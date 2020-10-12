Carlton Davis Continues Fast Start to 2020 Season

While Davis and Dean were patrolling the secondary, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was leading the charge into the Bears backfield, recording one of the Buccaneers' three sacks of Foles on the evening. Pierre-Paul now leads the Bucs and is tied for sixth in the NFL with 4.0 sacks in 2020. In just 31 games since joining the Buccaneers in 2018, he already has 25.0 sacks, which is the 11th-most in team history and just one behind Greg Spires for 10th place. Only two players in franchise history have reached 25 sacks as a Buccaneer faster than Pierre-Paul, who got their in his 31st game with the team.