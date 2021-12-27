Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Mike Evans Placed on COVID List

WR Mike Evans, already dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last game, has now landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Dec 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Mike Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list, hours after wide receiver Breshad Perriman was activated from that same list.

Evans sat out the Buccaneers' Week 16 win at Carolina due to a hamstring injury suffered the previous Sunday but unlike Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette, he was not placed on injured reserve. That preserved hope that Evans could play in one or both of the remaining regular-season games, but Monday's development obviously complicates the matter.

Under the recently-revised NFL COVID protocols, players who test positive and are fully vaccinated can return to the team at any time if they are asymptomatic and generate two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Perriman spent nine days on the list before being activated.

Evans is second on the team with 899 receiving yards and he's second in the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions. He needs 101 more yards to reach 1,000 on the season, which would make him just the sixth player in NFL history to record at least eight straight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns. The other five are Jerry Rice (11), Tim Brown (9), Cris Carter (8), Marvin Harrison (8) and Torry Holt (8). Evans is already the first player in league history to begin his career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

The seventh-overall pick in the 2014 draft, Evans is the Buccaneers franchise record-holder in receptions (596), receiving yards (9,165), touchdown receptions (72) and total touchdowns (73). He has caught 11 or more touchdown passes in four of his eight seasons; every other player in franchise history has combined for one such season.

Related Content

news

Breshad Perriman Returns from COVID List

The Buccaneers have activated Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list after the veteran receiver missed two games
news

Bucs Elevate Season-High Four Players from Practice Squad

As they continue to deal with some new holes in the depth chart, the Bucs elevated four players from the practice squad for Sunday's game: RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and DL Benning Potoa'e
news

Bucs Activate Rashard Robinson, Justin Watson

On Friday, the Bucs activated CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve and wide receiver Justin Watson from the PUP list, adding depth to a special teams unit that recently lost Patrick O'Connor
news

Bucs Place Two on I.R., Two on COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers moved ILB Lavonte David and RB Leonard Fournette to injured reserve, meaning they will miss the rest of the regular season, and placed WR Jaelon Darden and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Add Le'Veon Bell to Depleted Backfield

The Buccaneers signed veteran RB Le'Veon Bell on Wednesday, adding an experienced runner and pass-catcher to a backfield that has been thinned by injuries to Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard
news

Chris Godwin, Patrick O'Connor Land on Injured Reserve

Knee injuries sustained against the Saints have sent WR Chris Godwin and DL Patrick O'Connor to injured reserve as the Bucs begin to work through the aftermath of a damaging loss on Sunday night
news

Barner, Grayson Among Protected Bucs in Week 16

The Bucs have two new names on their weekly practice squad protection list that reflect the team's current injury issues, with RB Kenjon Barner and WR Cyril Grayson joining K Jose Borregales and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson on the list
news

Bucs Elevate Two, Place Breshad Perriman on COVID List

The Buccaneers placed WR Breshad Perriman on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and also elevated RB Kenjon Barner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in Sunday's game
news

Rashard Robinson Returns to Practice

CB Rashard Robinson returned to practice on Wednesday, beginning a three-week period during which he could be activated from injured reserve…The Bucs also brought RB Kenjon Barner back to the practice squad
news

Bucs Place RB Giovani Bernard on I.R.

Running back Giovani Bernard's hip injury has forced him to injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next three games…The Bucs also added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad
news

Two DBs on Buccaneers' Protection List in Week 15

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for the week leading up to Sunday night's game with the Saints is the same as last week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, S Troy Warner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
Advertising