Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 10:00 AM

Daily Bucs Trivia: One Big Day

Of the 18 players who have had one and only one 100-yard receiving games as a Buccaneer, which one racked up the most yards in that one big game?

Scott Smith

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Detail shot of the NFL logo on a football before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kevin Sabitus/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hello and welcome to Today's Trivia! Hm, that's not a really attention-grabbing name for this. If only there was some catchy way to refer to Trivia posted on a Tuesday. Oh, well.

Anyway, we continue with the final week of our month of Daily Bucs Trivia. As on every workday in April, I'm here to post a new quiz at 10:00 a.m. ET and then I'll return at 4:00 p.m. ET to add the answer and share it on Twitter. If you've had enough of draft-related trivia, good news, we're back on the obscure-name-from-Bucs-history-doing-something-unique tip. Those seem to have been the most popular ones this month.

The specific topic is 100-yard receiving games. Bucs fans got to see a lot of those last year thanks to the exploits of Chris Godwin Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman, who combined for 12 of them. That increased the Bucs' all-time total as a team to 195 100-yard receiving games. Evans has the most as an individual, as you would expect, with 24. Godwin already has 10. Mark Carrier is second with 15 and Kevin House is third with 14.

Of the 195 100-yard receiving games in team history, 18 have been recorded by players who otherwise did not have any other 100-yard games in their Buccaneers tenure. There are even some fairly prominent names on that list of 18 players, which I will share as part of the answer later on Tuesday. The most recent player to get his first and only 100-yard game as a Buccaneer was running back Jacquizz Rodgers, who you may recall making a surprise appearance in this trivia series earlier this month. Rodgers caught eight passes for 102 yards against Washington on November 11, 2018, and that was his only 100-yard receiving game as a Buccaneer.

And that brings us to today's question.

Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 28:

Who recorded the MOST receiving yards in his only 100-yard as a Buccaneer?

The answer to this question is not necessarily a player who only had one 100-yard receiving game in his NFL career. We are specifically talking about 100-yard games as a Buccaneer. It is, however, possible, that the answer to today's question only had one such game in his NFL career. That was the case for Rodgers, for instance, whose 102 yards against Washington are exactly double his next-highest total.

Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answer!

Answer: Wide receiver Charles Wilson.

In 1994, Wilson caught four passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Stadium. Craig Erickson was the one throwing the passes that day and though he only completed 10 passes on the day two of them were 71 and 44-yard touchdowns to Wilson, who caught the only four passes thrown in his direction.

If you want to read a little bit more about that big game, here's a story on the exhaustingly informative Bucpower site that breaks it down.

Wilson played six years in the NFL for Tampa Bay, Green Bay and the New York Jets, appearing in 76 total games, but that was the only 100-yard game of his career. During that 1994 season, Wilson gained 652 yards on just 31 catches, averaging 21.0 yards per catch.

Among the other 17 players who had exactly one 100-yard receiving game as a Buccaneer are Joe Jurevicius, Alvin Harper, Michael Pittman, Ike Hilliard, Ron Hall and Reidel Anthony. The next-highest yardage total on that list belongs to Isaac Hagins, who had 149 on five catches against the Vikings on Oct. 28, 1979.

Willie Drewrey is on the list, too, which is a bit surprising in that he also owns two of the three longest receptions in franchise history. His 89-yard touchdwn against Atlanta on Dec. 2, 1990 was part of a two-catch, 117-yard outing. However, when he scored on an 87-yard touchdown catch in Green Bay the next year on Sept. 15 he only had one other nine-yard grab for 96 total yards.

Come to think of it, I should have saved that for another trivia question: Which player had the longest reception for the Buccaneers in a game in which he did NOT surpass 100 yards. Oh well, consider that one a freebie.

