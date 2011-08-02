Eagles agree to terms with veteran RB Ronnie Brown

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - The Eagles agreed to contract terms Tuesday with veteran running back Ronnie Brown, who spent his first six seasons with the Dolphins.

The 29-year-old Brown rushed for 4,815 yards and 36 touchdowns and caught 184 passes for 1,491 yards with Miami. He ran for 1,000 yards in 2006 and made his only Pro Bowl team in 2008.

Brown is the seventh major acquisition the Eagles have made in the past week, along with defensive linemen Jason Babin and Cullen Jenkins, cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Nnamdi Asomugha, offensive lineman Evan Mathis and quarterback Vince Young

Before adding Brown, the Eagles' only experienced running backs were starter LeSean McCoy, who ran for 1,080 yards and caught 70 passes last year, and Eldra Buckley, who has just 36 carries in two years with the Eagles.

Brown was the second pick in the 2005 draft, behind 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

Also, the Eagles also signed unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Ryan Harris to a one-year deal.

Harris spent his first four years with the Broncos, starting 34 games.

He was the Broncos' third-round pick in 2007 out of Notre Dame.

Right tackle is a question mark for the Eagles with Winston Justice, the starter the past two years, beginning training camp on the injured list with a knee injury.

The Eagles have been using second-year undrafted free agent Austin Howard and seventh-round pick King Dunlap at right tackle in the early days of training camp.

Harris started 16 games in 2008, eight in 2009 and 10 last season. He played at Notre Dame with Eagles defensive linemen Victor Abimiari and Trevor Laws.

Harris, like all other NFL free agents, is not permitted to practice with his new team until Thursday.

The Eagles also agreed to contract terms with veteran safety Jarrad Page on a one-year contract Tuesday evening.

Page played for the Patriots last season after spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the seventh round out of UCLA in 2006.

He has 12 interceptions in 63 games, 40 of them starts. Page's best season was 2008, when he had four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 62 tackles in 16 starts with Kansas City.