Coughlin: Bradshaw, Hosley OK, JPP video not

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Tom Coughlin talked about the usual pros and cons after watching the video of the Giants' preseason win over the Jets, and the report on injuries to running back Ahmad Bradshaw and rookie cornerback Jayron Hosley seemed OK.

What the Giants coach had a problem with Sunday was a video of Pro Bowl defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul throwing second-year cornerback Prince Amukamara into an ice bath at training camp at the University at Albany. It was tweeted by punter Steve Weatherford before Saturday's 26-3 win over the Jets, and it contains some inappropriate language.

The incident also could be considered either hazing - although that's odd for a second-year player - or even bullying.

Some might explain it as camp bonding, but Amukamara doesn't look amused.

Neither was Coughlin.

I'm learning about that today,'' Coughlin said. I really didn't have any information about that until maybe an hour ago, an hour before this conference call. I'm going to look into it; I'm going to talk to the parties involved.''

It was not clear whether Coughlin had seen the video of Pierre-Paul carrying a non-resistant Amukamara through a hallway as teammates followed, some shouting inappropriate comments. Once Pierre-Paul reaches the ice tubs he seems to fling Amukamara into the water.

The cornerback gets out of the water quickly but the look on his face suggests he is upset.

Anything that occurs within this family or within our group should not be a part of any social media aspect,'' Coughlin said. I'm going to address that strongly, and I've spent a little time on that this preseason, but I'll look into it further.''

Giants players were off Sunday.

Amukamara told the Star-Ledger of Newark after the game that he was confused getting thrown into the bath since he was no longer a rookie, but he said: ``I know it's all love. Yeah, no one ever likes it, especially when it's you vs. eight and no one's helping you. But it doesn't mess up our team morale or anything.''

While the video attracted the most attention Sunday, the good news for the Super Bowl champions (No. 3 in the AP Pro32) was that Bradshaw seemingly has only a bruised right hand after it hit a helmet and popped a cyst on his hand in the process.

Hosley, who made the biggest play of the game returning a second-quarter interception 77 yards for a touchdown, has a case of turf toe on his right foot. It was in a cast after the game.

Hopefully nothing will turn up in terms of all the tests, and then it's going to be something that is going to be very sore,'' Coughlin said. There's no doubt. How he is able to deal with it will indicate how fast he can get back on the practice field.''

Hosley was on the field for only seven plays. The third-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech did not know on which play he was hurt.

If there was an area of concern for the Giants, it was their running game, which finished last in the league in 2011. They gained 58 yards on 32 carries, a horrible 1.8-yard average.

Coughlin said the Jets used a lot of fronts, more than he expected for a preseason game.

That's going to be very helpful,'' Coughlin said. I didn't like it, a lot of it, and we certainly had our share of mistakes, and our second and third guys were kind of swimming a little bit. But I don't think there's any question about the value of it. Having experienced it this early in the season, the benefit will be going forward.''

Coughlin was not sure how long linebacker Mark Herzlich (hip pointer) and defensive end Adrian Tracy (minor hamstring) would be sidelined.