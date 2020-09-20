Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 31, Panthers 17

The Bucs' next drive wouldn't last long. Brady was intercepted on his first pass intended for tight end Rob Gronkowski. Cornerback Donte Jackson returned the interception 44 yards and set the Panthers' offense up around midfield.

Carolina took the ball down the field and made their first trip inside the red zone on the ensuing drive. The Bucs' defense brought up a third-and-two situation at the eight-yard line but then cornerback Carlton Davis got called for a defensive pass interference penalty that set the Panthers up at the one-yard line. One rush from McCaffrey later and Carolina had cut into the Bucs' lead with the score 21-7 about halfway through the third quarter.

The Bucs came up empty on their next drive despite wide receiver Scotty Miller drawing a defensive pass interference call and the Bucs getting a break on third-and-11 with a hands to the face penalty committed by Carolina. Pinion punted and a penalty would pin the Panthers at their own seven-yard line as their offense took over.

The Carolina offense drove down the entirety of the field in a series that took what seemed like an eternity off the clock. The Panthers skidded to a halt at the seven-yard line and were faced with a fourth-and-two. Into the fourth quarter and down 14, they decided to go for it. Bridgewater pitched it to who else but McCaffrey and he got to the outside to take it into the end zone, pulling Carolina to within one score, 21-14, with 13:25 left in the game.

The Buccaneers couldn't respond on offense being forced to punt after taking just 1:25 off the clock. Just as the Panthers were starting to get going, cornerback Carlton Davis picked off Bridgewater for the Bucs' second pick of the day and returned it to the Tampa Bay 40-yard line.

Tampa Bay managed to get inside the red zone on their next possession but were stopped shy on a dropped pass in the end zone on third-down. They managed a field goal that pushed their lead to two scores, 24-14, with half a quarter to play.

As the Panthers took back over, they managed to span the field again. They got down to the nine-yard line before being hit with an intentional grounding penalty on Bridgewater with 2:52 on the clock. Carolina found themselves with a third-down and seven on the seven-yard line. They needed both a touchdown and field goal so they went to try the kick but couldn't get it off before the two-minute warning.

Carolina would convert the 23-yarder to pull the Panthers within seven points. The onside kick Carolina attempted was recovered by tight end Rob Gronkowski as he fell on it.

The first play of the Bucs' next drive is all they'd need. Fournette took a handoff from Brady 46 yards to the house, sealing the deal for Tampa Bay and making the score 31-17 with 1:48 to play.