40-yard score on Sunday at FedExField Evans pushed his total to 71 and came level with another Buccaneer great named Mike. That would be Mr. Alstott, the A-Train. The score on Sunday gives Evans a chance to break Alstott's record under the prime-time lights when the Buccaneers take on the Giants next Monday night.
Most Total Touchdowns, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Pos.
|Season
|TDs
|Mike Alstott
|FB
|1996-2006
|71
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2014-21
|71
|James Wilder
|RB
|1981-89
|45
|Jimmie Giles
|TE
|1978-86
|34
|Kevin House
|WR
|1980-86
|31
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|2014-21
|30
|Joey Galloway
|WR
|2004-08
|29
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|2017-21
|29
|Warrick Dunn
|RB
|1997-2001; 08
|28
|Doug Martin
|RB
|2012-17
|28
If and when Evans breaks Alstott's record he will be the first NFL player since Rob Gronkowski in 2016 to usurp the top spot on a franchise's touchdown list. Evans would also join Gronkowski as the only two active players who hold franchise TD records, and the only one still playing for the team whose record he broke. Actually, he is already in both of those groups because he is tied for the Buccaneers' top spot. If he takes over sole possession of first place that would leave Buffalo (Andre Reed and Thurman Thomas) as the only NFL team with two players sharing its all-time touchdown lead.
Evans may have just tied Alstott on the touchdowns list, but thanks to the four two-point conversions he has scored in his career (compared to three for Alstott) he was able to pass the former Pro Bowl fullback for fourth place on the team's all-time scoring list. Evans also got some new company on that top 10 list, as kicker Ryan Succop pushed former kicker Bill Capece out of the 10th spot with his seven points on Sunday.
Most Points Scored, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Pos.
|Season
|Points
|Martin Gramatica
|K
|1999-2004
|592
|Michael Husted
|K
|1993-98
|502
|Connor Barth
|K
|2009-13, 2015
|477
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2014-21
|434
|Mike Alstott
|FB
|1996-2007
|432
|Matt Bryant
|K
|2005-08
|416
|Donald Igwebuike
|K
|1985-89
|416
|James Wilder
|RB
|1981-89
|276
|Jimmie Giles
|TE
|1978-86
|204
|Ryan Succop
|K
|2020-21
|199
Evans' big play in Washington was his ninth touchdown catch of the season, pulling him to within one for the NFL lead in that category in 2021.
2021 NFL Leaders in Touchdown Receptions
|Player
|Team
|Yards
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|10
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|9
|Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs
|8
|DK Metcalf 4 tied w/
|Seahawks
|7
One of Evans' 71 career touchdowns was a fumble recovery in the end zone, which leaves him with 70 touchdown receptions, which is the most by any NFL player since he entered the league as the Bucs' first-round draft pick in 2014.
Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2014-21
|Player
|Team(s)
|Rec. TDs
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|70
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers/Patriots/Bucs
|68
|Davante Adams
|Packers
|65
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans/Cardinals
|65
|Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs
|55
You may also have noticed in the first chart on this page that Evans isn't the only active player on the Bucs' all-time touchdown list. Cameron Brate and Chris Godwin are also in the top 10, and Brate actually moved up a spot on Sunday with his first TD grab of the season, a six-yarder in the third quarter. Brate now needs just two more catches to pass Kevin House for the fifth spot on the list.
Brate also put a bit more distance between himself and teammate Godwin on the team's career touchdown reception list, where he now stands fourth.
Most Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Pos.
|Season
|TDs
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2014-21
|69
|Jimmie Giles
|TE
|1978-86
|34
|Kevin House
|WR
|1980-86
|31
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|2014-21
|30
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|2017-21
|28
|Joey Galloway
|WR
|2004-08
|28
Godwin didn't have a touchdown catch against Washington but he did catch another seven passes for 57 yards. He is tied for seventh in the NFL in receptions, and by pushing his career total north of 300 on Sunday he also moved up another spot on the Bucs' all-time list. He is now sixth, passing Keyshawn Johnson and closing in on Alstott and Warrick Dunn for the fifth and fourth spots.
Most Receptions, Buccaneers History
|Rk.
|Player
|Seasons
|Recs.
|1
|Mike Evans
|2014-21
|573
|2
|James Wilder
|1981-89
|430
|3
|Mark Carrier
|1987-92
|321
|4
|Warrick Dunn
|1997-2001; 08
|306
|5
|Mike Alstott
|1996-2006
|305
|6
|Chris Godwin
|2017-21
|301
|7
|Keyshawn Johnson
|2000-03
|298
|8
|Kevin House
|1980-86
|286
|9
|Michael Pittman
|2002-07
|284
|10
|Jimmie Giles
|1978-86
|279
Tom Brady threw those two touchdowns to Brate and Evans, of course, and now has 27 TD passes, the most by any quarterback in franchise history through the first nine games of a season. The old record was…well, not that old as it was Brady's 20 last year. Brady's 220 passing yards in Sunday's game were a season-low for him in 2021 and that allowed Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes to pass him on the NFL's yardage chart on Sunday night (2,940 to 2,870), though Mahomes has also played one more game than Brady. Brady's touchdown total remains in the NFL's top spot, regardless of number of games played.
2021 NFL Leaders in Touchdown Passes
|Player
|Team
|TD Passes
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|27
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|25
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|23
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|20
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|20
Though Head Coach Bruce Arians declined to call it a "silver lining" after Sunday's game, the Buccaneers' defense did rack up five sacks of Taylor Heinicke for a loss of 30 total yards, the team's highest mark in both categories this season. Two of those sacks belonged to inside linebacker Devin White, who recorded the fourth multi-sack game of his career. That's the most multi-sack games by a player who was not a defensive lineman or edge rusher in franchise history.
White also filled up his stat line on Sunday with 18 tackles, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. Those 18 stops were the most by a Buccaneer in game since Kwon Alexander racked up 21 at Dallas on Dec. 18, 2016. Combining that many tackles with multiple sacks is extremely rare in the NFL. According to Pro Football Reference, White's performance marked just the fourth time since 1987 that an NFL player has had at least 15 tackles and at least 2.0 sacks in the same game.
Games with 15-Plus Tackles and 2-Plus Sacks, NFL (1987-2001)
|Player
|Teams
|Opp.
|Date
|Tackles
|Sacks
|Devin White
|Buccaneers
|WFT
|11/14/2021
|18
|2.0
|Roquan Smith
|Bears
|Lions
|11/28/2019
|16
|2.0
|Vincent Rey
|Bengals
|Ravens
|11/10/2013
|15
|3.0
|Patrick Willis
|49ers
|Bucs
|12/23/2007
|20
|2.0
White's fellow inside linebacker, Lavonte David, set up the aforementioned Evans touchdown catch by stripping the ball from Washington receiver Dax Milne in the fourth quarter. It was David's first forced fumble of this season, but that's an act he's well known for in his career. David now has 25 forced fumbles since entering the league in 2012, the fourth-most by any NFL player in that span. Davis is the only player in the top 10 of that list who is not a pass-rusher.
Most Fumbles Forced, NFL, 2012-21
|Player
|Pos.
|Team(s)
|FF
|Chandler Jones
|OLB
|Patriots/Cardinals
|29
|Robert Quinn
|OLB
|Rams/Dolphins/Cowboys/Bears
|28
|J.J. Watt
|DE
|Texans/Cardinals
|26
|Lavonte David
|ILB
|Buccaneers
|25
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|Raiders/Bears
|23
|Von Miller
|OLB
|Broncos/Rams
|23
|Ryan Kerrigan
|DE
|Football Team/Eagles
|22
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Rams/Dolphins/Cowboys/Bears
|20
|Carlos Dunlap
|DE
|Bengals/Seahawks
|20
|T.J. Watt
|OLB
|Steelers
|20
In addition to White's two sacks, outside linebackers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson had one each on Sunday, as did defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. That was Suh's third sack of the season and it pushed his career total to 67.5. Only two interior defensive linemen have had more sacks than Suh since 2010.
Most Sacks by a Defensive Tackle, NFL, 2010-21
|Player
|Team(s)
|Sacks
|Aaron Donald
|Rams
|91.5
|Geno Atkins
|Bengals
|75.5
|Ndamukong Suh
|Lions/Dolphins/Rams/Bucs
|67.5
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|61.5
|Gerald McCoy
|Bucs/Panthers/Raiders
|59.5