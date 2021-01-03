Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans Makes NFL History

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans now stands alone as the first player in league history to begin his career with seven straight 1,000-yard seasons, surpassing Randy Moss's previous record

Jan 03, 2021 at 04:16 PM
MikeEvans_1000Yd_16x9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans set an all-time NFL record on Sunday, one that was seven years in the making.

With his three receptions for 46 yards against Atlanta in the season finale, Evans has pushed his 2020 receiving totals to 70 for 1,006 yards. That second figure is notable because it means he has now surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his seven NFL seasons. And that is notable because he's the first NFL player every to do that.

Entering 2020, Evans was alone with his boyhood idol, Randy Moss, as the only two players ever to open their careers with six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Moss did not reach 1,000 yards in his seventh season. Thus, Evans now stands alone as the only player in the NFL's 101-season history to open his career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Evans began Sunday's game needing only 40 yards to reach that incredible milestone, thanks to his recent hot streak. In Week 15 at Atlanta, he caught six passes for 110 yards, and in Week 16 at Detroit he hauled in 10 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. On Sunday in another game against the Falcons, Evans got to the 1,000-yard mark with his third catch of the game, a 20-yard gain in the first quarter.

Prior to the season finale, the Buccaneers acknowledged that they considered the record important, though they did not want to force the ball to Evans. The team goal of winning an 11th game and heading into the playoffs on a four-game winning streak still came first.

"I think it's important for him and us," said Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday. "I think it's important, really, for this organization to have that. That's a unique thing. Any time you can be one-of-one of anything – all the special players, all the great players that have come through this league that have done things, played that position – and he has the opportunity to be one-of-one. That's a unique thing. That just shows you how good a football player he is, and that's special. Obviously you want him to be able to get it. We're not going to try to force it. We're just going to have him play and let Mike be Mike and we'll see."

In addition to his new NFL milestone, Evans has essentially rewritten the receiving section of the Buccaneers' record book. He is the team's career leader in receptions, receiving yards, touchdown catches and 100-yard games. He also holds Tampa Bay's single-season records for receiving yards and touchdown receptions, and in fact upped that latter standard with his 13 scores in 2020. He had previously set that record with 12 in 2014 and then matched that total in 2016.

Related Content

news

Bucs' 2021 Opponents Include Both East Divisions, Bears, Rams

The final two opponents on the Bucs' 2021 slate were determined on Sunday as the Bucs will face Chicago at home and the L.A. Rams on the road along with all the teams in the AFC and NFC East divisions
news

Tom Brady Trusts Rob Gronkowski as Playoffs Approach

The Bucs are heading towards the postseason and Tom Brady says TE Rob Gronkowski is the type of teammate he can trust to make a big play in the fourth quarter of a big game
news

Bruce Arians: Bucs Will 'Play to Win' in Week 17

Head Coach Bruce Arians says his team is very motivated to get to 11-5 and that the Bucs will treat their Week 17 game against Atlanta "like everything depends on it"
news

On to the Dance! Bucs Clinch Playoff Spot

The Buccaneers secured a postseason berth with their win in Detroit on Sunday, marking their first chance to chase another Super Bowl title since 2007
news

What's Next: Plenty Still at Stake in Bucs-Falcons Rematch

The Falcons won't be able to play spoiler when they come to Tampa in Week 16 but they could keep the Bucs from moving up in the conference standings
news

Tom Brady: 300 Games is 'Pretty Cool'

On Saturday, Bucs QB Tom Brady will play in his 300th regular-season game, in the very same NFL city where he made his NFL debut, and the milestone has meaning for him because it represents all he's poured into the game
news

What's Next: Bucs Steer to Motown with Playoffs in Sight

The Buccaneers' final regular-season road trip will pit them against a productive Detroit Lions offense as they try to nail down a postseason berth with a win in Week 16
news

Tom Brady: 'I Want to be Decisive'

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are seeking to get into an offensive rhythm more quickly in the upcoming games and Brady has analyzed all of his efforts in order to be more decisive with his throws
news

What's Next: Bucs Continue Playoff Hunt in Atlanta

The Bucs continue their final sprint to the end of the regular season and hopefully more football in January with a road game and their first of two meetings with the Falcons in the last three weeks
news

Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones Is 'Where We Start'

As the Buccaneers start down the stretch run to a potential playoff spot, Head Coach Bruce Arians wants to make sure that dynamic RB Ronald Jones remains at the center of the Bucs' attack
news

What's Next: Bucs Get Break Before Facing Vikings

Tampa Bay heads into its bye week needing to refocus for a final four-week run to the end of the regular season, with a potential playoff spot hanging in the balance and the Vikings coming to town in Week 14

Advertising