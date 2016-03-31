Daniel Jeremiah Mocks Kevin Dodd to Bucs

Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout turned draft analyst, had Tampa Bay selecting a pass-rusher with their first-round pick, predicting that the team will draft former Clemson defensive end Kevin Dodd ninth overall.

While several defensive ends have been connected to the Buccaneers at No. 9, Dodd has not often been linked to the team. In the Bucs' latest mock draft roundup, no analyst predicted Dodd would be selected by Tampa Bay.

For the past few weeks Jeremiah, like many draft experts, has predicted that the Bucs would draft former Florida cornerback Vernon Hargreaves No. 9. But in his latest mock draft, Jeremiah has Hargreaves going fifth to the Jaguars.

If the Bucs are looking for a corner or defensive end, they could see several of the top players selected long before the ninth pick. According to Jeremiah, the top two corners, Hargreaves and Jalen Ramsey, along with the top two defensive ends, Joey Bosa and DeForest Buckner, will be gone by the time Tampa Bay makes their selection.