Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 26: Donovan Smith, A.Q. Shipley, Jamel Dean Remain Out

There wasn’t much change in the Buccaneers’ Thanksgiving Day injury report with multiple offensive lineman sidelined.

Nov 26, 2020 at 01:37 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers conducted their Thanksgiving Day, otherwise known as Thursday, practice this morning and there wasn't much change from the previous day for Tampa Bay. The only change was cornerback Ryan Smith participating fully after being limited on Wednesday.

Left tackle Donovan Smith missed practice for the second-straight day after he suffered an ankle injury in Monday night's game. Left guard Ali Marpet practiced fully but remains in concussion protocol and his status is still uncertain for Sunday's game. The team had been accounting for his absence by using center Ryan Jensen at left guard and inserting A.Q. Shipley at center the past two games. Shipley has missed practice after suffering a neck injury in Monday's game and Head Coach Bruce Arians fears the injury may end Shipley's season, if not more.

It likely means the offensive line will still be in flux come Sunday. How many players are out of position will depend on the health of both Marpet and Smith.

The Chiefs report showed cornerback BoPete Keyes added with an ankle injury, though he also practiced in a full capacity.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation
  • TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
  • C A.Q. Shipley (neck) – Did Not Participate
  • T Donovan Smith (ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Ryan Smith (ankle) – Full Participation

Chiefs

  • T Eric Fisher (ankle/shoulder) – Full Participation
  • LB Willie Gay (shoulder) – Full Participation
  • TE Travis Kelce (pectoral) – Full Participation
  • CB BoPete Keyes (ankle) – Full Participation
  • DT Chris Jones (groin) – Full Participation
  • DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle) – Full Participation
  • C Austin Reiter (knee) – Full Participation
  • OL Mike Remmers (rib) – Full Participation
  • DT Khalen Saunders (elbow) – Full Participation
  • CB L'Jarius Snead (collarbone) – Full Participation
  • WR Sammy Watkins (calf-hamstring) – Full Participation

*Bold denotes change from previous day

