Charles Sims Could Join Rare 5-10 Group

Without rounding up, as we did with Sims' yards per carry, from 4.99 to 5.0, there have been only 69 instances in NFL history of a player meeting that criteria above, with five yards per carry and 10 yards per reception on at least 25 of each. Sims could become the first Buccaneer ever to do that and just the 36th player in the NFL since the 1970 merger.

Sims gets a lot of his receiving yardage after the catch. In fact, 369 of his 487 yards have come after the ball was in his hands, an average YAC of 8.79 that ranks eighth in the NFL. His three receptions of 25 or more yards this year is tied for sixth among all NFL running backs, just one behind the league lead of four shared by Cleveland's Duke Johnson, Arizona's David Johnson, Miami's Lamar Miller, Green Bay's James Starks and San Diego's Danny Woodhead.

It is Martin, of course, who has a chance to make his mark in some of the most heralded parts of the Buccaneers' record book. He increased his rushing total for 2015 to 1,354 yards on Sunday, which at least keeps him within striking distance of the top two spots in franchise annals. Martin needs 101 yards to surpass his own mark of 1,454 yards in 2012, and 191 yards to get past James Wilder's 1984 team record of 1,544. Here are the top five rushing yardage seasons in Buccaneer history:

Player

Season

Yards

James Wilder

1984

1,544

Doug Martin

2012

1,454

Doug Martin*

2015

1,354

James Wilder

1985

1,300

Ricky Bell

1979

1,263

** Through 15 games.

*Martin's 1,565 yards from scrimmage is already the fourth-highest total in team history, and he's got a shot to move as high as second on that list in the season finale.

Most Yards from Scrimmage, Single Season, Buccaneers

Player

Year

Yards

RB James Wilder

1984

2,229

RB Doug Martin

2012

1,647

RB James Wilder

1985

1,641

4. RB Doug Martin

2015

1,565

5. RB Warrick Dunn

2000

1,555

6. RB Ricky Bell

1979

1,511

7. RB Warrick Dunn

1997

1,440

WR Mark Carrier

1989

1,422

9. RB Warrick Dunn

1998

1,370

RB Michael Pittman

2003

1,348

Together, Martin and Sims (with a little help from quarterback Jameis Winston) have powered the NFL's fourth-best rushing attack, at 139.0 per game. The highest Tampa Bay has ever finished on that chart was also fourth, when it averaged 134.3 rushing yards per game in 1998. The team record for rushing yards per game is 152.3, set in 1979 in a ground game powered by Ricky Bell and Jerry Eckwood.

The current Bucs are not likely to catch the team record of 2,437 rushing yards set in that '79 campaign, but they already have the fourth-best mark in Buccaneer history, with an excellent chance to finish second. If they match their season average of 139 yards per game in Charlotte next Sunday, they'll finish with 2,224 ground yards.