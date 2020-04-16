Daily Bucs Trivia: Friend and Foe, Part Two

Oh, hi. Glad you're here. I've got a little Buccaneers trivia lying around the house that I don't need and I thought I'd give it away here. Help yourself!
This is, once again, Daily Bucs Trivia. Each workday in April I'm posting a Bucs-related trivia question at 10:00 a.m. ET for your enjoyment, or perhaps frustration. At 4:00 p.m. ET, I return to add the answer, and share it on Twitter. You know the drill by now. There's no prize, just the pride you'll get from knowing your team and its history well. And this isn't multiple choice; you'll have to figure out the answer for yourself.
Before I get started on this one, let me give you one piece of advice: Don't guess Warrick Dunn. You're going to read the question and you're going to immediately think the answer is Warrick Dunn and you're going to tell your friends you've got it. You might even tweet it out. I'm telling you: Don't. The answer to the following trivia question is not Warrick Dunn…who is exactly the player I would have guessed first, too, if somebody else had thrown this question at me.
Exactly one week ago I gave you a trivia question I called, "Friend and Foe." It asked you to identify the only man who had played at least 20 regular-season games for the Buccaneers and at least 20 regular-season games against the Buccaneers. The most astute Tampa Bay fans figured out that the answer was Hall of Famer Randall McDaniel, a long-time Minnesota Viking who finished his career with two years as a starter for the Buccaneers.
I'll admit, this question is a little bit similar, but for my money it's even harder. And the fact that the answer is not Warrick Dunn and definitely not easy, I think it's worth revisiting common ground. This time we're talking about a friend and a foe who accomplished a unique Buccaneer-related feat involving the end zone.
Bucs Daily Trivia Question, April 16:
Who is the only player ever to score at least four touchdowns as a Buccaneer and at least four touchdowns against the Buccaneers in his career, regular-season games only?
Seriously, there's only one player who fits that criteria. And, again, it's not Warrick Dunn, who was the obvious answer because he had six great seasons as a Buccaneer running back but also played for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South for six years. And Dunn did score 28 touchdowns as a Buccaneer and another 36 as a Falcon. But not a single one of those 36 touchdowns came against Tampa Bay.
That's mind-boggling, and so is the answer to this question. I'll tell you this much: There are exactly seven players who scored at least two touchdowns for and against Tampa Bay. Of those seven, four scored at least three for and against the Bucs. But only one of those seven made it to four in both categories. Who is he?
Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answers!
Answer: Okay, I lied it's Warrick Dunn.
Just kidding. It really isn't. But it is a running back who played for both Atlanta and Tampa Bay. And that man is: Jacquizz Rodgers.
To realize how stunning this answer is, note that Rodgers scored a total of 10 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Falcons. Nearly half of them came against the Buccaneers! He didn't score more than two against any other team. And he also only scored four total touchdowns during his Buccaneer tenure. And yet, he's the only four-four man on the list.
Three other players make it to three on both sides of the list: Bert Emanuel, Keyshawn Johnson and Thomas Jones. Emanuel had three each; Johnson had 17 for and three against; Jones had three for and four against. Two others had at least two each: DeSean Jackson and Keenan McCardell. Both had two against; Jackson and McCardell had eight and 15 for, respectively.