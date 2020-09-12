Cyril Grayson, Mazzi Wilkins Elevated to Game Day Roster

Though a number of rules regarding the roster, the practice squad and various reserve lists were renegotiated just before training camp to give teams more roster flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, this new option of weekly promotions was a part of the original new CBA that was ratified in March. The NFL and NFLPA did not decide to expand regular-season rosters from the previous limit of 53 players but they did come up with a way for teams to have a couple more players available on game days.

Grayson and Wilkins are the first Buccaneers to get this practice squad elevation – there's your trivia answer – and they were also among four players the team elected to "protect" on Tuesday. While practice squad players are usually eligible to sign with other teams' active rosters at any time, this year a team can eliminate that risk with four of their 16 practice squad players each week. The list can be different for each game. This week, the Buccaneers protected Grayson, Wilkins, quarterback Josh Rosen and kicker Greg Joseph.