Falcons Nip Bucs to Take Over First Place in the South

The next period began with a punt that put Atlanta back at its own 33. Ridder immediately went up top to former Buccaneer Scotty Miller, who hauled in a 45-yard pass on a post and was brought down by Carlton Davis at the Bucs' 21. Three plays later, on third-and-one, and a straight handoff up the middle to Allgeier got enough for a first-and-goal at the eight. S Christian Izien stopped Patterson at the five on a cutback to make it third-and-goal and Winfield kept the Falcons out of the end zone with a last-second breakup of pass almost caught by London. Koo gave the visitors a 10-7 lead with a 24-yard field goal with 12 minutes left in the first half.

A White run gained nothing to start the next drive but Godwin's catch on a crossing route made it third-and-four at the Bucs' 24. Mayfield hung in a shrinking pocket fo ra long time on third down and found Godwin again for a first down at the 37. Mayfield then took another downfield shot but rookie WR Rakim Jarrett attracted three defenders and the ball was out of his reach. After another hurried incompletion, the Bucs were bailed out on third down by a holding call on CB Jeff Okudah, drawn by Godwin. Vaughn was open on a flare pass on first down from the Bucs' 42 but couldn't haul in the pass. Mayfield then went back to Evans on an in-breaking route and got it to him for 16 yards to the Falcons' 42. A nice catch on a quick out to the right sideline got Thompkins got nine yards and a first down two plays later. On the next snap, Mayfield niftily avoided a sack by DL Zach Harrison and got the ball to a wide-open White on the right sideline. White took it down to the six, but Mayfield couldn't get away from pressure on the next snap and had to fall on his own fumble back at the 11. A shot to Evans in the end zone was broken up and Mayfield had to check down to White on third-and-goal. White got the ball back to the six and K Chase McLaughlin tied the game with a 24-yard field goal.

A Ridder scramble got the Falcons a first down to start the next drive as the half's clock ticked below five minutes. Ridder then found an open London, who stepped out of bounds at the midfield stripe. Patterson stopped on a run right and dashed all the way back to the left but Dean came up to limit him to a gain of two. Unfortunately, Izien was flagged for pass interference on the next snap, making it first down at the Bucs' 38. Two power runs up the middle put the ball at the 30 and brought on the two-minute warning. On third-and-two, Allgeier found a seam and rumbled all the way down to the five, but the play was mostly erased by a holding call. Now facing third-and-seven, the Falcons still got a first down on a quick slant to London down to the 23. Patterson ran another cutback and bashed his way down to the 10. Two plays later, OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka blew up a screen to FB Keith Smith, making it third-and-goal from the 11. That's when the Bucs' defense came up with the game's first takeaway. Barrett and Kancey collapsed on Ridder, knocking the ball loose, with Dean recovering. The Bucs kneeled to kill the clock and take it to halftime.

The Falcons got the ball at their own 30 to start the second half but went backward on the first snap as David upended Allgeier for a loss of four on a sweep to the left. On third-and-eight, Ridder tried to hit WR Van Jefferson over the middle but it was well-covered and incomplete. A holding penalty on the ensuing punt moved the ball the way back to the Bucs' 10.

The Bucs faced a third-and-five almost immediately but Mayfield was able to get off a pass in a collapsing pocket to Godwin, who fought for just enough yardage to move the sticks. Evans drew another penalty on Terrell, this time for hands to the face. On the next play, it was WR Trey Palmer who drew the flag for holding, erasing most of a shifty 17-yard run by White, and then the next play got worse. After going in motion and taking a little flip from Mayfield, Thompkins tried to fight for extra yardage and had the ball punched out of his arm by LB Nate Landman, with DL LaCale London recovering for Atlanta at the Bucs' 29.

Allgeier converted a third-and-two at the 19 with a tough run up the middle, then a strong open-field tackle by Izien on Allgeier two plays later made it third-and-eight. Ridder hit London near the right sideline and he tried to get to the goal line by leaping over Winfield, but he lost control of the ball as he came down. The play was ruled down at the one but Bowles threw his challenge flag to see if it was actually a fumble. The ruling was upheld on the basis that the fingertips on London's other hand made contact with the ground out of bounds before he lost possession. However, the Bucs still took possession on the next snap when Ridder fumbled the snap and Diaby fell on the loose ball at the three-yard line.

A White run up the gut got the ball to the four and Evans made an incredible catch while falling to the ground to make it third-and-one. The Bucs tried to get it on a handoff to White but were stopped short and had to punt. Jake Camarda's 52-yard kick rolled out of bounds at the Atlanta 37.

Barrett nearly sacked Ridder again on first down, forcing a throw-away, but Ridder made up for it by scrambling up the middle and getting 19 yards. Two Allgeier runs got another first down at the Bucs' 32, so the Falcons fed him again for four more, followed by a short catch by Jefferson to make it third-and-one. The Bucs' defense held on Allgeier's next carry and the Falcons sent Koo out to hit a 41-yard field goal with two minutes left in the third quarter.

White got the ball on the first two plays of the next drive ,the second one a 20-yard flare pass to the Bucs' 49. After the Falcons stopped Vaughn four yards deep in the backfield on a sweep right, the Bucs got an automatic first down on a defensive holding penalty. The next flag was on Bucs G Cody Mauch for holding, making it first-and-20 at the Bucs' 40. Two plays shortened it to third-and-10 but Mayfield couldn't find an open man on the next snap and was eventually sacked back at the 46. Camarda rolled his punt to a stop at the Atlanta seven at the 12:37 mark in the fourth quarter.

A quick pass down the line to London was good for just two, but when Ridder scrambled out to the right on second down, Devin White came up to meet him, which allowed the quarterback to flip the ball over his head to Allgeier for a gain of 46. An 18-yard Patterson run made it first-and-10 at the Bucs' 27, but the defense then forced a third-and-two. Allgeier stretched the ball past the line on his third-down run to get a first down and then got nine more up the middle on the next snap. A Ridder keeper on third-and-one made it first-and-goal at the seven as the clock ticked under seven minutes left. A delay-of-game penalty on Atlanta pushed it back to the 12 and stopped the clock at 6:35, but Ridder ran another keeper out to the left pylon for an apparent touchdown. However, a hustling Winfield managed to knock the ball out of Ridder's hand just before he crossed the goal line and the ball went into the end zone for a touchback.

That put the ball back in the Bucs' hands at their own 20 and Mayfield got the drive started with a 12-yard strike down the hashmarks to Otton. Otton caught another pass two plays later to make it third-and-three at the 39. Mayfield hit Godwin on a patented out to the sideline that was good enough for a first down but got much more when the defender slipped, as he raced all the way down to the Atlanta 28. The Bucs were unable to turn it into points, however, as a Mayfield pass intended for Otton was intercepted by Grant, who ran out of bounds at the Bucs' 15 with 3:41 left in the game.

Tampa Bay's defense got the needed three-and-out, with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Zyon McCollum stopping Patterson one yard short on a third-and-five sweep. The resulting punt rolled out of bounds at the Bucs' 33, and three palys later, on third-and-nine, Mayfield scrambled up the middle, eluded one tackler and broke into the clear for a 31-yard run down to the Falcons' 35. An out to Otton got another first down at the 23 and a pass interference call on CB Dee Alford, drawn by Palmer, made it first-and-goal at the eight. Two incompletions and a sack forced the Bucs to settle for McLaughlin's 36-yard field goal attempt, which he sent straight down the middle to tie the game with 45 seconds left.