David Motivated to Prove Doubters Wrong

The Buccaneers improved from two wins in 2014 to six wins this past season and found themselves in the playoff race in December as the season was coming to a close. David has confidence in his team, but he knows that not everybody does. Naturally, that has lit a fire under him and his teammates.

"We still have doubters," he said. "Nobody believes in us. When they come out with the schedule, all of the analysts put out wins and losses and we were one of the teams who had more L's than W's and you have to take pride in that. It's like a slap in the face to the guys we have on this team and everybody had that in the back of their minds."

Individually, David has performed at a high level since entering the NFL. He is a former All-Pro and was selected to his first Pro Bowl a year ago. He's recorded 139 tackles or more in each of his NFL seasons and has appeared in the NFL's annual "Top 100" rankings. He didn't want to talk about those individual awards, though.