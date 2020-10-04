Countdown to Kickoff: Chargers-Bucs

S Antoine Winfield. Just three games into his NFL career, Winfield is already the chess piece that the Buccaneers move all over the defense. That was true through the first two-and-a-half games when he was manning the free safety position, as he could be anywhere from deep coverage to on the edge rushing the passer. It became even more true when Sean Murphy-Bunting left the Denver game with a groin injury and Winfield moved into the slot corner spot. The defense didn't miss a beat after that change, Winfield showed he could blitz from that position, too, and his replacement at safety, Mike Edwards, ended Denver's last drive with an interception. Murphy-Bunting has been cleared to play but the Bucs could still choose to play Winfield in the slot some. In any case he's likely to be on the field as much as possible in one capacity or another. Hailed by his coaches and teammates as a rookie who plays like a five-year veteran, Winfield has shown that he has the mental acumen to handle multiple jobs in the defense and he's also quickly proving that he is a big-time playmaker.

RB Ronald Jones. Jones has been splitting carries so far this season with Leonard Fournette, the former Jaguar who was signed just about a week before the season. At times, both he and Fournette have had the hot hand and have gotten a larger share of the workload. That will not be an option for Bruce Arians in Week Four, as Fournette has been ruled out due to an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. LeSean McCoy or even rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who has yet to play on offense, could take some of the handoffs but this game is likely to be largely in Jones's hands. So far, he has carried 37 times for 142 yards and one touchdown and caught six passes for an additional 40 yards. The Buccaneers have been trying to establish the ground game early, running the ball on first down 47.3% of the time, the seventh-highest percentage in the league. The Chargers' defense has surrendered 109.3 rushing yards per game and ranks 20th in the NFL with an average of 4.6 yards allowed per carry.