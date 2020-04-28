Daily Bucs Trivia: One Big Day

And that brings us to today's question.

Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 28:

Who recorded the MOST receiving yards in his only 100-yard as a Buccaneer?

The answer to this question is not necessarily a player who only had one 100-yard receiving game in his NFL career. We are specifically talking about 100-yard games as a Buccaneer. It is, however, possible, that the answer to today's question only had one such game in his NFL career. That was the case for Rodgers, for instance, whose 102 yards against Washington are exactly double his next-highest total.

Answer: Wide receiver Charles Wilson.

In 1994, Wilson caught four passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Stadium. Craig Erickson was the one throwing the passes that day and though he only completed 10 passes on the day two of them were 71 and 44-yard touchdowns to Wilson, who caught the only four passes thrown in his direction.

If you want to read a little bit more about that big game, here's a story on the exhaustingly informative Bucpower site that breaks it down.

Wilson played six years in the NFL for Tampa Bay, Green Bay and the New York Jets, appearing in 76 total games, but that was the only 100-yard game of his career. During that 1994 season, Wilson gained 652 yards on just 31 catches, averaging 21.0 yards per catch.

Among the other 17 players who had exactly one 100-yard receiving game as a Buccaneer are Joe Jurevicius, Alvin Harper, Michael Pittman, Ike Hilliard, Ron Hall and Reidel Anthony. The next-highest yardage total on that list belongs to Isaac Hagins, who had 149 on five catches against the Vikings on Oct. 28, 1979.

Willie Drewrey is on the list, too, which is a bit surprising in that he also owns two of the three longest receptions in franchise history. His 89-yard touchdwn against Atlanta on Dec. 2, 1990 was part of a two-catch, 117-yard outing. However, when he scored on an 87-yard touchdown catch in Green Bay the next year on Sept. 15 he only had one other nine-yard grab for 96 total yards.