Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cowboys vs. Bucs Game Blog | Wild Card Round

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Jan 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Wild Card Round
  • Mon 1/16 8:15 PM EST
  • at Raymond James Stadium

Game Links

What You Need to Know

Related Content

news

Bucs vs. Falcons Game Blog | Week 18 2022-2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week eighteen game vs. the Atlanta Falcons

news

Panthers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 17 2022-2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 game vs. the Carolina Panthers

news

Bucs vs. Cardinals Game Blog | Week 16 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals

news

Bengals vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 15 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week fifteen game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

news

Bucs vs. 49ers Game Blog | Week 14 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week fourteen game vs. the San Francisco 49ers

news

Saints vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 13 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week thirteen game vs. the New Orleans Saints

news

Bucs vs. Browns Game Blog | Week 12 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 game vs. the Cleveland Browns

news

Seahawks vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 10 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 game vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany

news

Rams vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 9 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week nine game vs. the Los Angeles Rams

news

Ravens vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 8 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week eight game vs. the Baltimore Ravens

news

Bucs vs. Panthers Game Blog | Week 7 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week seven game vs. the Carolina Panthers

Advertising