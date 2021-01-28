Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 28: Bucs Begin Super Bowl Prep

The Buccaneers are officially preparing for the Super Bowl. The team hosted their first practice of the week on Thursday just across the street from the stadium they'll be playing in against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

After an extra day of rest Wednesday, the Buccaneers conducted an easy practice on Thursday. There was no change from the practice estimations sent out on Wednesday to any of the eight players that appear on the Bucs' injury report.

The Chiefs also resumed practice on Thursday back in Kansas City. The Chiefs upgraded running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire along with offensive linemen Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie to full participants while listing a total of 10 players again on Thursday.

See below for the full estimated practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate

ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

NT Vita Vea (ankle) – Limited Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Did Not Participate

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate

Chiefs