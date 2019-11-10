Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Cardinals

3 LINEUP NOTES

· Last Sunday in Seattle, 94 of the 105 offensive snaps taken by Buccaneer tight ends belonged to blocking specialist Antony Auclair and first-year man Tanner Hudson. Cam Brate, fighting through a ribs injury, had 11 snaps and O.J. Howard was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Now, however, Auclair is on injured reserve and Hudson is likely to see his share of snaps go down with both Howard and Brate practicing in full this past week. Those latter two would likely be the starters if the Bucs open in 12 personnel.

· The Cardinals have had a revolving door of an offensive backfield in recent weeks, with injuries alternately taking down David Johnson and Chase Edmonds. Kenyan Drake arrived in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and, with Johnson and Edwards still out, had 162 yards from scrimmage in his Arizona debut. Johnson is expected back this week and would likely regain his starting spot, and though Edmonds is still out the Cardinals will have a nice one-two punch in Johnson and Drake.

· Jason Pierre-Paul has been back in action for two weeks and, as noted above, has played a high percentage of the Bucs' defensive snaps in those games. But he hasn't yet started, after opening all 16 games last year in his first season with the Buccaneers. Given the snap distribution, that's a mostly meaningless distinction, but in any case Pierre-Paul is likely to return to the starting lineup this week with Carl Nassib ruled out for the game. Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett will be backed up by newcomers to the active roster Sam Acho and Kahzin Daniels, presuming each one is active on game day.

2 CHALLENGES PRESENTED BY THE CARDINALS

Arizona's offense is a balanced one, ranking 14th in rushing and 19th in passing, and as noted above it has not hurt itself with turnovers. Murray, the rookie passer, has thrown only four picks in 316 passes and the Cardinals have the fifth-lowest interception rate in the NFL. The Cardinals' defense has been less effective, ranking 27th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed, but it does boast one of the league's best edge rushers in Chandler Jones and an elite matchup cornerback in Patrick Peterson. Here is a specific challenge on each side of the ball the Buccaneers will face on Sunday.

With the immovable front of Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and Will Gholston clogging up the middle, the Buccaneers would seem to have a good shot at stopping David Johnson, the Cardinals' top running back who is returning from an ankle injury this week. And perhaps they will make it tough for Johnson to run between the tackles, as they have for nearly every opposing back this season. However, the advantage could swing the other way when the Cardinals throw Johnson a swing pass or line him up in the slot and have him run routes by receivers. Since the start of the 2016 season, Johnson has averaged 54.9 receiving yards per game, which is the most by a running back in the NFL in that span, even more than Le'Veon Bell (51.3). Actually, both Johnson and Drake will be challenges for the Bucs in the passing game, as noted earlier this week by Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles. Said Bowles: "David can catch the ball like a receiver. He runs receiver routes, as well as Kenyan Drake does. In the run game they can play inside and outside as far as running the ball. Outside they can kill you like a wide receiver, so they create mismatch problems in that regard."