Colts DT Foster staying in hospital after injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Indianapolis defensive tackle Eric Foster is spending Monday night in the hospital for observation after injuring his right ankle in the first half of the Colts' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Foster was carted off the field after injuring the ankle in the second quarter of the Colts' Monday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Colts coach Jim Caldwell said the injury will require surgery.

Foster was hurt with 52 seconds remaining in the half and the Colts leading 10-7. He got tangled up with the pile while trying to assist on a tackle and remained down after the play. He was immediately attended to by the training staff and fitted with an air cast.

He could be seen waving briefly to the crowd as the cart drove into the tunnel.