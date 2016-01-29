Doug Martin Fights Back to the Top

Martin got here, the Pro Bowl, on a steady, unbroken climb. He hit the 2015 offseason program on the run, a bit slimmed down, stronger and in fantastic shape. Confident, with fresh legs, he built a buzz early and it never subsided. He was outstanding in training camp, he quickly caught the favor of then-Offensive Coordinator (and now Head Coach) Dirk Koetter and he was right at the center of the Bucs' offense when the season began.

This time, Martin plans to keep the momentum going from a great season into the next one.

"I knew what I had to do, and I did it and it worked out great," he said. "So this offseason I'm going to work out like I did last year and do the same thing."

That means so more hard (if satisfying) work in the months ahead. For now though, surrounded by the best players in the NFL just as he was three years ago, Martin is allowed to enjoy the moment.

"It's definitely satisfying," he said. "I can look back and see that my back was against the wall. I went through a lot of adversity, people saying this and that, and I fought through it. I played through it and now I'm here. I can look back at that time now and smile about it."