Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Vita Vea Cleared to Play

Despite a foot ailment that limited him in practice during the week, Pro Bowl DL Vita Vea will suit up against the Falcons on Sunday…OLB Anthony Nelson has also overcome concussion to play in the game

Oct 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Vita Vea's sore foot limited his practice time significantly leading up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week Seven contest against the Atlanta Falcons, but it ultimately won't keep him out of the game on Sunday.

The Buccaneers had only two players on their injury report during the week and both of them have been cleared to play in the game. Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson missed one game due to a concussion but is back in uniform on Sunday after getting in a full week of practice.

Rookie tight end Payne Durham is active again after being on the inactive list for the first four games of the season. He played in his first regular season game in Week Six against Detroit and recorded one catch for eight yards. The Bucs have instead made tight end David Wells inactive.

The Buccaneers and Falcons submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Seven game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers did not use either of their practice squad elevation options for the week and thus had to name only five players inactive.

Atlanta's injury report during Week Seven was even cleaner than the one the Bucs submitted. The Falcons gave veteran defensive end Calais Campbell a rest day on Wednesday but otherwise did not list a single player as being injured. This is the third week in a row that the Falcons have gone into a game without a single player getting a game-status designation, such as questionable or out.

The Falcons elevated tight end Tucker Fisk and defensive lineman LaCale London from the practice squad for Sunday's game, which means they were required to name seven players inactive.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL Patrick O'Connor
  • CB Derrek Pitts
  • T Brandon Walton
  • OLB Markees Watts
  • TE David Wells

None of the Buccaneers' inactives are out due to injury.

FALCONS INACTIVES

  • DT Eli Ankou
  • TE John FitzPatrick
  • DE Joe Gaziano
  • G Jovaughn Gwyn
  • DT Albert Huggins
  • CB Clark Phillips
  • QB Logan Woodside

Woodside has been designated as the inactive third quarterback, which means he could play if the Falcons two active quarterbacks exit the game due to injury or ejection.

