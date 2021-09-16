Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 16: Bucs Sit Two in Thursday's Indoor Practice

The Buccaneers had two non-participants in Thursday’s practice while the Falcons added a player to their injury report.

Sep 16, 2021 at 04:12 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Tampa Bay added veteran Steve McLendon to their injury report on a veteran rest day. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul joined him after being limited in practice on Wednesday. The team held their practice indoors with the threat of rain looming but had full participation from the other three players to appear with injury designations.

Atlanta had no players listed on Wednesday but on Thursday, added wide receiver Frank Darby with a calf injury.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (back) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting veteran) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Full Participation

Falcons

WR Frank Darby (calf) – Limited Participation

*Bold denotes change from previous day

