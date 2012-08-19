 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coughlin: Bradshaw, Hosley OK, JPP video not

Giants-Coughlin

Aug 19, 2012 at 12:23 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Tom Coughlin talked about the usual pros and cons after watching the video of the Giants' preseason win over the Jets, and the report on injuries to running back Ahmad Bradshaw and rookie cornerback Jayron Hosley seemed OK.

What the Giants coach had a problem with Sunday was a video of Pro Bowl defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul throwing second-year cornerback Prince Amukamara into an ice bath at training camp at the University at Albany. It was tweeted by punter Steve Weatherford before Saturday's 26-3 win over the Jets, and it contains some inappropriate language.

The incident also could be considered either hazing - although that's odd for a second-year player - or even bullying.

Some might explain it as camp bonding, but Amukamara doesn't look amused.

Neither was Coughlin.

I'm learning about that today,'' Coughlin said.I really didn't have any information about that until maybe an hour ago, an hour before this conference call. I'm going to look into it; I'm going to talk to the parties involved.''

It was not clear whether Coughlin had seen the video of Pierre-Paul carrying a non-resistant Amukamara through a hallway as teammates followed, some shouting inappropriate comments. Once Pierre-Paul reaches the ice tubs he seems to fling Amukamara into the water.

The cornerback gets out of the water quickly but the look on his face suggests he is upset.

Anything that occurs within this family or within our group should not be a part of any social media aspect,'' Coughlin said.I'm going to address that strongly, and I've spent a little time on that this preseason, but I'll look into it further.''

Giants players were off Sunday.

Amukamara told the Star-Ledger of Newark after the game that he was confused getting thrown into the bath since he was no longer a rookie, but he said: ``I know it's all love. Yeah, no one ever likes it, especially when it's you vs. eight and no one's helping you. But it doesn't mess up our team morale or anything.''

While the video attracted the most attention Sunday, the good news for the Super Bowl champions (No. 3 in the AP Pro32) was that Bradshaw seemingly has only a bruised right hand after it hit a helmet and popped a cyst on his hand in the process.

Hosley, who made the biggest play of the game returning a second-quarter interception 77 yards for a touchdown, has a case of turf toe on his right foot. It was in a cast after the game.

Hopefully nothing will turn up in terms of all the tests, and then it's going to be something that is going to be very sore,'' Coughlin said.There's no doubt. How he is able to deal with it will indicate how fast he can get back on the practice field.''

Hosley was on the field for only seven plays. The third-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech did not know on which play he was hurt.

If there was an area of concern for the Giants, it was their running game, which finished last in the league in 2011. They gained 58 yards on 32 carries, a horrible 1.8-yard average.

Coughlin said the Jets used a lot of fronts, more than he expected for a preseason game.

That's going to be very helpful,'' Coughlin said.I didn't like it, a lot of it, and we certainly had our share of mistakes, and our second and third guys were kind of swimming a little bit. But I don't think there's any question about the value of it. Having experienced it this early in the season, the benefit will be going forward.''

Coughlin was not sure how long linebacker Mark Herzlich (hip pointer) and defensive end Adrian Tracy (minor hamstring) would be sidelined.

Online: http://bigstory.ap.org/NFL-Pro32 and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Draft Musings: Quarterbacks, Return Men on Bucs' Radar?

The Buccaneers are still scouting this year's quarterback draft class despite locking in Baker Mayfield as their starter long-term, and they also could pay more attention to prospects with return skills
news

Bucs Could Eye Running Back Depth in Draft | Brianna's Blitz 

General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of questions during his pre-draft press conference and discussed adding depth at running back to fortify the room for 2024
news

Could Bucs Repeat Tackle-to-Guard Convert in 2024 Draft? | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April
news

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Draft Musings: Quarterbacks, Return Men on Bucs' Radar?

The Buccaneers are still scouting this year's quarterback draft class despite locking in Baker Mayfield as their starter long-term, and they also could pay more attention to prospects with return skills

Bucs Could Eye Running Back Depth in Draft | Brianna's Blitz 

General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of questions during his pre-draft press conference and discussed adding depth at running back to fortify the room for 2024

In Jason Licht We Trust | In the Current Returns

Jason Licht and team focuses on keeping the core of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans and more in Tampa Bay. Catch the first episode of In the Current 2024 on April 16 at 7 p.m.

Could Bucs Repeat Tackle-to-Guard Convert in 2024 Draft? | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Biggest Draft Needs

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the team's greatest needs as the spectacle approaches

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the offseason frenzy. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches

Jason Licht Talks Mindset Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media two weeks before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed wanting to upgrade the trenches, the process of converting tackles into guards and what goes behind a top-30 visit.

Narrowing Down the Field: Hot Picks for the Buccaneers | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu and Oregon Interior Offensive Lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Offseason To-Do List: Leading Up to NFL Draft | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the team's signing of OLB Randy Gregory, what still needs to be done this offseason and the reported Bucs top-30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

What Positions Might the Bucs Target on Day Two of the Draft?

The Bucs have three picks to spend on Friday night during the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are several positions that could match up quite nicely between team needs and available talent

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

New Kickoff Rule Brings Opportunity, Mystery

The NFL has dramatically altered its kickoff process, which means special teams coaches around the league are developing new return and coverage strategies, though the actual results are impossible to predict until the games begin

Bucs 2024 Free Agency Review, NFL Draft Preview | Salty Dogs

The Salty Dogs return to review the Bucs' offseason so far, pick the brain of new Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey and bring in Brianna Dix for a closer look at the NFL draft

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Month Two

The addition of edge rusher Randy Gregory keeps the Bucs' free agency efforts cooking into April…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Layla West

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Hillsborough Terriers' Layla West.

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 

Randy Gregory Excited to Produce in Todd Bowles' Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Randy Greogry spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. OLB Gregory discussed playing under HC Todd Bowles, being able to influence the Buccaneers' young pass rushers and his determination to continue the success in Tampa.

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Carina Annunziata

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Alonso Ravens' Carina Annunziata
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising