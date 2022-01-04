Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Jaelon Darden Activated, Bucs COVID List Down to One

Punter Bradley Pinion is the only player left on Tampa Bay's reserve/COVID-19 list as of Tuesday after the activation of rookie WR Jaelon Darden, who has missed the past two games

Jan 04, 2022 at 04:55 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

darden

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Darden had first been placed on that list on December 23 and he missed the Buccaneers' last two games against the Panthers and Jets.

Darden's activation pares Tampa Bay's COVID list down to just one player, punter Bradley Pinion, as of Tuesday afternoon. Seven players were on the Bucs' COVID list at some point last week but Breshad Perriman, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Mike Evans, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting have all since been activated. Only punter Bradley Pinion, who was added last Friday, remains on the list.

A fourth-round draft pick out of North Texas, Darden has served as the Bucs' punt and kickoff return man for the bulk of the 2021 season. He has 7.7 yards on 18 punt returns and 18.9 yards on 15 kickoff returns. He has also logged 81 snaps on offense and has caught six passes for 43 yards. He also has one 11-yard rush.

Veteran running back Kenjon Barner was elevated from the practice squad each of the past two weeks to fill in for Darden as the punt and kickoff returner. Barner could still be in the Buccaneers' plans this week, however, as the team is dealing with a fresh round of injuries at the running back position.

Related Content

news

Week 17 Hero Cyril Grayson on Bucs' Protection List Again

The Buccaneers will protect the same four practice squad players in Week 18 as the week before: WR Cyril Grayson, RB Kenjon Barner, K Jose Borregales and P Sterling Hofrichter
news

Bruce Arians to Coach Bucs Versus Jets

Head Coach Bruce Arians and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver are back from COVID isolation and will handle their usual jobs on Sunday against the Jets…The Bucs also activated two players from the COVID list and elevated four from the practice squad
news

Mike Evans Off, Bradley Pinion On Bucs' COVID List

WR Mike Evans returned to the active roster on Friday after spending the bulk of the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list...P Bradley Pinion was also added to the COVID list
news

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Returns from COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers activated DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to return to action on Sunday against the New York Jets
news

Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting Placed on COVID List

Two of the Buccaneers' starting cornerbacks landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting their availability for Sunday's game at the Meadowlands in doubt
news

Bucs Bring OLB Elijah Ponder Back to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed outside linebacker Elijah Ponder to the practice squad following the knee injury suffered by Shaquil Barrett in Sunday's win over the Panthers
news

Cyril Grayson, Kenjon Barner Protected Again

WR Cyril Grayson, RB Kenjon Barner and P Sterling Hofrichter, all of whom made big contributions to the Week 16 win at Carolina, are on the Bucs' Week 17 practice squad protection along with the K Jose Borregales
news

Mike Evans Placed on COVID List

WR Mike Evans, already dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last game, has now landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Breshad Perriman Returns from COVID List

The Buccaneers have activated Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list after the veteran receiver missed two games
news

Bucs Elevate Season-High Four Players from Practice Squad

As they continue to deal with some new holes in the depth chart, the Bucs elevated four players from the practice squad for Sunday's game: RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and DL Benning Potoa'e
news

Bucs Activate Rashard Robinson, Justin Watson

On Friday, the Bucs activated CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve and wide receiver Justin Watson from the PUP list, adding depth to a special teams unit that recently lost Patrick O'Connor
Advertising