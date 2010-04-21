Every Pick, Every Angle





NFL teams will draft 255 players from Thurs.-Sat., and few teams have as much of a stake in this year's class as the Bucs...Through live reporting from New York, team headquarters and the Official Draft Party at Raymond James Stadium, Buccaneers.com will make sure you don't miss a thing//

What's going on inside the heads of General Manager Mark Dominik and Head Coach Raheem Morris as the draft unfolds?

That we can't show you, but here at Buccaneers.com we're planning to keep you plugged in to just about everything else going on with the team's 2010 draft.

Consider Wednesday the calm before the storm. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET, and shortly thereafter Commissioner Roger Goodell will stroll onto the Radio City Music Hall stage with the first pick in his hand. Buccaneers.com will be there. Back in Tampa, Dominik and Morris and their crew will be gearing up for Tampa Bay's pick in the three spot, just minutes later. Buccaneers.com will be there. And about a mile away at Raymond James Stadium, thousands of Buc fans will be enjoying a rollicking (and free!) Official Draft Party, following all of the action on brand new HD video boards. Buccaneers.com will be there.

You get the picture. This draft has the potential to be one of the most impactful in the Buccaneers' 35-year history, and the team wants to make sure you have a front row seat. That's why we're breaking out our most comprehensive draft coverage ever.

And if you're going to enjoy it, you need to know the schedule. Let's take a look at exactly what you can expect to find on Buccaneers.com from Thursday through Saturday:

NOTE: All scheduled items are subject to change due to guest availability or other circumstances.

Thursday

12:00 p.m., Tampa: The Buccaneers launch Draft Central on Buccaneers.com, setting up a one-stop location for Tampa Bay fans to find live and recorded video analysis, written accounts of the team's draft efforts, a tracker of every pick in the seven rounds, and more.

The Buccaneers launch Draft Central on Buccaneers.com, setting up a one-stop location for Tampa Bay fans to find live and recorded video analysis, written accounts of the team's draft efforts, a tracker of every pick in the seven rounds, and more. 2:00 p.m., New York: Having arrived at the NFL's draft headquarters, Buccaneers.com will file an opening report from Radio City Music Hall, setting the scene for the day's dramatic events to come.

Having arrived at the NFL's draft headquarters, Buccaneers.com will file an opening report from Radio City Music Hall, setting the scene for the day's dramatic events to come. 3:00 p.m., New York: Sights and sounds - a written report of the action and atmosphere at the epicenter of the draft.

Sights and sounds - a written report of the action and atmosphere at the epicenter of the draft. 4:00 p.m., Tampa, One Buccaneer Place: Our home-based crew gets some final thoughts from Dominik before the action begins.

Our home-based crew gets some final thoughts from Dominik before the action begins. 4:30 p.m., New York: Our first live video report from Radio City Music Hall, with relevant draft updates and our first exclusive interview from the Big Apple.

Our first live video report from Radio City Music Hall, with relevant draft updates and our first exclusive interview from the Big Apple. 5 :00 p.m., Tampa, Draft Party: The home crew checks in from the scene at Raymond James Stadium and discusses the draft with a former Buccaneer player who has been through the process.

The home crew checks in from the scene at Raymond James Stadium and discusses the draft with a former Buccaneer player who has been through the process. 5:30 p.m., New York: Another check-in from the scene at draft headquarters, with a look at what the prognosticators are expecting to happen during the first few picks.

Another check-in from the scene at draft headquarters, with a look at what the prognosticators are expecting to happen during the first few picks. 6:00 p.m., Tampa, Draft Party: Back to Raymond James Stadium, where the crew in Tampa speaks with a Buccaneers fan about his hopes for the first round.

Back to Raymond James Stadium, where the crew in Tampa speaks with a Buccaneers fan about his hopes for the first round. 6:30 p.m., New York: A final pre-draft check-in from Radio City Music Hall, with input from a special guest.

A final pre-draft check-in from Radio City Music Hall, with input from a special guest. 7:00 p.m., Tampa, Draft Party: As the party at the stadium ratchets up with the first pick looming, we get the draft perspective of former Buc fan favorite and current radio color man Dave Moore, who went through the process in 1992.

As the party at the stadium ratchets up with the first pick looming, we get the draft perspective of former Buc fan favorite and current radio color man Dave Moore, who went through the process in 1992. 7:30-11:00 p.m., Tampa, One Buccaneer Place: Buccaneers.com carries a running account of the first round of the draft, complete with a pick-by-pick tracker, written analysis of the team's choices and more.

Buccaneers.com carries a running account of the first round of the draft, complete with a pick-by-pick tracker, written analysis of the team's choices and more. 7:45-8:00 p.m. (approx.), New York: Our crew at Radio City Music Hall comes online as the Bucs are on the clock, discussing the situation and passing the analysis on to T.J. Rives of the Buccaneers Radio Network back in Tampa.

Our crew at Radio City Music Hall comes online as the Bucs are on the clock, discussing the situation and passing the analysis on to T.J. Rives of the Buccaneers Radio Network back in Tampa. 7:45-8:00 p.m. (approx.), Tampa, Draft Party: With the party going on in the background, Rives and the Tampa crew discuss the possibilities for the Bucs and tune in live to Tampa Bay's pick.

With the party going on in the background, Rives and the Tampa crew discuss the possibilities for the Bucs and tune in live to Tampa Bay's pick. 8:00-8:15 p.m. (approx.), New York: With the Bucs' historic pick now in the books, our crew in New York analyzes the selection and what the newest Tampa Bay player could mean to the team's hopes in 2010.

With the Bucs' historic pick now in the books, our crew in New York analyzes the selection and what the newest Tampa Bay player could mean to the team's hopes in 2010. 8:30 p.m. (approx.), Tampa, One Buc Place: We head to the media studio at team headquarters for Morris' live press conference regarding the Buccaneers' first-round pick.

We head to the media studio at team headquarters for Morris' live press conference regarding the Buccaneers' first-round pick. 8:45 p.m. (approx.), Tampa, One Buc Place: Immediately following Morris' briefing, our Tampa crew heads upstairs to the draft room to get Dominik's first public thoughts on the team's first round pick. Dominik will then conduct his own press conference minutes later, also carried live on Buccaneers.com, at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Immediately following Morris' briefing, our Tampa crew heads upstairs to the draft room to get Dominik's first public thoughts on the team's first round pick. Dominik will then conduct his own press conference minutes later, also carried live on Buccaneers.com, at approximately 9:00 p.m. 9:15 p.m. (approx.), New York: Buccaneers.com gets the first exclusive interview among Tampa-based media with the team's first-round draft pick, carried via live streaming video.

Buccaneers.com gets the first exclusive interview among Tampa-based media with the team's first-round draft pick, carried via live streaming video. 11:00 p.m., New York: One final check-in from our crew at draft headquarters, summing up the day's action.

Friday

7:00 a.m., New York: Before heading back to Tampa on the same flight as the Buccaneers' first-round pick, we take one last look back at a busy Thursday in New York.

Before heading back to Tampa on the same flight as the Buccaneers' first-round pick, we take one last look back at a busy Thursday in New York. 2:30 p.m. (approx.), Tampa: With the newest Buccaneer now on the scene in Tampa, we give him a guided tour of One Buc Place and get the first exclusive interview from team headquarters.

With the newest Buccaneer now on the scene in Tampa, we give him a guided tour of One Buc Place and get the first exclusive interview from team headquarters. 3:00 p.m., Tampa: The Bucs' first-round draft pick conducts a press conference from One Buccaneer Place, carried live on Buccaneers.com.

The Bucs' first-round draft pick conducts a press conference from One Buccaneer Place, carried live on Buccaneers.com. 6:00 p.m., Tampa: A behind-the-scenes look at the first day in Tampa for the newest Buccaneer.

A behind-the-scenes look at the first day in Tampa for the newest Buccaneer. 6:00-11:00 p.m., Tampa: Buccaneers.com carries a running account of the second and third rounds of the draft, complete with a pick-by-pick tracker, written analysis of the team's choices and more.

Buccaneers.com carries a running account of the second and third rounds of the draft, complete with a pick-by-pick tracker, written analysis of the team's choices and more. 6:00-11:00 p.m., Tampa: Following each Tampa Bay pick, a figure from the Buccaneers' draft room will provide a video scouting report of the team's newest players.

Following each Tampa Bay pick, a figure from the Buccaneers' draft room will provide a video scouting report of the team's newest players. Time TBD, Tampa: Buccaneers.com provides live coverage of Morris' two press conferences, the first following the Buccaneers' second-round picks and the second immediately after the team's third-round pick.

Buccaneers.com provides live coverage of Morris' two press conferences, the first following the Buccaneers' second-round picks and the second immediately after the team's third-round pick. Time TBD, Tampa: More live press conference coverage as Dominik meets the press after the conclusion of the third round.

Saturday