Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans Won't Play as Himself in Madden

Why doesn't WR Mike Evans like to play as himself in EA Sports' Madden video game?

Aug 27, 2015 at 07:21 AM
evans-madden.jpg

On Tuesday, EA Sports released their latest Madden video game – Madden '16. Wide receiver Mike Evans is a fan, but he said he doesn't like playing as himself in the game.

"I used to always create myself when I was younger and I and I would make myself a 99 (overall)," Evans said, "and now I'm not that (rating) because I'm really on the game. It's cool to see myself but my rating isn't as high as I want it to be so I won't play with myself until it gets fixed."

READ: BUCCANEERS' MADDEN RATINGS

Evans is rated an 87 overall, the third-highest of any Buccaneer. If he doesn't like to play as himself, which wide receivers does Evans choose when he takes the virtual gridiron? Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown and Detroit's Calvin Johnson, he said.

PHOTOS: JAMEIS WINSTON IN MADDEN

Evans said that improving his rating was a goal, mostly because it will be a reflection of his play on Sundays.

"I've got to get my Madden rating up," Evans said. "Usually if your Madden rating goes up it means you're doing something good in real life."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Talks Position Switch | Brianna's Blitz

During Day Four of Organized Team Activities, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. discussed his new role for the upcoming 2023 season

news

Kyle Trask Excited About Bucs' "Creative" New Scheme

Third-year QB Kyle Trask, who is competing with Baker Mayfield for the starting job, thinks the combination of Dave Canales's offense and the Bucs' weapons will produce a lot of explosive plays

news

Updates: Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey Marrying Power with Speed

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of May

news

Bucs' 2023 Offseason Outlook: Cornerbacks

An overview of the Buccaneers cornerback depth chart during Organized Team Activities

Advertising