Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colts DT Foster staying in hospital after injury

Colts-Foster Injury

Oct 03, 2011 at 05:29 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Indianapolis defensive tackle Eric Foster is spending Monday night in the hospital for observation after injuring his right ankle in the first half of the Colts' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Foster was carted off the field after injuring the ankle in the second quarter of the Colts' Monday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Colts coach Jim Caldwell said the injury will require surgery.

Foster was hurt with 52 seconds remaining in the half and the Colts leading 10-7. He got tangled up with the pile while trying to assist on a tackle and remained down after the play. He was immediately attended to by the training staff and fitted with an air cast.

He could be seen waving briefly to the crowd as the cart drove into the tunnel.

Foster, out of Rutgers, is in his fourth season and entered the game with 12 tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gritty Bucs Edge Vikings in Baker Mayfield's Debut

Chase McLaughlin's 57-yard fourth-quarter field goal gave Tampa Bay a season-opening 20-17 win at Minnesota, as the defense forced three turnovers and the offense overcame a sluggish start
news

What's Next: 1-0 Bucs Battle Bears in 2023 Home Opener

The Bucs will try to fashion their third straight 2-0 start to the season, facing another former NFC Central opponent in their first home game of 2023 after their Week One victory in Minnesota
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Made the Most of His Minnesota Homecoming

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. grew up watching his dad star for the Vikings and played his own college football at the University of Minnesota, so the Bucs' Week One road win was especially sweet for him
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Vikings 17

In a suspenseful head-to-head battle in the regular season opener, the Buccaneers defeated the Vikings in Week One, 20-17
Advertising