2019 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Cardinals, Week 10

TOP STORYLINES

Home Cooking – The Buccaneers' unprecedented six-week, five-game jaunt away from their home field will soon be a distant memory, but for now it's still a major focus simply because it is ending and the team is about to make its much-anticipated return to Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are actually 0-3 at home so far, but that's a bit misleading because one of those games was played in London and another seemed like a sure win before rookie kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal at the end of regulation against the Giants. The Buccaneers are admittedly a long shot to be in playoff contention in December, but if they have any chance it will need to start with a run of dominance at home. That's an issue not only for the remainder of this season but for the ones to come if the Bucs are going to turn the corner like they did in the mid-1990s. In 1996, the Bucs won their last four home games, setting the stage for their 1997 return to the playoffs. Over the next five years, Tampa Bay went 35-13 at home, making the playoffs in four of those seasons. Raymond James Stadium opened in 1998 and the Buccaneers sold out every game at that venue for the next 12 years.

RoJo Ready to Rumble? – Second-year running back Ronald Jones got his first career start last Sunday in Seattle, snapping a run of 26 straight starts by Peyton Barber in the Bucs' backfield. Barber remains an important part of the offensive mix but Head Coach Bruce Arians said that Jones had "earned" the start by being both consistent and more explosive. Jones showed off that explosiveness on several occasions in Seattle, ripping off three runs of 10 or more yards, all of which appeared to be close to breaking out for even bigger plays. Given how well he played in Seattle, with 82 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, it seems likely that Jones' promotion to the starting lineup will stick, and he could be primed for a breakout game against the Cardinals. Arizona's defense is allowing 126.9 yards per game on the ground this year and 4.51 yards per carry, and Arians has previously stressed that he would like to have a balanced attack that lends bite to the play-action game and his "no risk-it, no biscuit" downfield throwing philosophy. The Buccaneers selected Jones early in the second round in 2018 – before Arians' arrival – and believed he would infuse a big-play element into their rushing attack. Jones slogged through a lost rookie season in which he never found a real role on offense, but he has a chance to make that initial concept come to fruition in the second half of his sophomore campaign.

Defensive Adjustments – The Buccaneers were already in the process of making some gradual changes in their young secondary when second-year cornerback Carlton Davis pulled up with a hip injury in warmups in Seattle. That forced the team to throw rookie Jamel Dean into the fire, as he joined fellow rookie Sean Murphy-Bunting and Vernon Hargreaves in a secondary that spent almost the entire game in the nickel. Then, before the game got to halftime, outside linebackers Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson went down with groin and hamstring injuries, respectively, thinning out the edge-rushing corps. Jason Pierre-Paul, in just his second game back from a neck injury, and Shaq Barrett combined to play every snap in the second half, which made it difficult to maintain a pass rush late in the game. The game status of Davis, Nassib and Nelson may not be completely clear until later in the week, but it seems likely that the Bucs will have to make some lineup changes, and maybe some adjustments to the roster. Beyond that, the team continues to try to improve its communication and attention to detail in the secondary, which has had an up-and-down campaign in the first half.

Moving Targets – The Mike Evans-Patrick Peterson battle should be one of the marquee individual matchups in the NFL this weekend, and even if Evans can't match his incredible exploits of the past two weeks the Bucs still have Chris Godwin ready to torch the rest of the secondary. The question is, who else will quarterback Jameis Winston be able to get the ball to? The answer could be third-year tight end O.J. Howard, who is expected to return after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Howard had a surprisingly slow start to his third campaign but remains one of the team's best opportunities to get mismatches in the passing game and could be primed for a big second half. Tight end Cam Brate played through a ribs injury in Week Nine but was limited to a low number of snaps and didn't have a catch. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman caught four passes and scored a touchdown on a deflected ball, but that represented more than half of his output for the entire season. The Buccaneers are still looking for productive third and fourth options in their passing attack, although the incredible production of Evans and Godwin – only the second pair of teammates to each surpass 750 receiving yards in the first half of a season – have at times made that a moot point.

Rookie Spotlight – Two of the top five players selected in this year's draft will be sharing the Raymond James Stadium field on Sunday, and they could occasionally be in direct competition. The Cardinals made Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray the first player off the board, believing his game could translate to the NFL despite his lack of prototypical quarterback size. Murray has experienced the ups and downs one would expect from any NFL rookie, particularly one playing the most important position on the field, but there's no denying he is a dynamic talent who can stress opposing defenses with his multiple skills. The Buccaneers took linebacker Devin White fifth overall expecting him to become the same sort of dynamic force in the middle of their defense. White has incredible speed for the position, which he most recently showed off in chasing down Seahawks RB Chris Carson in the open field and forcing a fumble last Sunday, and he could be extremely important in the efforts to keep Murray from getting out into the open field and making plays with both his arm and his legs. White had a season-best 12 tackles in Seattle and now that he is farther removed from the leg injury that cost him three games he is steadily becoming more of an impact player in the Bucs' defense.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson

Opposing secondaries would probably have preferred to draw the Buccaneers a little earlier in the season, before Mike Evans got impossibly hot. On the other hand, if this game had fallen a month earlier, the Cardinals wouldn't have had Patrick Peterson, who was serving a league suspension, and there aren't many cornerbacks in the NFL better equipped to deal with a receiving threat like Evans. After his back-to-back huge games in Tennessee and Seattle, Evans has a chance to become the first player in NFL history with three straight 180-yard receiving games, but the Cardinals are likely to make Peterson, the eight time Pro Bowler, Evans's shadow for the afternoon. The 6-1, 203-pound Peterson already has an interception, a forced fumble and a sack since his return and he has 24 career picks despite being a player opposing quarterbacks try to stay away from. Even if Peterson is covering Evans all day, it's unlikely that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will stay away from his favorite target. Because of his wing span, athleticism and incredible ability to make contested catches, Evans can put up big numbers even when the defense manages tight coverage on him.

2. Cardinals RB David Johnson vs. Buccaneers LB Devin White

David Johnson, the Cardinals' do-everything running back, has played just three snaps in the Cardinals' last three games due to an ankle injury, but his team believes he'll be back on the field Sunday in Tampa. Johnson now shares the backfield with former Dolphin Kenyan Drake, who had a very nice 110-yard Cardinal debut last Thursday night, so there's some mystery as to how the backfield workload will be shared going forward. Still, a healthy Johnson is a challenge for any team, as evidenced by his career average of nearly 94 yards from scrimmage per game. Johnson is particularly dangerous as a pass-catcher, which means there will be times when the Buccaneers' linebackers are likely matched up with him in man-to-man coverage. That's a new challenge for the Bucs' rapidly-improving rookie, first-round pick Devin White. White is coming off a career-high 12-tackle performance in Seattle, during which he also forced running back Chris Carson to fumble twice. Carson did manage to post the first 100-yard rushing game against Tampa Bay's top-ranked run defense this year, but more than half of that came on one run. Johnson will likely still find it hard to get through the middle of the Bucs' defense, with a stout front line freeing up White to take on running backs in their lanes.

3. Buccaneers T Demar Dotson vs. Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones

The last time the Cardinals traveled to the Eastern time zone it was to take on the Giants in Week Seven, and Chandler Jones was the most disruptive force on the field that day. Jones racked up four sacks of Daniel Jones in that contest, one of which also included a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. That's a good chunk of the 9.5 sacks that have Jones just one behind the league leader, Tampa Bay's Shaq Barrett. Jones rushes primarily from the left side of his team's line, which means he'll see a lot of right tackle Demar Dotson. The Cardinals' top pass-rusher often beats tackles with his speed around the end, but one of his four sacks in New York also came on a rush in which he simply split the right tackle and the right guard. Fortunately, the Bucs' veteran tackle has quick feet and can stay in Jones's way whichever path he chooses. Dotson missed a game with a hamstring injury and has still been limited in recent weeks in practice by that issue, but he powered through on Sunday in Seattle and was part of a line that offered Jameis Winston very good protection, with only two sacks on 46 drop-backs.

4. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald vs. Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves

Larry Fitzgerald is a sure bet for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and he's still going strong in his 15th season, leading the Cardinals with 42 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns. When it seemed as if Fitzgerald's career might be slowly winding down a few years ago, he experienced a renaissance when he was moved into the slot under Bruce Arians' watch. Two hundred-catch seasons followed. Vernon Hargreaves also saw a recent tweaking of his role as, by his request, he has taken over as the nickel corner in sub packages. That would put Hargreaves on Fitzgerald quite a bit this Sunday and he'll need his quickness and athleticism to stay with the savvy veteran. Number 11 is an excellent route-runner, of course, and he's adept at weaving through a crowd and suddenly getting wide open for quarterback Kyler Murray.

INJURY REPORT

Key:

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation in practice

NL: Not listed

Buccaneers:

· TE Cameron Brate (ribs) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

· CB Carlton Davis (hip) – WEDS: LP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP; FRI: LP. Game Status: Not listed.

· TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

· G Ali Marpet (ankle) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP. FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

· OLB Carl Nassib (groin) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Not listed.

· OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· T Donovan Smith (thumb) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

Cardinals:

· DL Zach Allen (neck) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Out.

· WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP. FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

· RB David Johnson (ankle) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP. FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

· LB Chandler Jones (not injury related) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

· OL Justin Murray (knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Questionable.

· DL Corey Peters (not injury related) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP; FRI: FP. Game Status: Not listed.

· LB Brooks Reed (hamstring) – WEDS: LP; THURS: FP; FRI: LP. Game Status: Out.

· LB Terrell Suggs (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP; FRI: DNP. Game Status: Questionable.

· S Deionte Thompson (knee) – WEDS: NL; THURS: NL; FRI: LP. Game Status: Questionable.

WEATHER FORECAST

Sunny, high of 81, low of 62, 10% chance of rain, 63% humidity, winds out of the NE at 8 mph.

GAME REFEREE

Head referee: Craig Wrolstad (17 seasons, 6th as a referee)

BETTING LINE

· Favorite: Buccaneers (-5.0)

· Over/Under: 52.0

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Buccaneers-

Points Scored: K Matt Gay, 68

Touchdowns: WR Mike Evans, 7

Passing Yards: QB Jameis Winston, 2,407

Passer Rating: QB Jameis Winston, 85.2

Rushing Yards: RB Ronald Jones, 381

Receptions: WR Chris Godwin, 54

Receiving Yards: WR Mike Evans, 842

Interceptions: five tied w/1

Sacks: OLB Shaq Barrett, 10.5

Tackles: LB Lavonte David, 61

Cardinals-

Points Scored: K Zane Gonzalez, 81

Touchdowns: RB Chase Edmonds/RB David Johnson, 5

Passing Yards: QB Kyler Murray, 2,229

Passer Rating: QB Kyler Murray, 89.2

Rushing Yards: QB Kyler Murray, 313

Receptions: WR Larry Fitzgerald, 42

Receiving Yards: WR Larry Fitzgerald, 485

Interceptions: LB Jordan Hicks/CB Patrick Peterson, 1

Sacks: OLB Chandler Jones, 9.5

Tackles: LB Jordan Hicks, 90

TEAM STAT RANKINGS

Buccaneers-

Scoring Offense: 4th (28.8 ppg)

Total Offense: 13th (376.6 ypg)

Passing Offense: 7th (277.4 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 19th (99.3 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: 7th (22.8)

Third-Down Pct.: 20th (38.1%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 27th (9.77%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 16th (60.0%)

Scoring Defense: 28th (27.9 ppg)

Total Defense: 23rd (371.6 ypg)

Passing Defense: 31st (293.5 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 1st (78.1 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-27th (22.4)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 11th (35.3%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 24th (5.83%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 25th (61.3%)

Turnover Margin: 26th (-5)

Cardinals-

Scoring Offense: 19th (21.7 ppg)

Total Offense: 20th (344.4 ypg)

Passing Offense: 19th (223.9 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 14th (120.6 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-21st (19.3)

Third-Down Pct.: 17th (39.2%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 26th (9.46%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 29th (35.5%)

Scoring Defense: 20th (24.5 ppg)

Total Defense: 30th (407.6 ypg)

Passing Defense: 29th (280.7 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 23rd (126.9 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: 31st (23.7)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 28th (46.6%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 21st (7.08%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 20th (58.8%)

Turnover Margin: t-9th (+3)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

· WR Mike Evans recorded 198 receiving yards at Tennessee in Week Eight and followed up with 180 more in Seattle last Sunday. No NFL player has ever recorded at least 175 receiving yards in three straight games.

· Evans has 842 receiving yards and with 158 more would get to 1,000 for the sixth time in as many NFL seasons. The only other player in league history to begin his career with six straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons was Randy Moss.

· QB Jameis Winston has surpassed 300 passing yards in each of the last three games. If he can eclipse that mark against the Cardinals he would be the first player in Buccaneers franchise history with four straight 300-yard passing games.

· LB Lavonte David made his 113th career start last Sunday in Seattle. Assuming he's in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Cardinals, David will move into the top 10 in franchise history in games started, breaking a tie with another former Buccaneer linebacker and the team's current Director of Football Operations, Shelton Quarles.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

· Head Coach Bruce Arians on if the Buccaneers are better than their record indicates: "You are what you are. It's disappointing to be where we're at because we've had leads, we've come from behind, we've missed a kick, we don't get a call – that's all very disappointing because we should be in the hunt. There's a lot of football left to get into the hunt. You've got to win one to get a string of them going, and we need to win one."

· Quarterback Jameis Winston on his improved accuracy on deep passes in 2019: "I've got to give props to Coach [Clyde] Christensen and John Van Dam, who do a lot of great work out there. We do a good job of just drilling, making things game-like and throwing those balls. B.A. is strong on making sure that we aren't overlooking anyone that is deep down field just to check a ball down. I guess it's just part of the scheme and the hard work that we do in that quarterback room with Coach Tom [Moore] and Coach Christensen."

· OLB Kahzin Daniels on overcoming his lack of sight in one eye, the result of a childhood injury: "I take it and I turn it around to a positive. I've never let this stop me from doing anything I wanted to do and I'm not going to let it stop me now. There's only bigger and better things to come from me and I can't wait to get out on the field and show it."

· Arians on the struggles in the secondary: "I think the front seven is playing outstanding. It's the back end; hen Vernon [Hargreaves] is your oldest guy, you're young. The simplest thing is play 'Dude' coverage – you've got that dude. You don't have to think. Seattle had a really good plan of picking us and doing some things to get guys loose, but in our zone matchups and stuff, that's been disappointing. When we played the Giants, for instance, we give up a first-play missed tackle, jumping over a route. That's just dumb and inexperienced."