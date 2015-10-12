Doug Martin PFF's Top-Rated RB in 2015

Through the first five games of the 2015 season, Doug Martin has been the top running back in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Martin, who ran for a season-high 123 yards in the Buccaneers' victory over Jacksonville in Week 5, has an overall rating of +11.5, significantly ahead of second-rated Carlos Hyde, who's earned a cumulative grade of +7.1.
"In five games he has posted five consecutive positively-graded performances, and if anything, appears to be getting better as the season progresses," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "The yardage totals tell a similar story, with his past two outings topping triple digits, and this most recent mark of 123 rushing yards being his best since Week 2 of the 2013 season."
Martin's performance on Sunday, according to PFF, was more impressive than his 251-yard outing against the Raiders in 2012.
"Against Jacksonville, Martin's +4.0 grade was the best mark of his entire career," Monson wrote, "actually eclipsing that epic performance against the Raiders in his rookie year."
He is currently graded as the league's top-rated back when running the ball, No. 4 in blocking and No. 15 in receiving.
Martin's stat sheet supports PFF's analysis. He's accumulated rushing 405 yards so far, tied for the second-most in the league behind Atlanta's Devonta Freeman, and is tied for the league-lead in carries over 20 yards with five.
Martin's performance on Sunday marked the second time in as many weeks he's surpassed the 100-yard mark and the ninth time he's accomplished the feat in his career. He's on pace for 1,296 yards this season, more than double his total in 2013 and 2014 combined.