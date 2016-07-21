Burning Camp Question #4: Aguayo's Impact?

The most commonly-cited stat from Aguayo's FSU days is that he never missed a kick from inside 40 yards. That suggests steely nerves and good, repeatable mechanics; NFL kickers are supposed to make that kick, but of course they miss occasionally. That said, Barth was 17-for-17 on kicks from inside 40 yards last year (Brindza was three-for-five), so Aguayo will need to be a weapon from 40 and beyond to really provide that upgrade.

And this is definitely a question for which coaches and fans will be able to gather some evidence in training camp and, especially, in preseason games. Struggles in training camp surely wouldn't cost Aguayo his job, or even mean he was going to struggle in the regular season. A very strong month of August, however, would go a long way towards building confidence in the coaching staff. Unlike at some of the other positions, where strategy issues or limited contact might obscure a real assessment of how a player is doing, there isn't much mystery to what the kicker will be asked to do. A field goal on the practice grass or a preseason game field is mechanically the same as one in a game that counts.

On the other hand, we might see Dirk Koetter try out some different kickoff strategies during the preseason. With the post-touchback starting spot moved out to the 25-yard line, ostensibly to de-incentivize kickoff returns, some coaches are contemplating an approach that would produce the opposite effect. If a team's kicker is adept at hitting high kickoffs that come down right around the goal line, it might make sense to force more returns, believing the majority of them will be stopped shy of the 25. The Bucs think that Aguayo is a good enough kickoff man to give them touchbacks when they want them and so-called "mortar kicks" when the time is right. This too, would be something one can expect to see the team practicing in training camp and in the preseason.

The Buccaneers believe they landed a once-in-a-decade kind of kicking talent in Roberto Aguayo, and the team is almost certain to have better placekicking numbers in 2016 than it did a year ago. Just how significant that improvement is will be important to the Bucs' efforts to return to the playoffs, and we'll get a sneak preview of the answer over the next six weeks.