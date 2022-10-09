Countdown to Kickoff: Falcons-Buccaneers, Week 5 2022

In Week Five, there are high stakes. The victor of the NFC South showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will take first place in the division. In the first of two matchups on the 2022 regular season slate, the Bucs will host the Falcons on Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Atlanta is coming into Raymond James Stadium confident, riding a two-game win streak with a rushing juggernaut. Conversely, the Buccaneers are moving in the opposite direction following consecutive losses to Green Bay and Kansas City. At the outset of the season after Tom Brady's unretirement, the Bucs were deemed a prime contender in the NFC, while the Falcons were considered the prototypical 'rebuild' team. Four games are certainly not a comprehensive evaluation of any NFL team; however, the Bucs are at a crux. With both teams sitting at a 2-2 mark, Tampa Bay needs to prove they can play a full game with efficiency on both sides of the football. After a week of preparation, here is what it comes down to:

4 Stats That Matter

After finishing near the bottom of the league in rushing last season (31st), the Falcons have undergone a transformation. The club is currently averaging 168 yards per game on the ground, fourth best in the NFL. Dual-threat quarterback Marcus Mariota has been a component of the offense's success on the ground.

Tom Brady has carved up defenses on quick passes in 2022, leading the NFL with an average time to throw of 2.39 seconds per Next Gen Stats. Conversely, the Falcons' defense has allowed a league-high 130.0 passer rating vs. quick passes this season.

Atlanta's defense has struggled against the run, allowing 126.3 yards per game (21st). The Buccaneers have not been able to generate a balanced attack since their ground assault in Week One, coming in at 31st in rushing offense (65.3) entering Week Five. Sunday could invite opportunities for the Bucs to get the ground game rolling on their home field.

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin back in the mix against the Chiefs, the Bucs put up 385 passing yards – a unit that had averaged 211.3 yards per game through the air previously. Their presence was felt and with both Godwin and Evans on the field against Atlanta, defenses must pick their poison.

3 Lineup Notes

Bucs' wide receiver Russell Gage practiced in a limited fashion this week and was added to the injury report on Saturday with a questionable game designation due to a back injury. Additionally, both wideouts Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman are also considered questionable. Perriman sat out last week due to knee and hamstring ailments, while Jones played the first half against the Chiefs but missed the majority of the second frame due to a knee injury. On a positive note, Chris Godwin practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week and for the first time this season, did not receive a game-status designation (out, doubtful, questionable).

After the conclusion of the Buccaneers' final practice on Friday at the AdventHealth Training Center, Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Cameron Brate would not suit up against the Falcons on Sunday. Brate entered concussion protocol following the Week Four matchup and is making progress. He returned to practice on Friday in a limited basis after being a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Both safety Logan Ryan (foot) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) were ruled out of Sunday's game.

The Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve after he underwent a knee procedure earlier this week. He will be out a minimum of four weeks, but the Falcons are hopeful Patterson will return sooner than anticipated. Tight end Kyle Pitts did not practice this week and has been ruled out of the Week Five matchup vs. Tampa Bay. His stats may not garner attention; however, Pitts draws focus from opposing defenses that has created opportunities for teammates. With Pitts and Patterson out of the equation, it will be a committee effort between rookie receiver Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley at running back and a combination of Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser at tight end.

2 Challenges Presented by the Falcons

The Falcons traded longtime veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, signaling a change in the tide. Head Coach Arthur Smith, who fashioned an imposing ground attack in Tennessee while serving as the Titans' offensive coordinator, has translated that smash-mouth system to the Falcons. The RPO-centric structure benefits mobile quarterback Marcus Mariota. His speed is featured on designed rollouts and bootlegs as an extension of Atlanta's run game. The Falcons' utilize a mixture of inside and outside zone, with linemen quickly moving off the line and driving defenders back to create seams. Smith also dials up receiver screens and jet sweeps to attack the perimeter, stretching C-gap assignments by getting playmakers in space. The aim is to gash defenses by getting the running backs downhill post-cut and for receivers to pick up yards-after-catch. The Buccaneers' defense will have to show up to Raymond James Stadium to play sound, disciplined football. After uncharacteristic missed assignments and run fits against the Chiefs in Week Four, Tampa Bay's unit will need a bounce back against the Falcons. Setting the edge, effective pursuit angles and finishing tackles will be keys for the Bucs' defense on Sunday. Tampa Bay's defense is predicated on stopping the run and the Week Five division clash is an opportunity for Todd Bowles' crew to get back to their bread-and-butter: forcing teams to be one-dimensional.

On defense, Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is off to a hot start in 2022. Through four games, the Falcons' anchor has logged 3.5 sacks, 16 tackles – including five for a loss – and 14 quarterback pressures with an explosive get-off. Jarrett is on pace to set career marks this season and has bolstered the entire unit. For additional context, two of his quarterback takedowns against the Seahawks and the Browns, respectively, set up game-sealing interceptions. He has been the Falcons' cornerstone defender, fostering growth along the line. Overall, Atlanta's defense has closed out the previous two games, with increased production in the trenches spearheading the club's two-game win streak. Despite a slow start on the year, a four-sack effort against New Orleans provided a defensive surge. Dean Pees' aggressive-styled front is making progress as the season wears on, albeit a gradual improvement. The Falcons currently stand at 25th in both yards and points allowed. A lack of pressure has hindered the unit's progress in the past but in 2022, the Falcons' defense has made significant strides with Jarrett as the catalyst in the interior. Throughout the offseason, Atlanta revamped their defense entering 2022, including inside linebacker Rashaan Evans, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Mike Ford, along with second-round edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie. They join carryovers A.J. Terell, safety Richie Grant and linebacker Mykal Walker. The bolstered group will look to continue their imposition on the Bucs' remade offensive line.

1 Key Thought from Kacy Rodgers

On Atlanta's rushing attack: