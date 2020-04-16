Daily Bucs Trivia: Friend and Foe, Part Two

Oh, hi. Glad you're here. I've got a little Buccaneers trivia lying around the house that I don't need and I thought I'd give it away here. Help yourself!

This is, once again, Daily Bucs Trivia. Each workday in April I'm posting a Bucs-related trivia question at 10:00 a.m. ET for your enjoyment, or perhaps frustration. At 4:00 p.m. ET, I return to add the answer, and share it on Twitter. You know the drill by now. There's no prize, just the pride you'll get from knowing your team and its history well. And this isn't multiple choice; you'll have to figure out the answer for yourself.

Before I get started on this one, let me give you one piece of advice: Don't guess Warrick Dunn. You're going to read the question and you're going to immediately think the answer is Warrick Dunn and you're going to tell your friends you've got it. You might even tweet it out. I'm telling you: Don't. The answer to the following trivia question is not Warrick Dunn…who is exactly the player I would have guessed first, too, if somebody else had thrown this question at me.