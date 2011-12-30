Bulky cast, injured thumb slowing Broncos' Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Von Miller has sparked Denver's defense this season just as Tim Tebow has energized the Broncos' offense.

Like Tebow, he's fading at the finish.

The outside linebacker and No. 2 overall pick in the draft looked like a lock for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors when he collected 10 1/2 sacks in his first 10 games.

Then, at the end of his best performance yet, a 10-tackle masterpiece at San Diego, Miller tore ligaments in his right thumb making a big play against the Chargers on Nov. 27.