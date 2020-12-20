Rapid Reaction: Bucs 31, Falcons 27

Tampa Bay got rolling on their next drive and Brady hit Miller over the middle who got stripped of the ball as he was going down. It turned out that his knee was down with possession of the ball but Atlanta threw the challenge flag, anyway. It ended up being a wasted timeout for the Falcons and the Bucs continued the drive. The next play, Evans drew a DPI and a facemask call to move further down the field. They got inside the red zone and then a fresh set of downs at the one-yard line. They'd get another fresh set as Rob Gronkowski drew a defensive pass interference call. The next play would then be another rushing touchdown for Fournette, giving him his second multi-touchdown game of the season for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay trailed by just a field goal with five seconds left in the third quarter.