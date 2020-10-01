Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Early Voting at Raymond James Stadium Begins Oct. 19 

Registered voters in Hillsborough County may vote at Raymond James Stadium, one of the NFL facilities committed to serving as an early polling site for the upcoming elections

Oct 01, 2020 at 09:59 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Raymond James Stadium

As the calendar turns to October and America gears up for the 2020 General Election, the Buccaneers are reminding fans throughout Hillsborough County that there is a new option this year where they can cast their ballot: Raymond James Stadium.

Through a collaboration between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hillsborough County and the Tampa Sports Authority, Raymond James Stadium will serve as an early voting site from October 19 to November 1 for registered voters in Hillsborough County.

The stadium is among 26 early voting locations throughout the county and is another layer to the team's BUCSVOTE campaign encouraging voter registration and participation. Voters who choose to vote early may do so between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on those days, offering the opportunity to select a time and location convenient to them to cast their ballot. Registered voters who have requested mail-in ballots also have the option to drop off their completed ballots at Raymond James Stadium or any of the early voting locations during the two-week early voting window.

"I've always said that elections are a community project, and what we're seeing this election is that we have wonderful community support," said Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer in a statement. "This partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority is about more than just space. It's about communicating with our citizens that voting is important."

The Buccaneers are making voting a priority this season as part of the team's ongoing Social Justice Initiative, launched in 2018 and aimed at breaking down barriers to racial and social equality. During training camp, the team hosted representatives from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections at the AdventHealth Training Center where more than 50 players, coaches and staff got registered to vote. The Buccaneers have also conducted meetings to learn about voting processes, participation trends and ways to support the cause. The Bucs are one of 14 NFL teams currently scheduled to offer up club facilities to host polling activities for the upcoming election.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Supervisor of Elections and the Tampa Sports Authority to ensure that every citizen in Hillsborough County has the ability to participate in early voting at Raymond James Stadium," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Increasing voter registration and participation is an essential part of our player-led social justice initiative and we look forward to playing a vital role in helping our community exercise its right to vote."

Fans can check if they're registered to vote, get registered, request a mail-in ballot or learn more by *texting BUCSVOTE to 267-97. The deadline to register to vote in the state of Florida is Monday, October 5.

Complete details on early voting sites and polling locations in Hillsborough County are available at votehillsborough.org.

*Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP for info or STOP to opt-out. By performing this action, you are signing up for recurring messages from the I am a voter campaign.

