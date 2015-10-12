Doug Martin PFF's Top-Rated RB in 2015

Martin's performance on Sunday, according to PFF, was more impressive than his 251-yard outing against the Raiders in 2012.

"Against Jacksonville, Martin's +4.0 grade was the best mark of his entire career," Monson wrote, "actually eclipsing that epic performance against the Raiders in his rookie year."

He is currently graded as the league's top-rated back when running the ball, No. 4 in blocking and No. 15 in receiving.

Martin's stat sheet supports PFF's analysis. He's accumulated rushing 405 yards so far, tied for the second-most in the league behind Atlanta's Devonta Freeman, and is tied for the league-lead in carries over 20 yards with five.