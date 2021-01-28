Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 28: Bucs Begin Super Bowl Prep

The Buccaneers held their first practice in preparation of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Jan 28, 2021 at 04:54 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

The Buccaneers are officially preparing for the Super Bowl. The team hosted their first practice of the week on Thursday just across the street from the stadium they'll be playing in against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

After an extra day of rest Wednesday, the Buccaneers conducted an easy practice on Thursday. There was no change from the practice estimations sent out on Wednesday to any of the eight players that appear on the Bucs' injury report.

The Chiefs also resumed practice on Thursday back in Kansas City. The Chiefs upgraded running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire along with offensive linemen Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie to full participants while listing a total of 10 players again on Thursday.

See below for the full estimated practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

  • WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • NT Vita Vea (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Did Not Participate
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate

Chiefs

  • RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) – Limited Participation
  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) – Limited Participation
  • CB Rashad Fenton (foot) – Limited Participation
  • T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate
  • LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) – Full Participation
  • OL Mike Remmers (groin) – Limited Participation
  • CB L'Jarius Snead (concussion) – Limited Participation
  • WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Limited Participation
  • OL Andrew Wylie (ankle) – Full Participation

Related Content

news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 27: Buccaneers Provide Injury Estimations

The Buccaneers had an extra day off on Wednesday but provided a practice estimation based on would-be participation if they had.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 22: Antonio Brown Listed Out

The Buccaneers have officially ruled wide receiver Antonio Brown out for Sunday's NFC Championship while safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is designated as questionable.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 21: Antoine Winfield Jr. Added

The Buccaneers added safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to their injury report on Thursday as the only change from the previous day.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 20: Antonio Brown Sidelined

The Buccaneers released their first injury report of Championship week ahead of Sunday's title game in Green Bay against the Packers.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 15: Two Out, Three Questionable for Bucs

The Buccaneers had their final day of practice ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup in New Orleans and ruled two players out while listing three others as questionable against the Saints.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones Returns

The Buccaneers are looking to get healthier as they go into familiar territory to take on the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round this Sunday. 
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 13: Ronald Jones Still Sidelined

The Buccaneers advanced in the playoffs after their victory in Washington and get set to take on the Saints in New Orleans. The good news is that they'll be going into the Superdome relatively healthy.
news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Questionable

The Buccaneers rule one player out, three other questionable ahead of Saturday's Wild Card game in Washington.
news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Carlton Davis Returns

The Buccaneers returned cornerback Carlton Davis to practice in a limited capacity while Washington got good news on offense.
news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Listed for Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers opened practice ahead of Saturday night's Wild Card matchup with the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, holding a walk-through session.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 1: Carlton Davis Game-Time Decision

Cornerback Carlton Davis returned to practice in a limited capacity but his status for Sunday's regular season finale against the Falcons is still in question.

Advertising