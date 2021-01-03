Mike Evans Makes NFL History

Evans began Sunday's game needing only 40 yards to reach that incredible milestone, thanks to his recent hot streak. In Week 15 at Atlanta, he caught six passes for 110 yards, and in Week 16 at Detroit he hauled in 10 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. On Sunday in another game against the Falcons, Evans got to the 1,000-yard mark with his third catch of the game, a 20-yard gain in the first quarter.

Prior to the season finale, the Buccaneers acknowledged that they considered the record important, though they did not want to force the ball to Evans. The team goal of winning an 11th game and heading into the playoffs on a four-game winning streak still came first.

"I think it's important for him and us," said Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday. "I think it's important, really, for this organization to have that. That's a unique thing. Any time you can be one-of-one of anything – all the special players, all the great players that have come through this league that have done things, played that position – and he has the opportunity to be one-of-one. That's a unique thing. That just shows you how good a football player he is, and that's special. Obviously you want him to be able to get it. We're not going to try to force it. We're just going to have him play and let Mike be Mike and we'll see."