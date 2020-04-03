Daily Bucs Trivia: TDs and Ws

What Buccaneers quarterback threw the highest percentage of his touchdown passes in games that the Buccaneers won?

So if Bob McQuarterback threw 32 touchdown passes as a Buccaneer, and 16 of them came in games in which Tampa Bay won, that would be 50% of his overall total. The answer to this question, by the way, threw 84.62% of his Buccaneer touchdown passes in victories.

A couple of clarifications:

- We're considering any games in which a quarterback threw a touchdown pass, not just ones that he started.

- We're setting the minimum number of career touchdown passes as a Buccaneer to 10. Otherwise, the answer to this question would be Mike Hold and Chuck Fusina, who threw two and one touchdown passes, respectively, in single relief appearances.

- We are confining this to the regular season, not preseason or the playoffs.

Got it? Good! Come back at 4:00 p.m. ET for the answer!

Answer: The Buccaneer quarterback who threw the highest percentage of his touchdown passes in games that his team won is Shaun King.

King threw 26 touchdown passes as a Buccaneer, most but not all of them in the 21 games he started between the last month of the 1999 season and all of 2000. Of those 26 touchdown passes, 22 came in game the Buccaneers won, with only four coming in losses. That means, 84.62% of all his TD throws came in victories.

Next on the list is Dilfer, who had 70 touchdown tosses as a Buccaneer, with 48 of them coming in wins, or 68.57%. That's just ahead of Chris Simms, who had only 12 touchdown passes as a Buccaneer but got exactly two-thirds of them in victories.