Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles-Buccaneers Inactives | Baker Mayfield Set to Start

QB Baker Mayfield will start his 18th straight game for the Buccaneers despite ankle and ribs injuries that limited him throughout the practice week

Jan 15, 2024 at 06:45 PM
Scott Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the playoffs with the same quarterback who helped get them there. They're hoping Baker Mayfield will not only start Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but finish it as well. To do so, he will have to play through ankle and ribs injuries sustained in the last two weeks, which combined to limit him to two incomplete practices this week.

Overall, the Buccaneers' roster is in good shape as the postseason begins. Only three players were designated as questionable for Monday's game due to injuries – Mayfield, linebacker K.J. Britt and cornerback Josh Hayes – and all three were cleared to play.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs are taking advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Eagles submitted their list of inactives at 6:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Wild Card round matchup at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated running back Patrick Laird and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez from the practice squad on Monday afternoon and thus had to name seven players inactive in order to get to the game day limit of 48.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • WR Rakim Jarrett
  • RB Patrick Laird
  • OLB Jose Ramirez
  • LB J.J. Russell
  • T Brandon Walton
  • OLB Markees Watts
  • QB John Wolford

None of the Buccaneers inactives are out due to injury.

EAGLES INACTIVES

  • WR A.J. Brown
  • S Sydney Brown
  • S Reed Blankenship
  • QB Tanner McKee
  • DT Moro Ojomo
  • RB Rashaad Penny
  • G Tyler Steen

A.J. Brown, Sydney Brown and Blankenship are out due to injury.

