Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20

The Buccaneers take down the Las Vegas Raiders on the road for their second-straight victory. 

Oct 25, 2020 at 07:40 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers started with the ball in Las Vegas but wouldn't get anything on their first drive. They'd punt the ball after three plays and hand the ball to the Raider offense.

Las Vegas took advantage of their opportunity, getting down the field on a couple big throws by quarterback Derek Carr. The drive culminated with a 21-yard touchdown to wide receiver Nelson Agholor that gave Las Vegas an early 7-0 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay answered with an efficient drive of their own. Quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ engineered a balanced drive that saw a couple big runs from running back ﻿Ronald Jones II﻿ and him get four different receivers involved. It culminated in a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line on third down after running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ got the Bucs on the half-yard line. The Bucs tied the Raiders 7-7, taking 4:18 seconds off the clock.

The next drive, the Buccaneers had the Raiders stopped in their own territory on third down but instead of punting, Las Vegas faked the kick and ended up getting the one yard needed for the first down. A few plays later, the Raiders were faced with a third-and-four situation in Buccaneer territory when outside linebacker ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ got a hand on Carr's arm, forcing the ball out. It was initially ruled a fumbled and returned by defensive lineman ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿ over 60 yards before the refs overturned the call and ruled it an incomplete pass. The Raiders converted a 42-yard field goal instead and took a 10-7 lead at the beginning of the second quarter.

The Bucs wouldn't be able to get anything on their next drive despite getting a first down on a nice ball to wide receiver ﻿Scotty Miller﻿. They surrendered the ball back to the Raiders with 13:01 remaining in the second quarter.

The Tampa Bay defense found their footing on the next drive, with the Raiders coming up empty behind a big third-down sack from inside linebacker Devin White. It was his second-consecutive game with a sack after getting his first of the season against the Packers. It gave the Buccaneer offense another chance with 9:00 on the clock.

The Buccaneers would capitalize on their next drive, taking almost five minutes off the clock in the process. The series saw running back Leonard Fournette get more involved and ended with a back-shoulder throw to none other than tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ in the corner of the end zone for the score. A right-handed half-spike later and the Bucs took their first lead of the game, 14-10, with 4:21 left in the half.

Las Vegas wouldn't go anywhere and it again had a lot to do with White, who got an 11-yard sack on Carr this time on second down. The Raiders wouldn't recover and punted the ball back to the Buccaneers who took over right before the two-minute warning.

They made the most of their opportunity, converting a couple key third downs and moving swiftly down the field in a two-minute drill executed to absolute perfection. Brady hit wide receiver Scotty Miller with an absolute dime for a touchdown right before halftime. It was a 33-yard score and put the Bucs up 21-10 going into the half.

The Bucs' defense stifled the Raider offense to start the second half, forcing a punt after Carr took a deep shot down the field on third down and four. It was textbook coverage by cornerback Carlton Davis to help break up the pass as Las Vegas got hit with an illegal formation. The penalty was declined and the Raiders were forced to punt with just under 13 minutes in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay kept their foot on the gas and got as far as the Las Vegas 11-yard line before they were stopped up. Kicker Ryan Succop then connected on a 29-yard field goal to make the Tampa Bay lead 24-10 with 8:16 left in the third quarter.

The Raiders answered on their next drive, helped by a couple Buccaneer penalties that negated an interception and a sack. The series ended in a goal-line throw from Carr to tight end Darren Waller for the score. The successful point after pulled Las Vegas within a score, making it 24-17 with 4:15 left in the third quarter.

After the play, there were some extracurriculars as Las Vegas offensive lineman Gabe Jackson got ejected for punching Bucs defensive lineman Will Gholston.

Tampa Bay didn't answer on their next drive and were forced to punt, opening the door for Las Vegas to tie it up with two and a half minutes to go in the third quarter.

They wouldn't manage that as the Bucs' defense held them to just a field goal try after the Raiders got as far as the 17-yard line. It cut the Bucs' lead to 24-20 with 12:47 to go in the game.

This time, the Buccaneers would answer as Brady engineered an 11-play, 67-yard drive that took 5:21 off the clock. It ended with a four-yard dart to Godwin in the back of the end zone to give the Bucs some breathing room. The score was 31-20 with 7:22 left in the game.

The next drive for the Raiders would end on the very first play as safety Mike Edwards tipped a pass that rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. ended up coming down with for his first career interception. It gave the Bucs' the ball at the Las Vegas 25-yard line. Two plays later and it would be running back Ronald Jones who would punch it in, giving the Bucs a 38-20 lead after the good point after with 6:40 left to play.

The next drive would end quickly for the Raiders as they went four-and-out behind a big hit by White as Carr tried to convert a fourth-down and one himself.

Tampa Bay didn't take the next possession lying down either as they went back down the field and scored on a throw from Brady to rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson for his second touchdown in as many weeks. The score also moved Brady into first place in all-time passing touchdowns, surpassing Drew Brees (for the time being). It made the score 45-20 with about three minutes to go in the game.

The Raiders wouldn't be able to add any points to the board, letting the clock expire and leaving the final score at 45-20.

Best Photos from Buccaneers vs. Raiders | Week 7

View photos of Tampa Bay's Week 7 matchup against Las Vegas.

