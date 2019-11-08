2019 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Cardinals, Week 10

The 2-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will return to Raymond James Stadium for the first time since September 22 when they take on the 3-5-1 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Since that last true home game, a 32-31 loss to the Giants that turned on a last-second missed field goal, the Buccaneers have traveled 20,400 air miles to play four road contests and one contest in London that counted as a home game. That long jaunt began with a rousing win over the Rams in Los Angeles, but four losses followed which has the Bucs living on the very fringes of the NFC playoff hunt.
The Buccaneers have five home games in the second half of the season and would like to start establishing a strong home field advantage on Sunday against the Cardinals. To do so, they'll need to contain rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, a true dual threat who was the first player taken in the 2019 NFL draft. Murray has already thrown for 2,229 yards and run for another 313, and he is already one of the league's most dangerous quarterbacks when he breaks out of the pocket. Murray contributes to a productive Arizona rushing attack that is expected to have the versatile David Johnson back in the mix on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
The game could be a shootout, as both the Buccaneers and Cardinals are among the bottom five teams in scoring defense this season. Arizona's defense has a pair of threatening edge rushers in Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs, and the secondary has improved since the return of eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson three weeks ago. The Buccaneers will try to shake up that defense with their league-leading wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and, on the ground, emerging second-year player Ronald Jones. Here's what you need to know to prepare for all the action in Week 10.
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Arizona Cardinals (3-5-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-6)
Sunday, November 10, 1:00 p.m. ET
Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,618)
Tampa, Florida
Television: FOX (Local WTVT Channel 13)
TV Broadcast Team: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)
TICKETING INFORMATION
You won't want to miss the game live at Raymond James Stadium! Make sure to get your tickets before it's too late.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Coming to the game or enjoying pregame festivities? Check out our Tailgate Packages or visit the Buccaneers Gameday Page for everything you need to know about Bucs Beach and more!
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The Buccaneers opened the current decade with a 38-35 victory in Arizona in 2010, which at the time gave them a 9-8 lead in the relatively-light all-time series with the Cardinals. However, the Cardinals will end the decade with the head-to-head edge no matter what happens on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, thanks to a three-game winning streak that has them up 11-9. Two of those three games were close – 13-10 in 2013 and 38-33 in 2017, both in Tampa – while the other was a 40-7 blowout in the desert in 2016.
Despite those last two losses at Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers are 6-6 all-time at home against the Cardinals franchise. That began with a rather notable game, the first home victory in franchise history on December 18, 1977 at Tampa Stadium. After an 0-26 start to the franchise ledger beginning in the inaugural 1976 season, the Buccaneers got their first victory in New Orleans in Week 13 of the '77 campaign then came back and made it two in a row by taking down the then-St. Louis Cardinals in the season finale, 17-7.
It's been a very streaky series. The Bucs won three of the first four from 1977-85, and then the Cardinals went on a five-game run from 1986-88, which included two games each in '86 and '87 even though the two teams were not division foes. Tampa Bay then won six of the next eight from 1989-2010 before Arizona's current three-game run.
Bruce Arians was on the other sideline the last time these two teams met, and he saw his team win a shootout that included 846 total yards, including 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns from the recently-acquired Adrian Peterson. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three TD passes and helped the Bucs rally from 31-0 down to make it close at the end. The most recent Bucs victory in the series, in 2010, was also a shootout, one that included a memorable open-field hurdle by LeGarrette Blount, who ran for 120 yards and two scores, as well as pick-sixes by Aqib Talib and Geno Hayes.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
· The Cardinals connections start right at the top for the Buccaneers. Jason Licht came to Tampa as the team's new general manager in 2014 after two years as the director of player personnel in Arizona under General Manager Steve Keim. Licht also worked in the Cardinals' personnel department in 2008.
· In 2013, Licht was involved in the Cardinals' search for a new head coach, which eventually settled on Indianapolis Colts interim Head Coach Bruce Arians. Arians spent five seasons at the helm in Arizona, becoming the winningest head coach in franchise history and earning his second Associated Press Coach of the Year award. After a one-year retirement in which he went into broadcasting, Arians returned to the sideline this year as the Buccaneers' head coach.
· A good number of assistants on Arians' staff also previously worked under him with the Cardinals, and some were also on the Arizona staff under Steve Wilks last year, including Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin (2013-17), Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles (2013-14), Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich (2016-18), Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell (2013-14), Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel (2013-17), Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote (2015-18), Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver (2013-18), Assistant Special Teams Coach Amos Jones (2013-17), Safeties Coach Nick Rapone (2013-17), Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross (2013-17), Assistant to the Head Coach Mike Chiurco (2013-17), Speed & Conditioning Coach Roger Kingdom (2014-17) and Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli (2015-17). Caldwell also played for the Cardinals in 1997, as did Foote in 2014.
· Arians was the head coach in Arizona when current Buccaneers Earl Watford, Kevin Minter and T.J. Logan were drafted by the Cardinals. Watford played under Arians from 2014-17 and Minter did the same from 2013-16. Logan was drafted in 2017 but didn't get on the field for Arizona until last year.
· There are two former Buccaneers on Arizona's roster: DT Clinton McDonald played in Tampa from 2014-17; G J.R. Sweezy signed with the Bucs in 2016 but spent one year on injured reserve before getting on the field for Tampa Bay in 2017.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
· Tampa Bay:
· Head Coach Bruce Arians
· Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin
· Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles
· Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich
· Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong
· Arizona:
· Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury
· Pass Game Coordinator/QBs Tom Clement
· Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph
· Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Jeff Rodgers
KEY 2019 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
· OLB Sam Acho (FA)
· OLB Shaquil Barrett (UFA)
· CB Jamel Dean (3rd-round draft pick)
· S Mike Edwards (3rd-round draft pick)
· K Matt Gay (5th-round draft pick)
· CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (2nd-round draft pick)
· WR Breshad Perriman (UFA)
· P Bradley Pinion (UFA)
· DL Ndamukong Suh (UFA)
· LB Devin White (1st-round draft pick)
Cardinals:
· DE Zach Allen (3rd-round draft pick)
· RB Kenyan Drake (trade-Miami)
· LB Jordan Hicks (UFA)
· WR Andy Isabella (2nd-round draft pick)
· P Andy Lee (free agent)
· CB Byron Murphy (2nd-round draft pick)
· QB Kyler Murray (1st-round draft pick)
· OLB Terrell Suggs (UFA)
· G J.R. Sweezy (UFA)
· S Deionte Thompson (5th-round draft pick)
ADDITIONAL 2019 CHANGES OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
· In January, Tampa Bay engineered one of the most significant changes a franchise could make in hiring a new head coach. That man is Bruce Arians, who needed just five years to become the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals history and who has a history of helping quarterbacks excel. Arians assembled an extremely experienced coaching staff around him, almost all of whom he had worked with in the past.
· One of the coaches Arians brought on was Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, who served under him in the same capacity in Arizona in 2013 and 2014 before becoming the Jets' head coach. Bowles' arrival means the Buccaneers have technically switched to a base 3-4 defense, something the team hadn't identified with since 1990.
· Bowles' defense means certain players were redefined as outside linebackers, inside linebackers and defensive linemen. No matter the position designations, Tampa Bay's defense has assumed a more aggressive approach in terms of blitz frequency and variety and press-man coverage.
· Tampa Bay's offense was prolific in 2018 in terms of yards, especially in the passing attack, and most of its starters return for 2019, so one could have reasonably expected another strong season on that side of the ball. Indeed, the Buccaneers are fifth in the NFL in scoring through eight weeks with 28.0 points per game, up from 24.8 in 2018.
Cardinals:
· Like the Buccaneers, the Cardinals are in their first season under a new head coach, though in their case that's true for a second year in a row. After hiring Steve Wilks and drafting quarterback Josh Rosen in the first round in 2018, the Cardinals went 3-13 and earned the top pick in the 2019 draft. Wilks was let go and the franchise hired Kliff Kingsbury, who had briefly been hired as the offensive coordinator at USC. Prior to that, Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech for five years, during which he tutored reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
· Though Kingsbury is the play-caller, the Cardinals hired former Packers and Bills Offensive Coordinator Tom Clements to be their passing-game coordinator. Clements worked under Mike McCarthy for more than a decade in Green Bay.
· Vance Joseph came aboard as the Cardinals' new defensive coordinator after his two-year stint as the head coach in Denver came to an end. Joseph's arrival means the Cardinals went back to a 3-4 front after one year in a 4-3 under Wilks.
TOP STORYLINES
Home Cooking – The Buccaneers' unprecedented six-week, five-game jaunt away from their home field will soon be a distant memory, but for now it's still a major focus simply because it is ending and the team is about to make its much-anticipated return to Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are actually 0-3 at home so far, but that's a bit misleading because one of those games was played in London and another seemed like a sure win before rookie kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal at the end of regulation against the Giants. The Buccaneers are admittedly a long shot to be in playoff contention in December, but if they have any chance it will need to start with a run of dominance at home. That's an issue not only for the remainder of this season but for the ones to come if the Bucs are going to turn the corner like they did in the mid-1990s. In 1996, the Bucs won their last four home games, setting the stage for their 1997 return to the playoffs. Over the next five years, Tampa Bay went 35-13 at home, making the playoffs in four of those seasons. Raymond James Stadium opened in 1998 and the Buccaneers sold out every game at that venue for the next 12 years.
RoJo Ready to Rumble? – Second-year running back Ronald Jones got his first career start last Sunday in Seattle, snapping a run of 26 straight starts by Peyton Barber in the Bucs' backfield. Barber remains an important part of the offensive mix but Head Coach Bruce Arians said that Jones had "earned" the start by being both consistent and more explosive. Jones showed off that explosiveness on several occasions in Seattle, ripping off three runs of 10 or more yards, all of which appeared to be close to breaking out for even bigger plays. Given how well he played in Seattle, with 82 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, it seems likely that Jones' promotion to the starting lineup will stick, and he could be primed for a breakout game against the Cardinals. Arizona's defense is allowing 126.9 yards per game on the ground this year and 4.51 yards per carry, and Arians has previously stressed that he would like to have a balanced attack that lends bite to the play-action game and his "no risk-it, no biscuit" downfield throwing philosophy. The Buccaneers selected Jones early in the second round in 2018 – before Arians' arrival – and believed he would infuse a big-play element into their rushing attack. Jones slogged through a lost rookie season in which he never found a real role on offense, but he has a chance to make that initial concept come to fruition in the second half of his sophomore campaign.
Defensive Adjustments – The Buccaneers were already in the process of making some gradual changes in their young secondary when second-year cornerback Carlton Davis pulled up with a hip injury in warmups in Seattle. That forced the team to throw rookie Jamel Dean into the fire, as he joined fellow rookie Sean Murphy-Bunting and Vernon Hargreaves in a secondary that spent almost the entire game in the nickel. Then, before the game got to halftime, outside linebackers Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson went down with groin and hamstring injuries, respectively, thinning out the edge-rushing corps. Jason Pierre-Paul, in just his second game back from a neck injury, and Shaq Barrett combined to play every snap in the second half, which made it difficult to maintain a pass rush late in the game. The game status of Davis, Nassib and Nelson may not be completely clear until later in the week, but it seems likely that the Bucs will have to make some lineup changes, and maybe some adjustments to the roster. Beyond that, the team continues to try to improve its communication and attention to detail in the secondary, which has had an up-and-down campaign in the first half.
Moving Targets – The Mike Evans-Patrick Peterson battle should be one of the marquee individual matchups in the NFL this weekend, and even if Evans can't match his incredible exploits of the past two weeks the Bucs still have Chris Godwin ready to torch the rest of the secondary. The question is, who else will quarterback Jameis Winston be able to get the ball to? The answer could be third-year tight end O.J. Howard, who is expected to return after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Howard had a surprisingly slow start to his third campaign but remains one of the team's best opportunities to get mismatches in the passing game and could be primed for a big second half. Tight end Cam Brate played through a ribs injury in Week Nine but was limited to a low number of snaps and didn't have a catch. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman caught four passes and scored a touchdown on a deflected ball, but that represented more than half of his output for the entire season. The Buccaneers are still looking for productive third and fourth options in their passing attack, although the incredible production of Evans and Godwin – only the second pair of teammates to each surpass 750 receiving yards in the first half of a season – have at times made that a moot point.
Rookie Spotlight – Two of the top five players selected in this year's draft will be sharing the Raymond James Stadium field on Sunday, and they could occasionally be in direct competition. The Cardinals made Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray the first player off the board, believing his game could translate to the NFL despite his lack of prototypical quarterback size. Murray has experienced the ups and downs one would expect from any NFL rookie, particularly one playing the most important position on the field, but there's no denying he is a dynamic talent who can stress opposing defenses with his multiple skills. The Buccaneers took linebacker Devin White fifth overall expecting him to become the same sort of dynamic force in the middle of their defense. White has incredible speed for the position, which he most recently showed off in chasing down Seahawks RB Chris Carson in the open field and forcing a fumble last Sunday, and he could be extremely important in the efforts to keep Murray from getting out into the open field and making plays with both his arm and his legs. White had a season-best 12 tackles in Seattle and now that he is farther removed from the leg injury that cost him three games he is steadily becoming more of an impact player in the Bucs' defense.
KEY MATCHUPS
1. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson
Opposing secondaries would probably have preferred to draw the Buccaneers a little earlier in the season, before Mike Evans got impossibly hot. On the other hand, if this game had fallen a month earlier, the Cardinals wouldn't have had Patrick Peterson, who was serving a league suspension, and there aren't many cornerbacks in the NFL better equipped to deal with a receiving threat like Evans. After his back-to-back huge games in Tennessee and Seattle, Evans has a chance to become the first player in NFL history with three straight 180-yard receiving games, but the Cardinals are likely to make Peterson, the eight time Pro Bowler, Evans's shadow for the afternoon. The 6-1, 203-pound Peterson already has an interception, a forced fumble and a sack since his return and he has 24 career picks despite being a player opposing quarterbacks try to stay away from. Even if Peterson is covering Evans all day, it's unlikely that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will stay away from his favorite target. Because of his wing span, athleticism and incredible ability to make contested catches, Evans can put up big numbers even when the defense manages tight coverage on him.
2. Cardinals RB David Johnson vs. Buccaneers LB Devin White
David Johnson, the Cardinals' do-everything running back, has played just three snaps in the Cardinals' last three games due to an ankle injury, but his team believes he'll be back on the field Sunday in Tampa. Johnson now shares the backfield with former Dolphin Kenyan Drake, who had a very nice 110-yard Cardinal debut last Thursday night, so there's some mystery as to how the backfield workload will be shared going forward. Still, a healthy Johnson is a challenge for any team, as evidenced by his career average of nearly 94 yards from scrimmage per game. Johnson is particularly dangerous as a pass-catcher, which means there will be times when the Buccaneers' linebackers are likely matched up with him in man-to-man coverage. That's a new challenge for the Bucs' rapidly-improving rookie, first-round pick Devin White. White is coming off a career-high 12-tackle performance in Seattle, during which he also forced running back Chris Carson to fumble twice. Carson did manage to post the first 100-yard rushing game against Tampa Bay's top-ranked run defense this year, but more than half of that came on one run. Johnson will likely still find it hard to get through the middle of the Bucs' defense, with a stout front line freeing up White to take on running backs in their lanes.
3. Buccaneers T Demar Dotson vs. Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones
The last time the Cardinals traveled to the Eastern time zone it was to take on the Giants in Week Seven, and Chandler Jones was the most disruptive force on the field that day. Jones racked up four sacks of Daniel Jones in that contest, one of which also included a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. That's a good chunk of the 9.5 sacks that have Jones just one behind the league leader, Tampa Bay's Shaq Barrett. Jones rushes primarily from the left side of his team's line, which means he'll see a lot of right tackle Demar Dotson. The Cardinals' top pass-rusher often beats tackles with his speed around the end, but one of his four sacks in New York also came on a rush in which he simply split the right tackle and the right guard. Fortunately, the Bucs' veteran tackle has quick feet and can stay in Jones's way whichever path he chooses. Dotson missed a game with a hamstring injury and has still been limited in recent weeks in practice by that issue, but he powered through on Sunday in Seattle and was part of a line that offered Jameis Winston very good protection, with only two sacks on 46 drop-backs.
4. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald vs. Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves
Larry Fitzgerald is a sure bet for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and he's still going strong in his 15th season, leading the Cardinals with 42 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns. When it seemed as if Fitzgerald's career might be slowly winding down a few years ago, he experienced a renaissance when he was moved into the slot under Bruce Arians' watch. Two hundred-catch seasons followed. Vernon Hargreaves also saw a recent tweaking of his role as, by his request, he has taken over as the nickel corner in sub packages. That would put Hargreaves on Fitzgerald quite a bit this Sunday and he'll need his quickness and athleticism to stay with the savvy veteran. Number 11 is an excellent route-runner, of course, and he's adept at weaving through a crowd and suddenly getting wide open for quarterback Kyler Murray.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
· TE Cameron Brate (ribs) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
· CB Carlton Davis (hip) – WEDS: LP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.
· T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP; FRI: LP. Game Status: Not listed.
· TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
· G Ali Marpet (ankle) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP. FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
· OLB Carl Nassib (groin) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Not listed.
· OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.
· T Donovan Smith (thumb) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
Cardinals:
· DL Zach Allen (neck) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.
· CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.
· RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.
· WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP. FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
· RB David Johnson (ankle) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP. FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
· LB Chandler Jones (not injury related) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
· OL Justin Murray (knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Questionable.
· DL Corey Peters (not injury related) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.
· LB Brooks Reed (hamstring) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP; FRI: LP. Game Status: Out.
· LB Terrell Suggs (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Questionable.
· S Deionte Thompson (knee) – WEDS: NL; THURS: NL; FRI: LP. Game Status: Questionable.
WEATHER FORECAST
Sunny, high of 81, low of 62, 10% chance of rain, 63% humidity, winds out of the NE at 8 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Craig Wrolstad (17 seasons, 6th as a referee)
BETTING LINE
· Favorite: Buccaneers (-5.0)
· Over/Under: 52.0
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Matt Gay, 68
Touchdowns: WR Mike Evans, 7
Passing Yards: QB Jameis Winston, 2,407
Passer Rating: QB Jameis Winston, 85.2
Rushing Yards: RB Ronald Jones, 381
Receptions: WR Chris Godwin, 54
Receiving Yards: WR Mike Evans, 842
Interceptions: five tied w/1
Sacks: OLB Shaq Barrett, 10.5
Tackles: LB Lavonte David, 61
Cardinals-
Points Scored: K Zane Gonzalez, 81
Touchdowns: RB Chase Edmonds/RB David Johnson, 5
Passing Yards: QB Kyler Murray, 2,229
Passer Rating: QB Kyler Murray, 89.2
Rushing Yards: QB Kyler Murray, 313
Receptions: WR Larry Fitzgerald, 42
Receiving Yards: WR Larry Fitzgerald, 485
Interceptions: LB Jordan Hicks/CB Patrick Peterson, 1
Sacks: OLB Chandler Jones, 9.5
Tackles: LB Jordan Hicks, 90
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 4th (28.8 ppg)
Total Offense: 13th (376.6 ypg)
Passing Offense: 7th (277.4 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 19th (99.3 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 7th (22.8)
Third-Down Pct.: 20th (38.1%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 27th (9.77%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 16th (60.0%)
Scoring Defense: 28th (27.9 ppg)
Total Defense: 23rd (371.6 ypg)
Passing Defense: 31st (293.5 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 1st (78.1 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-27th (22.4)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 11th (35.3%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 24th (5.83%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 25th (61.3%)
Turnover Margin: 26th (-5)
Cardinals-
Scoring Offense: 19th (21.7 ppg)
Total Offense: 20th (344.4 ypg)
Passing Offense: 19th (223.9 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 14th (120.6 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-21st (19.3)
Third-Down Pct.: 17th (39.2%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 26th (9.46%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 29th (35.5%)
Scoring Defense: 20th (24.5 ppg)
Total Defense: 30th (407.6 ypg)
Passing Defense: 29th (280.7 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 23rd (126.9 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 31st (23.7)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 28th (46.6%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 21st (7.08%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 20th (58.8%)
Turnover Margin: t-9th (+3)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
· WR Mike Evans recorded 198 receiving yards at Tennessee in Week Eight and followed up with 180 more in Seattle last Sunday. No NFL player has ever recorded at least 175 receiving yards in three straight games.
· Evans has 842 receiving yards and with 158 more would get to 1,000 for the sixth time in as many NFL seasons. The only other player in league history to begin his career with six straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons was Randy Moss.
· QB Jameis Winston has surpassed 300 passing yards in each of the last three games. If he can eclipse that mark against the Cardinals he would be the first player in Buccaneers franchise history with four straight 300-yard passing games.
· LB Lavonte David made his 113th career start last Sunday in Seattle. Assuming he's in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Cardinals, David will move into the top 10 in franchise history in games started, breaking a tie with another former Buccaneer linebacker and the team's current Director of Football Operations, Shelton Quarles.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
· Head Coach Bruce Arians on if the Buccaneers are better than their record indicates: "You are what you are. It's disappointing to be where we're at because we've had leads, we've come from behind, we've missed a kick, we don't get a call – that's all very disappointing because we should be in the hunt. There's a lot of football left to get into the hunt. You've got to win one to get a string of them going, and we need to win one."
· Quarterback Jameis Winston on his improved accuracy on deep passes in 2019: "I've got to give props to Coach [Clyde] Christensen and John Van Dam, who do a lot of great work out there. We do a good job of just drilling, making things game-like and throwing those balls. B.A. is strong on making sure that we aren't overlooking anyone that is deep down field just to check a ball down. I guess it's just part of the scheme and the hard work that we do in that quarterback room with Coach Tom [Moore] and Coach Christensen."
· OLB Kahzin Daniels on overcoming his lack of sight in one eye, the result of a childhood injury: "I take it and I turn it around to a positive. I've never let this stop me from doing anything I wanted to do and I'm not going to let it stop me now. There's only bigger and better things to come from me and I can't wait to get out on the field and show it."
· Arians on the struggles in the secondary: "I think the front seven is playing outstanding. It's the back end; hen Vernon [Hargreaves] is your oldest guy, you're young. The simplest thing is play 'Dude' coverage – you've got that dude. You don't have to think. Seattle had a really good plan of picking us and doing some things to get guys loose, but in our zone matchups and stuff, that's been disappointing. When we played the Giants, for instance, we give up a first-play missed tackle, jumping over a route. That's just dumb and inexperienced."
· Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles on facing Arizona QB Kyler Murray: "First, it's tough because they have a good run game so it's not just pass, pass, pass. They offset. His speed can't be matched, obviously. We've just got to continue to get after him. If we can get him to throw the ball then we've got to try to be in our pass-rush lanes, but at the same time not be tentative. We've got to make sure we take our shots and if one misses, the other has got to follow up. It's got to be a group effort. [He is] a very talented guy, with his arm and with his legs. He matches their offense really well, so it will be a tough task."