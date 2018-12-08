Coach Koetter's Offense: A Story of Trust

But he isn't the only player getting the ball. In any given game there can be eight or nine guys listed in the receiving column of the box score. So while Evans is over 1,000 yards this season already, players like Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin are pace to have career years as well.

"We just look at it as we're game planning the defense and then based on our game plan we do the best we can to take advantage of matchups in our favor and we try to move guys around to give guys different shots – give all of our guys somewhat of a chance to make some plays," Koetter said. "After that, is it man coverage? Is it zone coverage? What kind of man coverage? What kind of zone coverage? Are they pressuring? Does the quarterback have to scramble? Are we in scramble rules? All that stuff takes over. So after the game plan part, then it's up to the quarterback making decisions with the football and what the defense does determines who gets the ball. I think the only thing that says is that we have more than a couple guys that can make plays and when they get their chances, they usually do."

What's most important is that the offense can take the matchups it's given, according to Fulton. The defense is always going to give you something. Not everyone can be covered well all the time.

"It's not like defenses are out there doing their stuff and there's 11 guys getting beat and locked up," Fulton said. "A majority of plays that don't work on offense are self-inflicted."

Herein lies why Coach Koetter's offense is so hard to stop. There are so many options available no matter what play is called. Under this concept system, it then becomes the quarterback's job to identify what the defense is giving him and just get the ball there. See? Simple.

"Ultimately, you have to really know what's going on because you are making a lot of adjustments at the line of scrimmage and in live, real-time based on what they're doing," Fulton said. "The quarterback can't be the only one who sees it because if the receiver doesn't see it, you can't make it happen. The quarterback and the receiver both have to see it. For the receivers, that just means a bunch of time in the film room, talking with the quarterbacks on the practice field and just being on the same page and seeing the same looks."