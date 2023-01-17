Cowboys vs. Bucs Game Blog | Wild Card Round

Game Updates
Game Information
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Wild Card Round
- Mon 1/16 8:15 PM EST
- at Raymond James Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week eighteen game vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week fifteen game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week fourteen game vs. the San Francisco 49ers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week thirteen game vs. the New Orleans Saints
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 game vs. the Cleveland Browns
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 game vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week nine game vs. the Los Angeles Rams
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week eight game vs. the Baltimore Ravens