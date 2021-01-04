Mike Evans Hits First Domino as Bucs Records Fall

Mike Evans set an incredible NFL record on Sunday afternoon and then moments later suffered a knee injury that had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding their breath. Evans and the Buccaneers would surely give back that record if it erased the next play too, but of course that's not how it works. So as the team and Buccaneer fans wait for more news on their franchise receiver, we can still celebrate Evans' achievements.

And there's a lot more to celebrate, too.

As we noted Sunday afternoon, Evans' third catch in Tampa Bay's 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons put him over 1,000 yards on the season, and that made him the first player in NFL history to open his career with seven straight 1,000 receiving yard campaigns. He was the first Buccaneer to break a record or reach a significant landmark during Sunday's game but there would prove to be many more during yet another offensive explosion in 2020. Evans toppled the first record domino and they just kept falling all afternoon.

Prior to Sunday's game, Evans shared the record with the NFL receiver he admired most while growing up, Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Moss opened his career with six straight 1,000-yard seasons but capped out at 767 yards in 13 games in his last season as a Minnesota Viking. Evans and Moss are the only two to make it through their first six years with their streaks intact.