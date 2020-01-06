Chris Godwin, Mike Evans Chased History Together in 2019

Chris Godwin's last play of the 2019 season wasn't a reception – he also suffered a hamstring injury running a deep route on which he was not targeted the following week in Detroit. That injury did end yet another great game for the rising-star third-year receiver, as he had already hauled in five catches for 121 yards on the day, his sixth 100-yard game of the season. Godwin still finished the season with 1,333 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Prior to their late-season injuries, Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians had mused that he thought both Godwin and Evans could get to 1,500 receiving yards by season's end. They didn't get the chance, of course, but both Bucs receivers did finish in the NFL's top four in receiving yards per game, Godwin second at 95.2 and Evans fourth at 89.0. New Orleans' Michael Thomas (107.8) and Atlanta's Julio Jones (92.9) rounded out the top four. Unsurprisingly, those were the four receivers chosen to represent the NFC in the upcoming Pro Bowl.

The consecutive hamstring injuries deprived Evans and Godwin of their 1,500/1,500 hunt, but they still finished as one of the most productive receiving tandems in NFL history based on yards per game. They are just the third pair of teammates in NFL history to each average at least 89 receiving yards per season (qualifying players only). Yes, 89 is an arbitrary cutoff, but it's what the Bucs' second-leading receiver finished with this year so the search was for any other combinations that qualified with that same cutoff.