2020 Game Preview: Chargers-Buccaneers, Week 4

TOP STORYLINES

Who's In Charge of Chargers' Offense? – This one may have been answered by the time you read this, or Los Angeles may choose to delay either the decision of who will start at quarterback against the Buccaneers, or at least the announcement of that decision. The real question is whether or not the decision comes down solely to Tyrod Taylor's health. Taylor has been unable to play the last two weeks, so rookie Justin Herbert has been in the lineup by default. Initially, Head Coach Anthony Lynn made it clear that the team was going back to Taylor when he was cleared to play, but is that still true after Herbert has put together two relatively impressive starts? Herbert is the Chargers' quarterback of the future, of course, and was probably always the quarterback of the near future. Has the future become the present? Los Angeles has lost both of Herbert's starts, but they were in both games and the rookie has completed 69.5% of his passes for 641 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating of 90.5 is impressive, and his average of 7.8 yards per attempt is significantly better than Taylor's 6.9 yards per attempt. While it is obviously not fair to judge Taylor on just one start, that yards per attempt figure is nearly identical to his career mark of 7.0. The Chargers may get to the point where they feel they've gone too far with Herbert to turn back.

Another Progress Report? – The Buccaneers have no such question at quarterback, and no worries about a rookie's inexperience hurting the offense. But Tom Brady only has one more start for Tampa Bay than Herbert has for Los Angeles, and neither had the advantage of any offseason program or preseason action. Brady has made it clear that the Buccaneers' offense will be developing as the season progresses and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen says he's eager to see the occasional stretches of brilliance he sees in practice show up in a game. Well, Brady and the Buccaneers got closer last week in Denver. The offense had its first turnover-free game of the season and Brady supplement near perfect work on shorter throws and horizontal plays with a trio of drive-starting deep shots, one each to Scotty Miller, O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin. Brady also just missed hooking up with his pal Rob Gronkowski on a long touchdown, but Gronkowski did have his first impactful game in Tampa as a pass-catcher, with seven receptions for 48 yards. Brady spread the ball around to eight different pass-catchers and generally was in command throughout the afternoon in Denver. Will this be the beginning of a steady climb for the Bucs' offense or will it progress in fits and starts? Given the steadiness with which the defense has played through three games, this is the real question as to how Tampa Bay's season will unfold.

Rush to Judgment – Brady had a lot of time to throw in Denver and the two sacks he absorbed came on long-developing plays. In contrast, Denver quarterback Jeff Driskel was often under immediate duress from the Bucs' pass-rush, which recorded six sacks and 10 QB hits and played a part in the Bucs' first interception. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the NFL with a sacks-per-pass-attempt rate of 10.71%. Another such outing with stifling pressure on Sunday could be the difference, particularly if the Chargers are starting their rookie passer. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has one of the NFL's very best pass-rushers in Joey Bosa, who has had one sack in each of his team's first three games. Overall, the Chargers only rank 20th in sacks per pass attempt at 5.41% and are missing their star complement to Bosa, Melvin Ingram. Still, they can't afford to let Brady get comfortable and may try to create pressure any way they can. That said, the Chargers have not blitzed very much at all so far this season, bringing extra pass-rushers on only 12.5% of their opponents' dropbacks.

Containing Number One – If Chris Godwin is unable to play due to his hamstring injury, the Buccaneers will have a very clear number-one receiver in Mike Evans. Similarly, the Chargers could be without Mike Williams, but Keenan Allen was already their clear focal point with an NFL-high 37 targets through three games. In Denver, the Broncos made a concerted effort to bracket Evans with extra coverage, though he did still manage two touchdown catches. Will the Chargers adopt the same strategy and force Brady to look elsewhere among his Godwin-free additional targets? Will they choose to shadow Evans with their top cornerback, Casey Hayward? The Buccaneers could choose to do the same thing to Allen with Carlton Davis, who did a phenomenal job moving around the field and shutting down the Saints' Michael Thomas in Week One. Both the Buccaneers and Chargers have seen their defenses get off to very good starts in 2020. Which one does the better job containing their opponent's top pass-catcher could also be the one that tastes victory at the end.

Irresistible Force, Meet Immovable Object – The Buccaneers had the NFL's best run defense in 2019 and it has shown no signs of cracking in 2020. Tampa Bay has already faced three very good running backs in Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Melvin Gordon but has still only allowed 70.3 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry. Of the 72 runs by Buccaneer opponents so far this season, only two have gone for 10 or more yards, and neither was by a running back. That defense will need to gear up for a big challenge in Week Four, because the Chargers run the ball a lot, and they run it well. Through three games, Los Angeles has run the ball on 47.3% of their offensive snaps, the seventh-highest percentage in the NFL. They are averaging 151.7 rushing yards per game, sixth-most in the NFL, and 4.3 yards per carry. The lead back is Austin Ekeler, who is known mostly as a great pass-catcher but is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and can succeed between the tackles…against most teams. The Bucs' interior line of Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, Will Gholston and Rakeem Nunez-Roches has been dominating the middle on run plays since the start of last season. This is strength on strength; which will be stronger Sunday?

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis

As noted, we'll have to wait until Sunday to see if Todd Bowles wants to give Allen the Davis shadow treatment, but either way these two will end up matched against each other plenty of times. Like the Saints' Thomas, Allen doesn't have an elite yards-per-catch figure but his volume is so high that he remains very productive. His league-high 37 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 265 yards and one of the Chargers' two touchdown catches. Allen (6-2, 211) is a bigger receiver like Thomas but that doesn't pose a huge problem for the 6-1, 206-pound Davis, whose size and length make him a good matchup for such wideouts. The Chargers throw a lot of passes to running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Hunter Henry (16 catches each) but would not have a particularly worrisome second receiver option if Mike Williams is out. Davis could make things very tough on Justin Herbert or Tyrod Taylor if he took away their favorite target.

2. Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. Chargers LB Kenneth Murray

Murray, the 23rd-overall pick in this year's draft, has stepped right into a big role in the L.A. defense and he leads the team with 23 tackles so far. Murray was not heavily used in coverage at Oklahoma, which led to questions about that skill on his scouting report, but most believed he had the skills to excel in that area when given the chance. He does already have a pass defensed this season. Last week in Denver, Gronkowski won a handful of route matchups with Broncos linebackers Anthony Johnson and Josey Jewell to get open for six catches and 48 yards on seven targets. Concerns about Gronkowski's movement after he returned from a one-year retirement didn't seem warranted after he showed quick cuts and enough speed to beat those linebackers in Denver. If Godwin is out and Evans is drawing extra attention, the Buccaneers may need more of the same from their "blocking tight end" against the Chargers. As the weakside linebacker, Murray is sure to be involved in the efforts to limit the Bucs' big pass-catcher. In addition to his pass break-up, Murray has nine tackles on pass plays this season. Will he begin to prove that he is a good NFL coverage linebacker on Sunday?

3. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. Buccaneers ILB Devin White

When the Buccaneers were preparing to play the Panthers in Week Two, White said that it would be his responsibility to keep Christian McCaffrey in check when McCaffrey left the backfield and lined up along the line of scrimmage to run a route. White said he relished the challenge. McCaffrey had four catches for 29 yards in that game. The week before, the Saints' Alvin Kamara had five catches for 41 yards against White and the Bucs' defense but 38 of those came on a trick-play double-pass involving Taysom Hill. McCaffrey and Hill may be the two best pass-catching running backs in the NFL, but Ekeler is not far behind. In fact, Ekeler currently ranks second only to Kamara in receiving yards among NFL backs, and last year he nearly recorded a 1,000-yard receiving season. Ekeler lines up mostly in the backfield with the occasional snap in the slot or out wide, so White and Lavonte David will have to be aware when the Chargers' back leaks out to an open space to catch a pass. White and Ekeler might also be matched up when Ekeler stays in to block and White comes at the quarterback, as he has to good effect several times this season.

4. Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs vs. Chargers DE Joey Bosa