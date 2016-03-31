Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daniel Jeremiah Mocks Kevin Dodd to Bucs

New names are being linked to the Buccaneers every day as the NFL Draft approaches, the latest being former Clemson defensive end Kevin Dodd.

Mar 31, 2016 at 03:16 AM

Photos: Jeremiah's First-Round Mock Draft

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's predictions for the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Broncos: OT Le'Raven Clark - Texas Tech
1 / 31
  1. Broncos: OT Le'Raven Clark - Texas Tech
Panthers : DE Shaq Lawson - Clemson
2 / 31
  1. Panthers : DE Shaq Lawson - Clemson
Cardinals: FS T.J. Green - Clemson
3 / 31
  1. Cardinals: FS T.J. Green - Clemson
Chiefs: DE Kevin Dodd - Clemson
4 / 31
  1. Chiefs: DE Kevin Dodd - Clemson
Packers: DT Andrew Billings, Baylor
5 / 31
  1. Packers: DT Andrew Billings, Baylor
Seahawks: DT  Chris Jones - Mississippi State
6 / 31
  1. Seahawks: DT  Chris Jones - Mississippi State
Steelers: CB Artie Burns - Miami
7 / 31
  1. Steelers: CB Artie Burns - Miami
Bengals: WR Josh Doctson - TCU
8 / 31
  1. Bengals: WR Josh Doctson - TCU
Vikings: WR Laquon Treadwell - Ole Miss
9 / 31
  1. Vikings: WR Laquon Treadwell - Ole Miss
Texans: TE Hunter Henry - Arkansas
10 / 31
  1. Texans: TE Hunter Henry - Arkansas
Redskins: DT Jarran Reed - Alabama
11 / 31
  1. Redskins: DT Jarran Reed - Alabama
Jets: QB Paxton Lynch - Memphis
12 / 31
  1. Jets: QB Paxton Lynch - Memphis
Bills: LB Reggie Ragland - Alabama
13 / 31
  1. Bills: LB Reggie Ragland - Alabama
Colts: CB Eli Apple - Ohio State
14 / 31
  1. Colts: CB Eli Apple - Ohio State
Falcons: LB Darron Lee - Ohio State
15 / 31
  1. Falcons: LB Darron Lee - Ohio State
Lions: C Ryan Kelly - Alabama
16 / 31
  1. Lions: C Ryan Kelly - Alabama
Titans: OT Taylor Decker - Ohio State
17 / 31
  1. Titans: OT Taylor Decker - Ohio State
Oakland: CB William Jackson III - Houston
18 / 31
  1. Oakland: CB William Jackson III - Houston
Dolphins : RB Ezekiel Elliott - Ohio State
19 / 31
  1. Dolphins : RB Ezekiel Elliott - Ohio State
Saints: DT Sheldon Rankins - Louisville
20 / 31
  1. Saints: DT Sheldon Rankins - Louisville
Bears: LB Leonard Floyd - Georgia
21 / 31
  1. Bears: LB Leonard Floyd - Georgia
Giants: OT Jack Conklin - Michigan State
22 / 31
  1. Giants: OT Jack Conklin - Michigan State
Buccaneers: CB Vernon Hargreaves - Florida
23 / 31
  1. Buccaneers: CB Vernon Hargreaves - Florida
Eagles: OT Ronnie Stanley - Notre Dame
24 / 31
  1. Eagles: OT Ronnie Stanley - Notre Dame
49ers: QB Jared Goff - California
25 / 31
  1. 49ers: QB Jared Goff - California
Ravens: OT Laremy Tunsil - Ole Miss
26 / 31
  1. Ravens: OT Laremy Tunsil - Ole Miss
Jaguars: DE DeForest Buckner - Oregon
27 / 31
  1. Jaguars: DE DeForest Buckner - Oregon
Cowboys: DE Joey Bosa - Ohio State
28 / 31
  1. Cowboys: DE Joey Bosa - Ohio State
Chargers: CB Jalen Ramsey - Florida State
29 / 31
  1. Chargers: CB Jalen Ramsey - Florida State
Browns: LB Myles Jack - UCLA
30 / 31
  1. Browns: LB Myles Jack - UCLA
Rams: QB Carson Wentz - North Dakota State
31 / 31
  1. Rams: QB Carson Wentz - North Dakota State
On Wednesday night, NFL Network aired their first live mock draft session of the year. Over the course of the past several weeks, NFL Network's analysts have released several mocks, but Wednesday night was the first time picks had been selected live on air.

READ: MOCK DRAFT ROUNDUP, 7.0

Over the past seven weeks, Buccaneers.com has been aggregating several mock drafts in their Mock Draft Roundup. Of the analysts included, the consesnsus seems to be that the Bucs will draft either a cornerback or defensive end with the No. 9 overall pick. During the NFL's live mock draft, that stayed true.

Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout turned draft analyst, had Tampa Bay selecting a pass-rusher with their first-round pick, predicting that the team will draft former Clemson defensive end Kevin Dodd ninth overall.

While several defensive ends have been connected to the Buccaneers at No. 9, Dodd has not often been linked to the team. In the Bucs' latest mock draft roundup, no analyst predicted Dodd would be selected by Tampa Bay.

For the past few weeks Jeremiah, like many draft experts, has predicted that the Bucs would draft former Florida cornerback Vernon Hargreaves No. 9. But in his latest mock draft, Jeremiah has Hargreaves going fifth to the Jaguars.

READ: BOSA, TREADWELL ALSO LINKED TO BUCCANEERS

If the Bucs are looking for a corner or defensive end, they could see several of the top players selected long before the ninth pick. According to Jeremiah, the top two corners, Hargreaves and Jalen Ramsey, along with the top two defensive ends, Joey Bosa and DeForest Buckner, will be gone by the time Tampa Bay makes their selection.

For a look at the Jeremiah's updated mock draft, click HERE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

