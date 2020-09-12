Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cyril Grayson, Mazzi Wilkins Elevated to Game Day Roster

The Buccaneers will take advantage of the new option to expand their game-day roster to 55 players by elevating WR Cyril Grayson and CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad

Sep 12, 2020 at 12:59 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

cgWebThumbnailTemplate

Someday, the names Cyril Grayson and Mazzi Wilkins will be the answer to a trivia question regarding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of the strangest seasons in NFL history.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers elevated Grayson and Wilkins from their 16-man practice squad to serve as their 54th and 55th eligible players for Sunday's game in New Orleans. The Buccaneers may now choose to keep up to 48 of those 55 players active for the game, as long as eight of those 48 are offensive linemen. If Tampa Bay only chooses to keep seven offensive linemen active, then they can only keep 47 active players overall.

Grayson, a wide receiver, and Wilkins, a cornerback, could be among those 47 or 48 active players, or the Buccaneers could put both of them on their inactive list on Sunday. The final decisions on which players will be active will probably depend upon the injury report.

Wide receiver Mike Evans practiced in a limited fashion on Friday but did not participate in the team's workouts the rest of the week. Head Coach Bruce Arians has referred to Evans as a "game-time decision," and on Saturday the team changed his game-status designation from "doubtful" to "questionable." Meanwhile, two of the other four players on Tampa Bay's Week One injury report were cornerbacks – Ryan Smith, who has an ankle injury, and Parnell Motley, who is dealing with a hamstring ailment. Both Smith and Motley practiced without limitations on Friday and were not given any game-status designations, but the Buccaneers added a bit of insurance at the position with Wilkins' elevation.

View the Bucs' 53-Man Roster in Photos

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as it currently stands.

S Andrew Adams
1 / 53

S Andrew Adams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Antony Auclair
2 / 53

TE Antony Auclair

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Shaquil Barrett
3 / 53

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Quinton Bell
4 / 53

OLB Quinton Bell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady
5 / 53

QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Cameron Brate
6 / 53

TE Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Alex Cappa
7 / 53

G Alex Cappa

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Jack Cichy
8 / 53

ILB Jack Cichy

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Lavonte David
9 / 53

ILB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis
10 / 53

CB Carlton Davis

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Khalil Davis
11 / 53

DL Khalil Davis

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Jamel Dean
12 / 53

CB Jamel Dean

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Mike Edwards
13 / 53

S Mike Edwards

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans
14 / 53

WR Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Leonard Fournette
15 / 53

RB Leonard Fournette

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Blaine Gabbert
16 / 53

QB Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL William Gholston
17 / 53

DL William Gholston

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Cam Gill
18 / 53

OLB Cam Gill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
19 / 53

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Griffin
20 / 53

QB Ryan Griffin

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Rob Gronkowski
21 / 53

TE Rob Gronkowski

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Joe Haeg
22 / 53

T Joe Haeg

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE O.J. Howard
23 / 53

TE O.J. Howard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Ryan Jensen
24 / 53

C Ryan Jensen

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Tyler Johnson
25 / 53

WR Tyler Johnson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ronald Jones II
26 / 53

RB Ronald Jones II

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ali Marpet
27 / 53

G Ali Marpet

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB LeSean McCoy
28 / 53

RB LeSean McCoy

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jaydon Mickens
29 / 53

WR Jaydon Mickens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Scotty Miller
30 / 53

WR Scotty Miller

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Kevin Minter
31 / 53

ILB Kevin Minter

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Parnell Motley
32 / 53

CB Parnell Motley

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
33 / 53

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson
34 / 53

OLB Anthony Nelson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
35 / 53

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

DL Patrick O'Connor
36 / 53

DL Patrick O'Connor

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
37 / 53

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bradley Pinion
38 / 53

P Bradley Pinion

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C A.Q. Shipley
39 / 53

C A.Q. Shipley

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Donovan Smith
40 / 53

OT Donovan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Ryan Smith
41 / 53

CB Ryan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie
42 / 53

G Aaron Stinnie

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Ryan Succop
43 / 53

K Ryan Succop

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Ndamukong Suh
44 / 53

DT Ndamukong Suh

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Zach Triner
45 / 53

LS Zach Triner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
46 / 53

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Vita Vea
47 / 53

DT Vita Vea

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Justin Watson
48 / 53

WR Justin Watson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Josh Wells
49 / 53

OT Josh Wells

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Devin White
50 / 53

ILB Devin White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Jordan Whitehead
51 / 53

S Jordan Whitehead

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
52 / 53

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Tristan Wirfs
53 / 53

T Tristan Wirfs

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Though a number of rules regarding the roster, the practice squad and various reserve lists were renegotiated just before training camp to give teams more roster flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, this new option of weekly promotions was a part of the original new CBA that was ratified in March. The NFL and NFLPA did not decide to expand regular-season rosters from the previous limit of 53 players but they did come up with a way for teams to have a couple more players available on game days.

Grayson and Wilkins are the first Buccaneers to get this practice squad elevation – there's your trivia answer – and they were also among four players the team elected to "protect" on Tuesday. While practice squad players are usually eligible to sign with other teams' active rosters at any time, this year a team can eliminate that risk with four of their 16 practice squad players each week. The list can be different for each game. This week, the Buccaneers protected Grayson, Wilkins, quarterback Josh Rosen and kicker Greg Joseph.

The new game day elevation rule does not require a player to pass through waivers when they return to the practice squad after the game. However, this option can only be used by a team on a specific player twice during the season. That player could be elevated two more times by another team if he changes teams during the season. If a team has used up its two elevation options on a player but still wants to add him to the active roster, they would have to go through the usual means, including waivers if he is subsequently sent back to the practice squad.

Related Content

Bucs Add RB Kenjon Barner to Practice Squad
news

Bucs Add RB Kenjon Barner to Practice Squad

Tampa Bay filled an open spot on its expanded practice squad Thursday by signing seventh-year veteran RB Kenjon Barner, who was Atlanta's primary return man in 2019
Quarterback Josh Rosen
news

Former First-Round QB Josh Rosen Joins Bucs' Practice Squad

Josh Rosen, the 10th-overall pick in the 2018 draft, will have a chance to work with Bruce Arians and Tom Brady after signing to the Bucs' expanded practice squad…The Bucs also added K Greg Joseph to that unit
Running back Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center
news

Leonard Fournette Joins Bucs' High-Powered Offense

Tampa Bay's star-studded offense added yet another potent weapon on Sunday when the team signed former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette…The Bucs also re-signed center A.Q. Shipley and put two rookies on IR
Running Back Raymond Calais
news

Bucs Get Draft Picks Back on Super-Sized Practice Squad

RB Ray Calais and ILB Chapelle Russell, Tampa Bay's two seventh-round picks in the 2020 draft, were among 15 players signed to the team's first iteration of a 16-man practice squad on Sunday
Matt Gay, A.Q. Shipley Among Cuts to Get to 53
news

Matt Gay, A.Q. Shipley Among Cuts to Get to 53

The Bucs officially trimmed their roster to the 53-man regular-season limit on Saturday, with second-year kicker Matt Gay among 24 players waived and center A.Q. Shipley the only vested veteran to be waived
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 16, 2020 - Defensive lineman Kyle Love #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 11 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Release DL Kyle Love

Tampa Bay moved closer to Saturday's deadline for reducing the roster to 53 players by releasing veteran DL Kyle Love, who had signed with the team on August 16
Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop
news

Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop

Tampa Bay has added a new candidate to its kicker competition, signing 12th-year veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who has made 82.2% of his 287 career field goal attempts
Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line
news

Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line

The Buccaneers have signed former Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley, who has made 70 career NFL starts, including 51 in Bruce Arians' offense
Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back
news

Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back

Thinned a bit at wide receiver and punt returner by injuries, the Buccaneers have re-signed first-year WR Spencer Schnell, who had been waived just prior to training camp
Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR
news

Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR

WR John Franklin and RB T.J. Logan will miss the 2020 season after suffering leg injuries in training camp practices last week
Defensive lineman Kyle Love (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Bucs Sign Veteran DL Kyle Love

The Bucs have added ninth-year defensive lineman Kyle Love, who played the last five seasons with Carolina and eventually entered the league with Tom Brady's Patriots in 2010

Advertising