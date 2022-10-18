Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White Hosts 2nd Annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' | Brianna's Blitz

Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White and his Get Live 45 Foundation raise over $150,000 at the second annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' fundraising event benefiting foster children and foster families in Tampa Bay 

Oct 18, 2022 at 08:25 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker and Founder of the Get Live 45 Foundation, Devin White, hosted over 150 guests in his second annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' on Monday, October 17th, inside the McLaren Tampa Bay showroom. In total, the event raised over $150,000 through the live silent auction. Net proceeds from the gala will go towards the initiatives of White's Get Live 45 Foundation, with a vast majority of the funds going towards White's 'Get Live Home Makeover' program, which helps disadvantaged youth and foster families in Tampa Bay. The Bucs cornerstone defender stepped off the football field and into a modified showroom for an evening of food, entertainment and a live auction to optimize community outreach. White was joined by teammates Lavonte David, Jamel Dean and Olakunle Fatukasi, who came out to show their support.

Last year's inaugural 'Get Live 45 Gala' raised over $197,000 and the proceeds provided the joy of Christmas to over 110 foster children in Tampa Bay. The foundation also renovated a local foster family's home to create an enhanced, loving environment. The makeover consisted of a front yard, back yard and living room transformation. At the private dinner event on Monday evening, White spoke on the origin of his foundation and his hands-on approach.

"I always had a vision and I always wanted to support foster families," said White. "I always felt that they are in need and I wanted to help them smile. You [those in attendance at the auction] are all helping the vision come to life and I just want to thank you all again. I think the most important thing when you look at what I am doing and what I am trying to do, I want you to know I am always there. I am not just putting my face on it and sending someone to speak on my behalf. I am always in attendance." That unwavering dedication has fostered growth in the lives of countless children and families.

Founded in 2021 by White, the purpose of the Get Live 45 Foundation is to give the magic of hope during life's meaningful moments to Tampa-area foster children. White is a catalyst in the community, striving to break barriers and enrich the lives of underserved foster children through interaction. He uses his platform to help create for other children the loving environment he experienced as a child in Cotton Valley, Louisiana. White and his Get Live 45 Foundation look forward to continuing their efforts in the local community to better the lives of foster children, with the second annual 'Great White Christmas' coming in December.

Photos of Devin White's Get Live 45 Gala

View pictures from LB Devin White's Get Live 45 Gala.

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Table setting during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Table setting during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Table setting during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Table setting during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Table setting during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Table setting during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Signage during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Signage during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Auction items during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Auction items during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Beads during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Beads during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Football during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Football during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Table setting during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Table setting during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Buccaneers staff during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Buccaneers staff during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Tom Krasniqi during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Tom Krasniqi during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Get Live 45 gala. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

