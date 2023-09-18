Christian Izien Accomplishes Rare NFL Feat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Chicago Bears, 27-17, on Sunday, but it took two interceptions in the last 2:03 of regulation to put the game away. First, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett intercepted an attempted screen pass and plowed into the end zone for a four-yard pick six. Moments later, rookie safety Christian Izien grabbed a pass deflected by safety Antoine Winfield Jr., allowing the Buccaneers' offense to kneel out the rest of the game clock.

Izien, who also had an interception near the goal line in the Bucs' 20-17 win at Minnesota in Week One, is one of only four players in the NFL who have multiple interceptions already, prior to the games on Monday night. The Jets' Jordan Whitehead leads the way with three, while Izien is tied with Atlanta's Jessie Bates and Buffalo's Matt Milano at two each. Moreover, Izien is just the fourth undrafted player in NFL history with an interception in each of his first two NFL games. He joins Philadelphia's Brenard Wilson in 1979, Tampa Bay's Ray Isom in 1987 and Carolina's Robert Lester in 2013.

The Buccaneers did not commit a turnover for the second straight week and thus have a +5 turnover ratio after two games, second in the NFL to Dallas at +7. This marks just the third time in team history the Bucs have made it through the first two games of the season without committing a turnover; the 1981 and 1994 teams did the same.

Tampa Bay's defense also sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields six times, led by two from outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who turned in the second multi-sack game of his career. That was the Bucs' highest single-game sack total in almost exactly a year, as they last had six sacks in a Week Two win over New Orleans in 2022. That sack total was a good omen for the Buccaneers; over the past two seasons, including 2023, the Bucs have had six or more sacks in a game 10 times and they are 10-0 in those contests.

In addition to his first career touchdown, Barrett also claimed the first of the Bucs' half-dozen sacks in the second quarter, running his total as a Buccaneer to 41.5 sacks, the fifth most in team history. Despite missing the last nine games of the 2022 season due to an Achilles tendon tear, Barrett ranks eighth in the NFL in sacks since he signed with the Buccaneers in 2019. Notably, Barrett is the only player on that top-10 list who entered the league as an undrafted free agent. Seven of the other nine were first-round picks.

Most Sacks, NFL, 2019-23

1. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh: 60.5

2. Myles Garrett, Cleveland: 55.0

3. Matt Judon, Baltimore: 45.5

4. Cameron Jordan, New Orleans: 44.5

5. Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams: 44.0

6. Nick Bosa, San Francisco: 43.0

7. Chris Jones, Kansas City: 42.5

8. Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay: 41.5

9. Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans/Cincinnati: 40.5

10. Haason Reddick, Arizona/Carolina/Philadelphia: 40.0

Tampa Bay's offense ran up 437 yards of offense against the Bears on Sunday, the fifth-highest single-game total of the 2023 season so far. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 317 yards, marking his first 300-yard game as a Buccaneer and the 11th of his career. He currently owns a 104.4 passer rating, which ranks fifth in the NFL and his best mark through two games in his career. Mayfield has been particularly effective on third downs so far, completing 20 of 23 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 132.1.