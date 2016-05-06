Devante Bond Signs Rookie Contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that the team has signed linebacker Devante Bond, the first of the team's two sixth-round selections in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Bond (6-1, 235) was chosen 183rd overall out of the University of Oklahoma, where he played two seasons (2015-15), appearing in 21 games, with eight starts, notching 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, to go along with two blocked kicks. Prior to his time at Oklahoma, the Sacramento, California native played at Sierra Community College for two seasons, tallying 77 tackles, 27.0 tackles for loss, four passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. Bond will wear No. 59 for Tampa Bay.