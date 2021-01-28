Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 28: Bucs Begin Super Bowl Prep

The Buccaneers are officially preparing for the Super Bowl. The team hosted their first practice of the week on Thursday just across the street from the stadium they'll be playing in against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.
After an extra day of rest Wednesday, the Buccaneers conducted an easy practice on Thursday. There was no change from the practice estimations sent out on Wednesday to any of the eight players that appear on the Bucs' injury report.
The Chiefs also resumed practice on Thursday back in Kansas City. The Chiefs upgraded running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire along with offensive linemen Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie to full participants while listing a total of 10 players again on Thursday.
See below for the full estimated practice report for both teams.
Buccaneers
- WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate
- ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
- WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation
- WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
- NT Vita Vea (ankle) – Limited Participation
- S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Did Not Participate
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate
Chiefs
- RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) – Limited Participation
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) – Limited Participation
- CB Rashad Fenton (foot) – Limited Participation
- T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate
- LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Limited Participation
- QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) – Full Participation
- OL Mike Remmers (groin) – Limited Participation
- CB L'Jarius Snead (concussion) – Limited Participation
- WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Limited Participation
- OL Andrew Wylie (ankle) – Full Participation