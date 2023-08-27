Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 26, Ravens 20

In the final preseason game on their home field, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out victorious, 26-20. The ground game powered the Buccaneers offensive surge, as the unit totaled 158 total net yards rushing. Several players emerged underneath the Florida heat for the Bucs on Saturday night.

After a quick three-and-out to start the matchup at Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers rebounded on their second offensive possession, traveling 59 yards in six plays for the score. A Cade Otton end-around for a gain of 12 yards sparked the touchdown, shifting the momentum on the drive. Baker Mayfield found Chris Godwin in the back of the end zone to tie the game at seven. On the efficient drive, Mayfield completed four-of-four for 38 yards, setting the tone early.

The Bucs' defense gave up a touchdown on the Ravens' opening possession, as the opposing team accumulated 80 yards in four plays, culminating in a Josh Johnson connection with Laquon Treadwell for the score. On the next possession, Tampa Bay's defense got the upper hand, forcing a quick three-and-out.

The Bucs concluded the first quarter in dramatic fashion. Trey Palmer showcased his acrobatic skills, hurdling over a defender to high-point the ball for a 19-yard gain. Subsequently, Trask hit David Wells on a six-yard touchdown pass, extending Tampa Bay's lead 14-7. In the first quarter, the Bucs held a 161-89-yard advantage over the Ravens.

In the second quarter, Ravens' quarterback Anthony Brown stepped up in the pocket and took off with the football. Bucs' slot corner Christian Izien chased down Brown from behind and knocked the ball free. Kaevon Merriweather recovered the football at Tampa Bay's 13, putting the Bucs' offense back on the field. However, the Bucs were not able to capitalize and had to punt after a short three-and-out. Following an explosive 29-yard return by Trey Palmer to the Baltimore 41, the Bucs were able to get into field-goal range before the half. Chase McLaughlin drilled a 47-yard field goal to extend the Bucs' lead 17-10 at the intermission.