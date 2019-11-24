Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 35, Falcons 22

But Tampa Bay would come up empty on their bonus drive and after a good return, Atlanta took back possession at their own 44-yard line. A couple ill-timed penalties and after getting inside the red zone, the Falcons would instead have to settle for a field goal. The 40-yard attempt was good to cut the Bucs' lead to 25-13 with 1:40 left in the third quarter.

The Bucs answered with a field goal of their own on the next drive. After missing three of his extra points, Gay redeemed himself by booting a 32-yard field goal to put the Bucs up 28-13 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Falcons would have to settle for another field goal following a big sack from Vea, who scored a touchdown earlier, where he dropped Ryan for a loss of six on second down. He got credited for a pass defensed on the next play. Kicker Younghoe Koo was good from 25 yards and Atlanta cut the lead to 28-16 with 8:12 to go in the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay came up empty on their next drive after a false start backed them up from third-down and five to third-down and 10. The Bucs' defense returned the favor behind a sack from Carl Nassib, the Bucs' fifth sack of the day.

Another punt for the Bucs gave the Falcons the ball back with 3:44 left in the game. Bradley Pinion's punt pinned Atlanta at their own 10, which wouldn't make it easy on the Falcons. The Tampa Bay defense brought up fourth-and-five for the Falcons where Jason Pierre-Paul stripped Ryan of the ball, which was then picked up by defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and taken into the end zone for his second scoop-and-score of the season. It gave the Bucs a 35-16 lead with just over three minutes to play.

Matt Schaub then replaced Matt Ryan for the Falcons' next drive. It looked as though the rookie Mike Edwards had an interception and it was ruled as such on the field before a booth review determined it hit the ground before he caught the ball. It was the second near-interception for the young safety on the day.