Burning Camp Question #1: Evans' Mates?

Bell is healthy entering training camp and once again has opened eyes on the practice field during the offseason. While his injury put him behind in terms of on-field experience – and that is obviously significant – he did stay thoroughly embedded with the team and the receiving corps last year, mentally soaking in the offense. He could be used on the outside as a deep threat and he might also figure into the equation in the slot.

The Bucs liked enough of Evan Spencer, a sixth-round draft pick by Washington in 2015, to promote him from the practice squad to the active roster at the end of his rookie year. With Spencer, Andre Davis and Freddie Martino all hoping to make dark horse runs at the 53-man roster, another important question regarding the receiving corps is how many will be kept? One common configuration for that group is five players on the active roster, four of whom are kept active on game days, and another one or two on the practice squad. However, the number sometimes expands to six if there are enough talented wideouts the team wants to protect from the waiver wire. Add to that equation the continued presence of Russell Shepard, who has made the team three years in a row thanks largely to his special teams prowess, and is a strong bet to do it again in 2016.