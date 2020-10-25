Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20

The Bucs' defense stifled the Raider offense to start the second half, forcing a punt after Carr took a deep shot down the field on third down and four. It was textbook coverage by cornerback Carlton Davis to help break up the pass as Las Vegas got hit with an illegal formation. The penalty was declined and the Raiders were forced to punt with just under 13 minutes in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay kept their foot on the gas and got as far as the Las Vegas 11-yard line before they were stopped up. Kicker Ryan Succop then connected on a 29-yard field goal to make the Tampa Bay lead 24-10 with 8:16 left in the third quarter.

The Raiders answered on their next drive, helped by a couple Buccaneer penalties that negated an interception and a sack. The series ended in a goal-line throw from Carr to tight end Darren Waller for the score. The successful point after pulled Las Vegas within a score, making it 24-17 with 4:15 left in the third quarter.

After the play, there were some extracurriculars as Las Vegas offensive lineman Gabe Jackson got ejected for punching Bucs defensive lineman Will Gholston.

Tampa Bay didn't answer on their next drive and were forced to punt, opening the door for Las Vegas to tie it up with two and a half minutes to go in the third quarter.

They wouldn't manage that as the Bucs' defense held them to just a field goal try after the Raiders got as far as the 17-yard line. It cut the Bucs' lead to 24-20 with 12:47 to go in the game.

This time, the Buccaneers would answer as Brady engineered an 11-play, 67-yard drive that took 5:21 off the clock. It ended with a four-yard dart to Godwin in the back of the end zone to give the Bucs some breathing room. The score was 31-20 with 7:22 left in the game.