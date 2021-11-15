Mike Evans, Devin White Hit Rare Milestones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football Team, 29-19, on Sunday afternoon and have now dropped consecutive decisions for the first time since Weeks 11 and 12 of last season. It was obviously not the results the Buccaneers wanted, as the offense had its least productive game of the season and the defense had enormous difficulty getting off the field on third downs.

Even so, there were some noteworthy individual performances in the game for Tampa Bay, and some very significant milestones reached. And that's what Data Crunch is for.

For instance, wide receiver Mike Evans is undoubtedly unhappy today. After the game, he called it "extremely frustrating," a thought echoed by several teammates. But it is also true that Evans is one touchdown closer to capturing one of the most momentous records in franchise history. That probably doesn't provide much solace at the moment, but it is yet another milestone in what is shaping up to be a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

The record, of course, is for the most touchdowns scored in team history, and with his 40-yard score on Sunday at FedExField Evans pushed his total to 71 and came level with another Buccaneer great named Mike. That would be Mr. Alstott, the A-Train. The score on Sunday gives Evans a chance to break Alstott's record under the prime-time lights when the Buccaneers take on the Giants next Monday night.