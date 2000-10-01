Downcast in D.C.

Straining Buccaneers tacklers couldn't quite reach CB Deion Sanders on the key play in overtime





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Washington Redskins game at FedEx Field was supposed to end by 7:30, but it nearly stretched into prime time. That was only fitting.

CB Deion 'Prime Time' Sanders broke the Bucs' nearly unbreakable spirit with a 56-yard punt return in overtime, setting up the game-winning field goal in a 20-17 Buccaneer loss.

The defeat snapped Tampa Bay's three-game road winning streak and its stretch of five straight sudden death wins. The last loss by the Buccaneers in overtime was a 10-7 decision at New England on December 11, 1988.

K Michael Husted, the all-time leading scorer in Buccaneer history, now a Redskin, booted a 20-yarder through the uprights four minutes and nine seconds into overtime. Husted's second field goal of the day voided a stunning Buccaneer comeback.

Things looked bleak for Tampa Bay in the fourth quarter, when they faced a 10-point deficit with less than four minutes left in the game. Second-year QB Shaun King then strung together a series of heroic plays and the Buccaneers tied the game as the last second ticked from the clock in regulation.

First, beginning at Tampa Bay's own 31, King led the Bucs on a 69-yard drive that included one of the most stunning plays in recent Buccaneer history. Facing a third-and-10 at the Washington 46, King dropped back to pass but had difficulty finding an open man. As he waited for one to materialize, DE Bruce Smith swatted the ball from King's hands. The loose ball lay on the turf for an agonizing second, but King picked it up just as DT Dan Wilkinson was falling towards it.

King then scrambled up and to the left and threw on the run to WR Reidel Anthony, who had strayed deep behind the coverage. Anthony caught the pass, turned and sprinted to the end zone and dove in just before he was hit.

That pulled the Bucs within three just as the two-minute warning arrived, but things looked bleak when Tampa Bay's onsides kick failed. However, three straight stops of rugged running back Stephen Davis, who finished the day with 135 yards, forced a fourth down at the Bucs' 17. DT Warren Sapp then turned another brilliant play, leaping high to block Husted's kick.

Now the Bucs faced a three-point deficit and more than half of the field with just 37 seconds remaining. King was magic again.

After scrambling for 15 yards to midfield, King took a shotgun snap and dropped it, then scooped it back up, stepped up in the pocket and fired it across the middle to WR Keyshawn Johnson. The completion was good for 19 yards to the Washington 29. After a calm spike play and an offsides penalty, K Martin Gramatica nailed a 41-yard directly through the middle of the uprights, tying the game at 17.

Both teams had one possession in the overtime period before Sanders punt. Washington effectively won the game on special teams. A kickoff return by James Thrash got Washington out to its own 30, but the Redskins failed to gain a first down. Former Buccaneer P Tommy Barnhardt shanked his kick, but the short punt took a Washington bounce and pinned Tampa Bay at its own 15.

The Bucs were also unable to move the chains, leading to the fateful punt.

The Buccaneers actually took the first lead of the game in the opening quarter, but Washington tied it in the second period.

RB Stephen Davis turned in the key play of the game, taking a pitch to the right midway through the second quarter and cutting back across the Bucs' defense for a 50-yard touchdown run. It was the first rushing touchdown against Tampa Bay's defense since last December 19.

That score knotted the game at seven after Tampa Bay had scored the game's first points in the first quarter. After a sack by DT Anthony McFarland caused QB Brad Johnson to fumble, the Bucs capitalized with a five-play, 25-yard touchdown drive. A perfectly-timed screen pass to RB Warrick Dunn converted a critical third-and-eight and FB Mike Alstott got the points with a typically rugged two-yard touchdown run.

Former Buccaneer K Michael Husted broke the tie for Washington in the third quarter when he nailed a 28-yarder to cap a 58-yard drive. The key play in that march was a 23-yard completion to WR Irving Fryar.

Husted's first field goal, a 29-yarder in the third quarter broke the tie and gave Washington a 10-7 lead. The Redskins then converted a Johnson fumble late in the final period into a Larry Centers' touchdown reception that made the score 17-7, setting up the Bucs' amazing comeback.

The game was billed as a grudge match between two teams that had rebuilt their weaker units, Tampa Bay gaining on offense and Washington shoring up its defense. The results? The Redskins outgained Tampa Bay 330 to 255 but the Bucs had 16 first downs to Washington's 14.

Quarterbacks King and Johnson each had 202 passing yards in regulation, but King was intercepted once and Johnson not at all. Johnson was sacked three times, but King went down four.

LB Derrick Brooks had 11 tackles to lead the Bucs defense. Keyshawn Johnson had a team-high six receptions for 42 yards.

Buccaneers.com provided quarter-by-quarter coverage as the game progressed, including a detailed account of every snap. That account follows to provide a closer look at how the game unfolded.

First Quarter

The Buccaneers, playing without DT Warren Sapp for the first quarter, nonetheless jumped out to an early lead. Four Washington drives failed to penetrate more than a few yards into Tampa Bay territory, and one ended in a fumble at their own 25. The Bucs converted that into the only score of the opening period, taking a 7-0 lead.

Washington's First Drive

After winning the toss, Washington fielded Martin Gramatica's kickoff three yards deep in its end zone. WR James Thrash elected to stay put for the touchback.

Washington, certainly eager to establish its running game, started right off with a sweep to the right that worked well, with Stephen Davis picking up six yards. Davis picked his way up the middle on second down, gaining three yards to set up third-and-one. QB Brad Johnson picked up the first down himself with a two-yard keeper.

Johnson tried to fire a quick slant in to WR Albert Connell on first down, but it was broken up by CB Ronde Barber. Unfortunately, Barber was called for pass interference, giving the Redskins a first down at the 40. On the next snap, LB Jamie Duncan sliced through the 'Skins line and wrapped up Davis after a one-yard gain.

DE Chidi Ahanotu just missed a sack on second down, but Johnson was able to dump it off to Davis for a five-yard gain. On third-and-four, the Redskins threw a pass to WR Irving Fryar right at the marker. However, as he bobbled the ball, Fryar lost some of the yardage he had gained, just enough, it turned out, to deny the 'Skins a first down. Former Buc Tommy Barnhardt then lofted a high punt that came down inside the Bucs 10 and bounced straight upward. The Redskins downed the ball at the Bucs' five-yard line.

Tampa Bay's First Drive

With their first possession of the game starting just across their own goal-line, the Bucs played it safe on first down, handing off to FB Mike Alstott. Alstott ran directly between right guard and tackle, where a large hole had opened, and picked up five yards.

Alstott's second-down carry was less successful, gaining just one yard to set up third-and-four. QB Shaun King took the snap, rolled right and threw a quick out to WR Keyshawn Johnson, who picked up just enough for a first down.

King tossed to RB Warrick Dunn on the next snap, but Dunn's try around the left end came up empty. His run around left tackle on second down also gained nothing, setting up a third-and-10. WR Jacquez Green found a seam to get behind the coverage, but King's pass was overthrown and the Bucs had to punt.

Kicking from his own goal line, Mark Royals lofted one to CB Deion Sanders at the Redskins' 40, and Sanders danced for six yards to the 46.

Washington's Second Drive

On first down, Johnson rolled right and found WR Andre Reed right on the sideline for an eight-yard gain to the Bucs' 46. Head Coach Tony Dungy challenged the ruling and the pass was ruled incomplete as Reed bobbled the ball as he was stepping out of bounds.

So, pushed back into a second-and-10, the Redskins handed off to Davis, who bashed a route right across the Washington logo to midfield. A false start penalty, made it third-and-11 from the 'Skins' 45, and DE Marcus Jones swallowed Johnson for a six-yard sack. Barnhardt punted again, and although Don Davis nearly blocked the kick, it sailed in the right direction and was fair caught by Karl Williams at the Bucs' 23.

Tampa Bay's Second Drive

King faked a handoff to Dunn on first down, whirled right and tossed a quick pass to TE Patrick Hape, who was tackled after a gain of three. On second down, King completed a five-yard pass to Johnson, but G Frank Middleton was called for a personal foul, pushing the Bucs back to their own 15.

That set up a second-and-17, and King used the next snap to fire a quick pass to Johnson along the line of scrimmage. Johnson was tripped up for no gain, and on third-and-17, King avoided a heavy rush, stepped up and tried to throw a deep pass to Green over the middle. CB Darrell Green caught up to the pass, however, and intercepted it as he and Green leaped together. He was ruled down at the Redskins' 34, so the pass was as effective as a punt.

Washington's Third Drive

On first down, Johnson tried to fire a deep slant-in to Connell, but Barber broke it up again, this time avoiding the penalty. On second down, Johnson rolled right again, right into the teeth of a Bucs' blitz. DT Anthony McFarland sacked Johnson, forcing a fumble that S Damien Robinson recovered at the Redskins' 25.

Tampa Bay's Third Drive

The first turnover of the game gave the Bucs' excellent field position, but King was forced to throw the ball away on first down. On second down, Alstott got around left end but was tripped after a gain of just two.

The Redskins blitzed with linebackers from the right side on third-and-eight, but King calmly completed a pass over the blitzers to Dunn on the right side, and Dunn picked up 15 yards to the eight. On the next snap, Dunn burst up the middle for three tough yards.

After an encroachment penalty on Washington accounted for two-and-half more yards, King handed off to Alstott, who barreled his way into the end zone for his fifth touchdown and the first score of the game. Tampa Bay 7, Washington 0.

Washington's Fourth Drive

The Redskins started on their own 30 after a fine return by Thrash, and Davis took a handoff up the middle on first down for one yard. A well-designed screen pass on second down failed to work when Johnson's pass was just a little too low for FB Larry Centers to grab. On third-and-nine, pressure from Ahanotu and Tyoka Jackson forced a quick dumpoff to Centers, who caught the pass but came up four yards short of a first down.

Barnhardt punted 48 yards to the Bucs' 16 and Williams ran straight up a seam for an 11-yard gain to the Bucs' 27.

Tampa Bay's Fourth Drive

King's first pass on the next possession was intended for Green but incomplete, and the quarter then ended.

Second Quarter

Half of the game left little decided as the Bucs and Redskins went into the locker room knotted in a 7-7 tie. Washington scored the only points of the second quarter, matching Tampa Bay's first-quarter touchdown with a 50-yard scoring run by Stephen Davis.

Tampa Bay's First Drive

Starting out at their own 27 on a second-and-10, the Bucs got a four-yard gain from FB Mike Alstott but failed to get a first down when QB Shaun King threw the ball away under heavy pressure on third down.

Washington's First Drive

After a high, hanging punt by Mark Royals and an illegal-block penalty on Washington, the Redskins were forced to start out at their own 13. On first down, QB Brad Johnson threw a deep sideline pass to WR Albert Connell, and Connell hauled it in for a 47-yard gain despite tight Buc coverage.

On the next snap, TE Stephen Alexander made an acrobatic, juggling catch and picked up 14 yards. With a first down at the Bucs' 26, pressure by DT Warren Sapp forced a quick dump over the middle and LB Derrick Brooks broke it up. After a false start penalty on Washington, Johnson dropped back on second-and-15 and tried a swing pass to Davis, but Davis dropped it.

Washington then failed to capitalize when, on third-and-15, the shotgun snap sailed high and through Johnson's hands. Johnson recovered the ball near midfield but Washington had to punt. Karl Williams fair caught the punt at the Bucs' 10.

Tampa Bay's Second Drive

FB Mike Alstott got the handoff on first down, started up the middle but then cut back left to pick up four yards. Once again, the Bucs had the perfect call on for second down. A heavy Washington blitz came up the middle at the snap, but King dropped a short pass over it into the hands of Alstott, who picked up 12 to the 26.

On first down, King threw a quick pass to WR Keyshawn Johnson, who got three yards before a good ankle tackle by Champ Bailey took him down. Another screen pass on another blitz, this one to RB Warrick Dunn, picked up two more yards to set up third-and-five. The Bucs' third down play didn't materialize as hoped, but offsetting penalties allowed the Bucs to try it again. The next result was no better, an incompletion in the direction of WR Reidel Anthony.

Royals hit another boomer, this one fielded by Deion Sanders at the 21. He picked up six yards, but fumbled at the end, recovering it himself at the 'Skins' 27.

Washington's Second Drive

The Redskins started their drive with two handoffs to Davis, one good for three yards up the middle and one good for four around right end. On third-and-three, Johnson's next pass was broken up and nearly intercepted by CB Donnie Abraham.

On came Barnhardt to punt again, and this one went just 38 yards and seemed returnable by Williams, but a speeding Washington tackler stopped him dead at the Bucs' 36 and forced a fumble. Williams recovered the ball himself.

Tampa Bay's Third Drive

On first down, King made a nice fake handoff to Alstott and rolled right, ducking inside quick pressure from the outside. He then completed a nine-yard pass to a diving Patrick Hape despite tight coverage by S Sam Shade. Alstott got four yards up the middle on the next snap for a first down.

King faked to Alstott again on the next snap, this time handing off to Dunn who was coming on an end-around from left to right. Dunn couldn't quite get around the corner and was knocked out of bounds for no gain. King then tried a swing pass to Dunn on second down but it was just out of his reach.

King couldn't find an open man on third down and was forced to scramble. Though he avoided two tacklers, King was knocked out of bounds for a loss of one and, technically, a sack. Royals, absolutely at the top of his game, then dropped a punt at the Redskins' 10 that bounced sideways out of bounds.

A bizarre penalty, however, erased that great kick, as QB Shaun King was called for being a 12th man on the field during the punt. When Royals kicked again, Sanders fielded the punt but slipped down on his own accord at the 15.

Washington's Third Drive

Davis found a crack up the middle on first down and got five yards. He tried the middle again on third down but got just one. However, the Redskins' big-play attack struck again on third-and-four when Johnson hit WR Irving Fryar cutting across the deep middle for a gain of 29.

On the next play, Davis found a seam on the right side, then cut back across the middle and picked up several good blocks to score a 50-yard touchdown. Tampa Bay 7, Washington 7.

Tampa Bay's Fourth Drive

With the game now tied, Tampa Bay got its first kickoff return try and RB Aaron Stecker took it from a yard deep out to the Bucs' 19.

RB Warrick Dunn took a handoff up the middle on first down and picked up seven yards. He got one more on a sweep to the right on second down, setting up third-and-two. The Redskins then called a timeout with 2:19 remaining. LB LaVar Arrington made a diving deflection in front of TE Dave Moore on third down. Royals' first short punt of the day, a 39-yarder, was fielded at the Washington 35 by Sanders, who immediately fell down.

Washington's Fourth Drive

A first-down pass to FB Larry Centers was stopped by S John Lynch after it picked up three yards, and the clock then ticked down to the two-minute warning. After the break, the Redskins threw again to Centers, who avoided a Derrick Brooks tackle and picked up 11.

Snapping quickly against a moving clock, the Redskins threw two quick passes to Alexander, one for nine yards and one for six to the Bucs' 35. After a timeout, Johnson dropped back to pass but was sacked by DT Warren Sapp for a loss of seven. DT Anthony McFarland was in Johnson's face quickly on second down, forcing an incompletion.

On third-and-17, Johnson threw a quick out to Thrash, but LB Derrick Brooks corralled him after a gain of four, forcing a Washington punt. Barnhardt hit it into the end zone for a touchback.

Tampa Bay's Fifth Drive

The Bucs thus regained possession at their own 20 with just 43 seconds remaining. King couldn't find an open man on first down and was eventually sacked by DE Marco Coleman for a loss of nine. A kneeldown by King ended the half with the game tied.

Third Quarter

Washington scored the only points of the third quarter but the game remained a thriller as the Bucs were nearing the red zone when the period ended. The Redskins took a 10-7 lead into the final period thanks to a Michael Husted field goal.

Tampa Bay's First Drive

RB Aaron Stecker gave the Bucs fine field position at their own 31 with the opening kickoff of the second half. RB Warrick Dunn was handed the ball on first down but was immediately met by Redskin tacklers for a loss of one. An attempt to sweep him right on second down lost another yard.

On third-and-12, QB Shaun King fired a hard pass over the middle but it was tipped away by Redskin defenders. Mark Royals had to punt for the sixth time, and Deion Sanders called for a fair catch at the Redskins' 31.

Washington's First Drive

RB Stephen Davis got the ball on first down and picked up two yards on a play similar to his touchdown run before DT Warren Sapp stopped him. QB Brad Johnson then completed a six-yard pass to WR Irving Fryar, and Davis got five on a misdirection run around right end for a first down to the 44.

Davis got six more up the middle on first down, setting up a play-action pass to Fryar that was good for 20 yards to the Bucs' 27. Another sweep to the right by Davis was successful again, this one for 14 yards to the 13.

S John Lynch refused to let Davis run wild again on the next snap, hitting Davis in the backfield for a loss of three. A quick pass to FB Larry Centers got five yards for the Redskins but set up a third-and-eight at the 11. Johnson's next pass was incomplete, setting up a Michael Husted try from the 28 yards out. Husted nailed it. Washington 10, Tampa Bay 7.

Tampa Bay's First Drive

With the third quarter almost exactly halfway over, the Bucs started up at their own 26 after a 23-yard return by Stecker. FB Mike Alstott got the call on first down and pounded for three yards up the middle. Same play on second down, three more yards. On third-and-four, King pitched to Dunn, who was almost immediately swarmed under for a seven-yard loss. Royals punted again and Sanders got the ball back to the Redskins' 31.

Washington's First Drive

RB Adrian Murrell got his first carry of the game on first down but was stopped for no gain. Murrell caught a pass over the middle on second down for a gain of six yards, but a blitz by CB Ronde Barber on third down helped force a quick incompletion. Tommy Barnhardt came on to punt and hit one deep to WR Karl Williams. Williams tried to reverse field during his return and not only lost seven yards but also suffered a knee injury.

Tampa Bay's Second Drive

On first down, King faked a handoff to Alstott but had to spring quickly to his right to escape DE Bruce Smith. King was able to fire a 21-yard strike to Dave Moore for a first down at the 32. On the next snap, King was nearly buried again, but he got the throw off just in time to complete a seven-yarder to Dunn. Alstott got the rest on second down to move the chains.

King threw incomplete in the direction of TE Patrick Hape on first down, but he calmly delivered an 11-yard strike to Moore on second down. On first down from the Redskins' 46, Alstott was tripped up early and fell for no gain. LB LaVar Arrington sacked King on the next play, but only because he jumped offsides, leading to a five-yard penalty and second-and-five.

QB Shaun King scrambled for a first down on the next play thanks to a block by Dunn that literally knocked the helmet off S Mark Carrier. Alstott then pounded up the middle for four yards and that ended the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Four quarters wasn't enough to decide matters Sunday at FedEx Field. An incredible 10-point comeback by Tampa Bay in the last four minutes knotted the game at 17-17, forcing overtime.

Tampa Bay's First Drive

FB Mike Alstott's first run of the final period was just what the Bucs needed, a six-yard carry on second-and-six. Now at the Redskins' 23, Alstott then picked up one yard up the middle and QB Shaun King threw incomplete on second down. RB Warrick Dunn gained a step on a down-out-and-up on third down, but QB Shaun King threw it out of his range.

K Martin Gramatica was then called on to try a 40-yard kick, but it was tipped by CB David Terrell and missed wide left.

Washington's First Drive

After the missed field goal, the Redskins gained possession at their own 31. RB Stephen Davis was given the ball up the middle on first down and he gained one yard. An out pass to Davis on second down was sniffed out by CB Donnie Abraham and forced incomplete. QB Brad Johnson got his pass off on third down before DT Warren Sapp buried him, but the completion to FB Larry Centers was good for just five yards.

P Mark Royals kicked the ball deep and WR Jacqueqz Green, in for an injured Karl Williams, ran it back to the Bucs' 25. However, a personal foul penalty pushed Tampa Bay back to its own 10.

Tampa Bay's Second Drive

The situation quickly got worse for the Bucs when QB Shaun King was sacked for five yards on first down, and the offense was forced to call a timeout as the play clock ticked towards zero on second down. FB Mike Alstott bashed up the middle for three yards on second down. On third down, a straight fly to WR Keyshawn Johnson was nearly intercepted by CB Champ Bailey before Johnson knocked it away.

Mark Royals was forced to punt from the back of his own end zone, and CB Deion Sanders called for a fair catch right at midfield.

Washington's Second Drive

Washington went back to its favorite play on first down, a toss to Davis on the right side, and Davis bashed through the Bucs' defense for four yards. Johnson then faked to Davis on second down and threw complete to FB Mike Sellers. LB Derrick Brooks made a difficult tackle to limit Sellers to three yards. Davis was stopped just shy of the marker on third down, forcing a punt.

The Redskins almost pinned Tampa Bay at its own one on the resulting punt, but the ball just touched the goal line for a touchback.

Tampa Bay's Third Drive

On first down, King was sacked for a loss of six yards. The second down play was nearly unbelievably.

Quickly swarmed by Redskin defenders, King somehow escapted a certain sack and was able to throw in WR Keyshawn Johnson's direction. Johnson made a spectacular juggling catch but, while being tackled, fumbled at the Bucs' 26. Washington recovered.

Washington's Third Drive

Davis banged off left tackle for three yards on first down and went up the middle for three more. On third-and-four, Johnson faked a pass to the right side then threw over the middle to FB Larry Centers for nine yards and a first down at the 12.

A quick handoff to Centers on first down picked up just two yards. Johnson faked a handoff to Davis on second down and threw a swing pass to Centers, who just got past S Damien Robinson for an eight-yard touchdown catch. Washington 17, Tampa Bay 7.

Tampa Bay's Fourth Drive

After RB Aaron Stecker's 31-yard kickoff return to the Bucs' 32, King threw an incompletion just off the hands of Dunn. King threw over the middle to TE Dave Moore on second down for 13 yards and a first down at the Bucs' 44.

Moore got four yards on the next completion and Green got six more on second down. King's next pass was incomplete.

On third-and-down, one of the most miraculous plays in recent Buccaneer memory gave Tampa Bay hope. King dropped back and had difficulty finding an open man. As he waited, DE Bruce Smith batted the ball out of King's hands. Just before DT Dan Wilkinson could fall on it, King scooped up the loose ball, scrambled up and to the left and threw deep to a wide-open Reidel Anthony. Anthony dove into the end zone for a 46-yard score. Washington 17, Tampa Bay 14.

Washington's Fourth Drive

Desperate to get the ball back, Tampa Bay tried an onsides kick, but Washington recovered at the Bucs' 38. Davis then swept around the left end and picked up 13 yards to the Bucs' 25. Davis got one yard on a dive on the next snap and the Bucs called a timeout with 1:47 remaining.

Davis reversed field on a sweep left and nearly got around the defense to the right, but was stopped four yards short of a first down. There was 1:37 remaining with Washington facing a third-and-four. Davis was stopped short of the first down on his next carry when Brooks stood him up, but the Redskins let the clock run down to 0:51 before calling a timeout to set up a 35-yard field goal try. Michael Husted's kick was blocked by DT Warren Sapp, keeping the Bucs' hopes alive.

Tampa Bay's Fifth Drive

The Bucs took with 43 seconds remaining. King waited a long time on first down before throwing the ball away. On second down, he completed a crossing pass to RB Warrick Dunn, who got out of bounds at the 37 with 32 seconds remaining.

On first down, King escaped heavy pressure and scrambled for 15 yards to the Bucs' 48. With just 24 seconds remaining, King fumbled the snap but picked it up, scrambled right and found Johnson open over the middle at the Redskins' 29. An offsides penalty on Washington got the Bucs' five more yards and Gramatica calmly lined up for a 41-yard field goal try. It was dead center. Tampa Bay 17, Washington 17.

Overtime

For the first time since 1988, Tampa Bay lost a game in overtime. CB Deion Sanders returned a punt 56 yards early in the extra period, setting up a short game-winning field goal for the Redskins in a 20-17 victory.

Washington's First Drive

Washington won the toss and got a long kickoff return to their own 30, but couldn't gain a first down. RB Larry Centers got five yards on a first down screen pass, but QB Brad Johnson's next pass was broken up by CB Donnie Abraham. Johnson's third down pass was too low, just below the receivers' hands.

Tommy Barnhardt came on to punt and hit a poor one, but it took a Washington bounce and pinned the Bucs at their own 14.

Tampa Bay's First Drive

RB Warrick Dunn gained one yard up the middle on a first-down carry. QB Shaun King found no open receivers on second down and threw the ball away. His third-down pass to TE Dave Moore was well-covered but almost complete.

P Mark Royals hit one high and deep, but CB Deion Sanders, who had been bottled up by the Buccaneers all day, struck in the dramatic fashion that is his calling card. Sanders took the punt at his own 40, staved off a pair of tackles and got around the right end for a 56-yard return to the Bucs' eight.

