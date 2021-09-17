Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 17: Carlton Davis Now Questionable

Safety Jordan Whitehead is officially a go for Sunday's home game against the Atlanta Falcons. It will mark his 2021 debut and it could not come at a better time for the Bucs' secondary. It will allow them much more flexibility at the safety spot as they deal with question marks elsewhere on the back level.

Those question marks were added to as the Bucs added cornerback Carlton Davis to Friday's report, listing him as limited. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.

Though outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul missed practice for the second straight day after being limited on Wednesday, he looks to be fine to play in Sunday's game. Head Coach Bruce Arians said as much following practice.

"He's fine," Arians said. "He got a veteran day off today with three or four other guys."

The others were tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, with defensive tackle Steve McLendon returning to practice in a full capacity after having a veteran day on Thursday.

The Falcons downgraded wide receiver Frank Darby to a non-participant in Friday's practice and have ruled him out for Sunday.

Read below for the full injury report, including game statuses, for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Shaq Barrett (back) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting veteran) – Did Not Participate

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting veteran) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Full Participation

Falcons

WR Frank Darby (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT