Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 16: Bucs Sit Two in Thursday's Indoor Practice

Tampa Bay added veteran Steve McLendon to their injury report on a veteran rest day. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul joined him after being limited in practice on Wednesday. The team held their practice indoors with the threat of rain looming but had full participation from the other three players to appear with injury designations.
Atlanta had no players listed on Wednesday but on Thursday, added wide receiver Frank Darby with a calf injury.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
OLB Shaq Barrett (back) – Full Participation
WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation
DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting veteran) – Did Not Participate
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) – Did Not Participate
S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Full Participation
Falcons
WR Frank Darby (calf) – Limited Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day